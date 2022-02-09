As the world enters year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) held a roundtable discussion on Jan. 24 to take a closer look at the reality of where we are in the ongoing crisis. The critical conversation, titled “COVID-19: A Second Opinion,” included distinguished doctors and medical experts from around the globe who shared their views on the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 “vaccines” as well as the general response to the pandemic. Attorney Thomas Renz also testified at the 5-hour exchange. Renz represents three Department of Defense (DoD) whistleblowers who report a dramatic increase in medical diagnoses among military personnel in 2021—the same year as the introduction of COVID-19 “vaccines.”



The eye-opening data given to Renz by the whistleblowers was taken straight from the military’s cutting-edge online health surveillance system—the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED). The database is one of the most comprehensive because it contains baseline rates. It is available only to authorized users such as U.S. military medical providers, epidemiologists, medical researchers, safety officers, or support staff surveying health conditions in the U.S. military. DMED’s website explains, “users have unprecedented access to epidemiologic data on active component service members and tailored queries that respond in a timely and efficient manner.”



DoD Medical Data Given to Renz Under Penalty of Perjury

Immediately, when introducing Renz at the roundtable, Sen. Johnson clarified that had the whistleblowers not been “brave enough to come forward and give [their] name(s),” he would not have given the discussion time on the floor. With that in mind, Renz noted the names of the three DoD whistleblowers—Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Theresa Long, Dr. Samuel Sigoloff, and Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Peter Chambers. Since last fall, they have each expressed grave concerns over the mandatory COVID-19 shots.

Theresa Long, MD, MPH stated the vaccine is a greater threat to American soldiers and defense than the virus itself, noting that 200,000 soldiers have refused the vaccine and that taking these soldiers off the battlefield greatly diminishes military readiness.

Renz explained to Sen. Johnson that he received significant and damaging data from the DoD whistleblowers under the penalty of perjury. For example, DMED data shows miscarriages increased by nearly 300% over the five-year average. Likewise, data shows an almost 300% increase in cancer over the same five years. Making a point to thank Dr. Ryan Cole for his focused attention to cancer related to COVID jabs and Dr. Pierre Kory for his “stance on the [current] corruption,” Renz continued, presenting the disturbing data to Sen. Johnson, adding:

“We saw—and this one’s amazing—neurological issues, which would affect our [military] pilots, [we saw] over a thousand percent increase—82,000 per year to 863,000 in one year. Our soldiers are being experimented on, injured, and sometimes possibly killed. They know this. And Senator, when these doctors are attacked, they call me. I’m the one dealing with the medical boards. I’m the one watching the witch hunts. I’m the one fighting them off, and I’m going to keep doing that.

And let me give you one last thing, Senator—the Sept. 28, 2021, Project Salus weekly report. Project Salus is a defense department initiative where they take all this data—that [they now say] doesn’t exist, supposedly—and they give it to the CDC. They’re watching these vaccines. On and around that date, I have numerous instances where Fauci and the entire crew were saying, “it’s a crisis of the unvaccinated. It’s 99% unvaxxed in the hospital.” In the project Salus weekly report, the DOD document says specifically 71% of new cases are in the fully vaccinated and 60% of hospitalizations are in the fully vaxxed. This is corruption at the highest level. We need investigations. The secretary of defense needs to be investigated. The CDC needs to be investigated. Thank you so much, Senator, for having the courage to stand up against these special interests.”

In addition to Renz sharing DoD medical data, human rights attorney Leigh Dundas spoke at Sen. Johnson’s hearing, echoing his concerns. She shared Renz’s disturbing view over the shocking statistics on illness and disease in the military during the 11 months since COVID-19 “vaccines” have been available. Speaking specifically about database discrepancies on myocarditis, Dundas told Johnson that in Aug. of 2021, a DoD report indicated 1,239 incidences of acute myocarditis. However, the identical report run for the same period now shows only 307 cases. Dundas pointed out that the military database is one of the most comprehensive because it contains baseline rates.

Without question, combined with other bombshell testimony presented during Sen. Johnson’s hearing, news of the dramatic increase in DoD medical diagnoses in 2021 (compared to 2016-2020) reported by Renz caught the attention of many. The DoD information affirms what countless experts have been saying for months—close attention needs to be focused on any potential damages resulting from the experimental COVID-19 shots. After all, every single man, woman, and child getting jabbed and boosted is an active participant in the massive clinical trial underway with COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Senator Johnson’s Letter to DoD Secretary Lloyd Austin

Deeply concerned about the “disturbing information regarding dramatic increases in medical diagnoses among military personnel” provided by Renz, Sen. Johnson sent a letter to DoD Secretary Lloyd Austin. In the Feb. 1 letter, Johnson remarked, “The concern is that these increases may be related to the COVID-19 vaccines that our servicemen and women have been mandated to take.” In addition to the previously mentioned increases in miscarriages, cancer, and neurological issues, Johnson continued, outlining “increases in registered diagnoses in 2021 for the following medical conditions:

Hypertension – 2,181% increase

Diseases of the nervous system – 1,048% increase

Malignant neoplasms of the esophagus – 894% increase

Multiple sclerosis – 680% increase

Malignant neoplasms of digestive organs – 624% increase

Guillain-Barre syndrome – 551% increase

Breast cancer – 487% increase

Demyelinating – 487% increase

Malignant neoplasms of thyroid and other endocrine glands – 474% increase

Female infertility – 472% increase

Pulmonary embolism – 468% increase

Migraines – 452% increase

Ovarian dysfunction – 437% increase

Testicular cancer – 369% increase

Tachycardia – 302% increase

In his letter to Austin, Johnson commented that Renz notified him that some DMED data revealing registered diagnoses of myocarditis had been removed from the database. Johnson wrote, “Following the allegation that DMED data had been doctored, I immediately wrote to you on Jan. 24 requesting that you preserve all records referring, relating, or reported to DMED. I have yet to hear whether you have complied with this request.”

In addition to the myocarditis discrepancies referenced by Sen. Johnson in his letter, the DoD has offered no clear explanation as to why specific DMED data has been “scrubbed” to reflect a more “balanced” incidence of illness and disease during 2016-2021. UncoverDC reached out to the Defense Health Agency for further explanation. In response, the agency replied, “We are looking into this but unfortunately will not be able to close it out [right away].”

For reference, the following slideshow highlights the diseases and injuries in the DMED database that, by all appearances, were promptly “scrubbed” following the presentation of whistleblower data at Sen. Johnson’s hearing. The side-by-side before and after images are disturbing. Interestingly, while the totals for several significant diseases and injuries were adjusted, some were not.

As discussed in more detail later in the article, DMED data on myocarditis and pulmonary embolism has also been “scrubbed” to display adjusted numbers. The updated DMED data reflects that while myocarditis and pulmonary embolism numbers were higher in 2021 when COVID jabs became available, reported incidences for both illnesses were higher in 2016-2020 as well.

Politifact Steps in to “Fact-Check” Whistleblower Data from DMED

Following the commotion around the DMED data presented by Renz at Sen. Johnson’s hearing, Facebook partner Politifact “fact-checked” the information on Jan. 28, 2022, and declared it false. According to PolitiFact, the Jan. 26 Instagram post initiating the “fact-check” was flagged “as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.” The post mirrors the DMED data statistics provided in Sen. Johnson’s letter to DoD Sec. Austin, highlighting the unprecedented spikes of various medical conditions over background rates after COVID-19 “vaccines” were rolled out to the military.

According to Politifact, Peter Graves, spokesperson for the Defense Health Agency’s Armed Forces Surveillance Division, stated in an obscure email that “in response to concerns mentioned in news reports” the division reviewed data in the DMED “and found that the data was incorrect for the years 2016-2020.”



Politifact continued, referencing Graves’ alleged explanation for the monumental rise in medical conditions in 2021. They claim that officials compared numbers in the DMED database with source data in the DMSS and found that the total number of medical diagnoses from 2016 through 2020 “represented only a small fraction of actual medical diagnoses.”

However, the fact-checker asserted that, according to Graves, the 2021 numbers were accurate, presenting the “appearance of significant increased occurrence of all medical diagnoses in 2021 because of the under-reported data for 2016-2020.” Graves apparently told Politifact that the DMED system has been taken offline to “identify and correct the root cause of the data corruption.”

Comparing DMED Whistleblower & “Scrubbed” Data to VAERS Data

Curiously, as presented in the slideshow below taken from DMED data provided to Renz by the whistleblowers, DMED’s myocarditis data reported on Jan. 21, 2022 (showing a 184.3% increase in 2021) differs from data reported on Feb. 2, 2022 (showing a 125.7% increase in 2021, as well as an increase in years 2016-2020). Still, regardless of the sudden change in DMED numbers, a straightforward search in VAERS for yearly cases of myocarditis supports the assertion of the DoD whistleblowers who observed the considerable rise of myocarditis cases reported in DMED during 2021.

It is well known that myocarditis is an established side-effect of COVID-19 jabs. It is also well-known that vaccine injuries in VAERS are seriously under-reported. Yet, from 1991 to 2020, the highest number of myocarditis cases reported in VAERS occurred in 2003, with 27 cases. Remarkably, in 2021, reports for myocarditis in VAERS increased by 6,511%, with 1,758 reported cases. And the rise in cases appears to be continuing into 2022, with 166 cases of myocarditis reported as of Jan. 28, 2022.

VAERS data corroboration with whistleblower’s DMED data aligns with other reported injuries and diseases as well. As demonstrated below, pulmonary embolism reports in DMED data from Jan. 19, 2022, show a 260.4% increase in 2021 from previous years. As noted by Renz, two weeks later, on Feb. 2, 2022, DMED data was “scrubbed” to reveal a 14.2% rise in the total number of pulmonary embolism reports.

Nonetheless, another simple search in VAERS for yearly cases of pulmonary embolism shows a significant increase in 2021. Notably, before 2021, the highest number of pulmonary embolism cases reported following vaccination was in 2009, with 15 cases. In 2021, there were 1,754 reports of pulmonary embolism following vaccination. The trend is continuing. So far, 39 days into 2022, 105 cases have been reported.

VAERS Data Confirms Rise in Overall Disease & Injury in 2021

Across the board, VAERS data in 2021 lines up with DMED whistleblower data, reflecting a significant rise in reported illnesses and diseases for the year. Undoubtedly, VAERS data for 2021 establishes a significant rise in countless unfortunate medical conditions, as shown in the slideshows that follow a comparison of DMED vs. VAERS data for several illnesses and conditions.

ANXIETY—A quick look at “anxiety” in DMED vs. VAERS confirms the significant rise in 2021 DMED whistleblower data compared to 2016-2020. The whistleblower data reveals a 2,236.5% increase in anxiety reports in 2021 compared to other years. And VAERS data for 2021 confirms the astronomical rise in anxiety reports following vaccination, with 5,526 reported cases. Before 2021, the highest anxiety reported in VAERS was 2020, with 186 cases listed.

SEIZURES—An analysis of reported seizures reveals the same trend. DMED whistleblower data shows a 297.6% rise in 2021. Likewise, VAERS data reveals 94 reports of seizures in 2021. In prior years, the highest numbers reported were in 2016 and 2018, with 6 reports for those years.

HYPERTENSION—DMED whistleblower data shows an alarming 2,129.6% increase in hypertension (high blood pressure) in 2021 compared to previous years. VAERS data reports 344 cases of hypertension in 2021 following vaccination. In previous years, the highest number reported in VAERS was 7. And 2022 is on the same path of increased reports of hypertension, with 28 reports in the first 28 days of the year. Not surprisingly, VAERS data also confirms a substantial increase in 2021 in reports on increased heart rate and irregular heart rate. For example, in 2021, VAERS data shows 755 reports of increased heart rate. In prior years, the highest was in 2020 with 20 reports.

SUICIDE—DMED whistleblower data for suicide among military members reveals a disturbing 226.9% increase in 2021, with 1,798 reports. While VAERS data does not list suicide alone, data for suicide ideation and suicide attempt shows an increase in both in 2021 compared to previous years.

The following two slideshows emphasize a small sampling of illnesses and diseases reported in VAERS, following the receipt of vaccination. Alarmingly, each one of them reveals an incredible increase in adverse events for 2021—the year the Biden administration mandated COVID-19 vaccines for much of the country.

Why Did DoD “Scrub” Database Following Hearing & “Fact-Check”?

The DoD has offered no clear explanation as to why—following Sen. Johnson’s hearing—some DMED data shared by the whistleblowers was “scrubbed” immediately while other data was not. Plainly, the updated numbers for specific illnesses and diseases have the potential to pull attention away from the astronomical numbers reported to DMED in 2021. According to the Epoch Times, DoD spokesperson Maj. Charlie Dietz explained the current situation with DMED data from 2016 to 2020 referenced by the whistleblowers. Dietz reported:

“DHA’s Armed Forces Surveillance Division (AFSD) conducted a complete review of the data contained in the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) and found that the data was incorrect for the years 2016-2020.

Comparing the DMED database to the source data contained in DMSS, AFHSD discovered that the total number of medical diagnoses from 2016-2020 that were accessible in DMED represented only a small fraction of actual medical diagnoses for those years. In contrast, the 2021 total number of medical diagnoses were up to date in DMED. Comparison of 2021 to 2016-2020 resulted in the appearance of significant increased occurrence of all medical diagnoses in 2021 because of the under-reported data for 2016-2020. AFHSD has taken DMED offline to identify and correct the root cause of the data corruption.”

UncoverDC spoke with attorney Renz last Friday. Renz shared that he and others believe DMED data is currently “being manipulated to cover up the fact that corrupt bureaucrats in Washington have knowingly poisoned our troops and deceived the American people about the safety and efficacy of the COVID injections.”

Furthermore, Renz called claims that the DMED data from 2016-2020 was incorrect “absurd.” He added that we spend millions per year on DMED and the individuals monitoring it. Renz shared that he and his team believe DMED data is currently “being manipulated to cover up the fact that corrupt bureaucrats in Washington have knowingly poisoned our troops and deceived the American people about the safety and efficacy of the COVID injections.” Emphasizing that DMED is one of the premier epidemiological databases in the world, Renz commented:

“The DoD would have us believe that the DMED database was wrong from 2016-2020 but then magically was corrected in 2021 despite the fact that they had not noticed it was wrong until we pointed it out in our testimony before Senator Johnson. Further, we are asked to believe that in 2020, the year of what they claim to be the greatest pandemic since 1918, and despite the fact that it is documented that the CDC was also watching this database, no one noticed an error of 20 million-plus injury/disease codes per year.

The excuses are absurd at best, and we have additional data that we will be presenting in the future to demonstrate the cover-up. At this point, we are unsure whether we are more terrified of the ineptitude of those involved with this cover-up or grateful that they are demonstrating intent, thus making it easier to educate the public and fight this corruption.”