The new release from Project Veritas features interviews and an undercover video of two Registered Nurses and an Emergency Room Doctor for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) speaking out about a government coverup of adverse reactions to the COVID-19 jabs.

“The government doesn’t want to show that the darn vaccine is full of shit,” says E.R. Dr. Maria Gonzales. “All this is bullshit. Now, [a patient] probably [has] myocarditis due to the [COVID] vaccine. But now, they are not going to blame the vaccine.”

“If we are not gathering data and reporting it, then how are we going to say that this is safe and approved for use?” says HHS Registered Nurse Jodi O’Malley. “I’ve seen dozens of people come in with adverse reactions. Who’s writing the VAERS reports?”

“Nobody,” says HHS Registered Nurse Deanna Paris, “because it takes over a half-hour to write the damn thing.”

Federal law requires healthcare professionals to file a Vaccine Adverse Event (VAERS) report for certain adverse events after administering a COVID-19 drug injection under Emergency Use Authorization. CDC and HHS further encourage it even if it isn’t clear that the vaccine caused it. Human errors in the administration of the drug are also to be reported. Anyone is welcome to make a VAERS report, including a patient or observer such as a parent. Federal law prohibits filing a false VAERS report knowingly. O’Malley told O’Keefe that her federal facility has never sent out a directive for reporting.

An exchange between Nurse O’Malley and Dr. Gonzalez is captured on video by a Project Veritas’ investigative journalist:

O’Malley: “Now, you got this guy in Room Four who got his second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday and has been short of breath. Okay? Now his BNP is elevated. D diver elevated, ALT, all his liver enzymes are elevated. His PT/INR is elevated.”

Dr. Gonzales: “He’s probably got myocarditis!”

O’Malley: “Yes!”

Dr. Gonzales: “All this is bullshit. Now probably myocarditis due to the vaccine.”

O’Malley: “Right.”

Dr. Gonzales: “But now, they [government] are not going to blame the vaccine.”

O’Malley: “Well, and you know what –, but he has an obligation to report that, doesn’t he? It happened, right? What is it, sixty days after if you see anything?”

Dr. Gonzales: “They have got to.”

O’Malley: “But how many are reporting?”

Dr. Gonzales: “They are not reporting.”

O’Malley: “Right!”

Dr. Gonzales: “Because they want to shove it under the mat.”

In one scene, O’Malley asks co-worker and pharmacist Gayle Lundberg about prescribing Ivermectin for a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Lundberg: “Not allowed at this facility.”

O’Malley: “And so physicians can’t prescribe off-label use medication here?”

Lundberg: “Not for COVID. They did it with hydroxychloroquine, and it was really bad, and so they are not allowing it right now. I am stuck. I am told you are absolutely not to use it under any circumstances whatsoever for somebody with COVID unless you don’t want to have a job. I am not going to lose my job over this.”

O’Malley came to Project Veritas when a co-worker passed away after receiving the jab under pressure from HHS despite surviving the entire pandemic working in the COVID unit:

“I was House Supervisor one night, and one of my coworkers had taken the vaccine two weeks ago, and she didn’t want to. She went throughout this entire pandemic working. She didn’t want to take it because of her religious beliefs, and she was coerced into taking it. Nobody should have to decide between their livelihood, being ‘a part of the team in the hospital,’ or take the vaccine.”

O’Malley joined Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe for an interview to discuss the undercover video:

O’Malley: “We have to do something. Right now, what is plaguing this country is the spirit of fear. It’s my career, you know? It’s how I help people. But am I afraid? I wouldn’t necessarily say I am afraid because my faith lies in God and not man. So, I have two older kids that are on their own, and I have a twelve-year-old at home that I care for on my own, but you know, what kind of person would I be if I knew all of this — this is evil. This is evil at the highest level. You have the FDA, you have the CDC, that are both supposed to be protecting us, but they are under the government, and everything that we’ve done so far is unscientific.”

O’Keefe: “Are you afraid they’re going to retaliate against you?”

O’Malley: “Yeah. I’m a federal employee. What other federal employees do you see coming out?”

O’Keefe: “But you put your faith in God?”

O’Malley: “Amen. At the end of the day, it’s about your health, and you can never get that back — and about your freedom, and about living in a peaceful society, and I’m like, ‘no.’ No. This is the hill that I will die on.”

On September 15, Editor in Chief Tracy Beanz Diaz gave testimony to a South Carolina Senate Medical Subcommittee hearing on therapeutic treatments for COVID-19, including Ivermectin, Azithromycin, Zinc, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Hydroxychloroquine, and monoclonal antibodies.

Nurse Sarah Absher appeared on the Dark to Light podcast to discuss what is happening nationwide to those who are hospitalized and preventative and preparatory measures to avoid it.

Project Veritas has promised a series of videos “exposing government health agencies and pharmaceutical companies — showing what they really think about the COVID vaccine.” Promising “it gets more damming with each successive release. You won’t want to miss this.“