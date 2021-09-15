C19 Vax Reactions, a pro-vaccine and pro-science group of previously healthy Americans, is on a mission to bring awareness to individuals who have suffered a severe adverse reaction after being injected with one of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States. The group, which grows larger by the day, aims to make the medical community aware of these adverse reactions and “encourage transparency and acknowledgment of these vaccine reactions by the CDC and FDA, so there can be a beginning to the discoveries and developments in the care that we, and others like us, desperately need.”

The members of C19 Vax Reactions all proclaim they “were excited for the opportunity to be vaccinated and do their part in helping end the pandemic.” Left to fend for themselves after suffering vaccine injuries from either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine (as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage), the group, which initially consisted of physicians and other medical professionals suffering alone without proper medical care, has grown to include Americans from all walks of life. Doctors and other medical caregivers have repeatedly told them that if vaccine injuries were really happening following COVID-19 vaccines, “they would have been informed of these reactions by the FDA and drug companies.”

After searching for medical help, the group found each other online to spread the word that the vaccine injuries they have sustained are real. They have reported their injuries to the FDA, CDC, VAERS, and the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture the COVID-19 vaccines with little to no follow-up or acknowledgment, essentially labeling the group “as further collateral damage from the pandemic.”

In a detailed letter to the FDA’s Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, the CDC’s Director Rochelle Walensky, and the White House in May—to which they received no response—the group pleaded:

“We deserve and strongly request transparency and acknowledgment of these vaccine reactions so that there can be a beginning to the discoveries and developments in the care that we desperately need. Until acknowledgment of these adverse reactions exists, it will be impossible for people to receive care. We are pleading that you make the medical community aware of these reactions so we can get the medical care that we need and hopefully recover and return to our previously healthy lives.”

Former Green Bay Packers player Ken Ruettgers and his wife Sheryl led off today's news conference with Sheryl's experience of severe neurological reactions to the vaccine and their feeling of being "ghosted" by drug companies when they try to report these injuries. pic.twitter.com/H040yYt0Xy — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) June 29, 2021

Ken Ruettgers, C19 Vax Reactions, and Senator Ron Johnson

UncoverDC recently spoke with Ken Ruettgers, a former offensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers. Ken and his wife, Sheryl, created C19 Vax Reactions following a vaccine injury Sheryl suffered after receiving her first dose of the Moderna vaccine in January. Four days later, Sheryl experienced severe neurological reactions that still inhibit her ability to live a normal life, including muscle pain, numbness, weakness, and paresthesia.

Before C19 Vax Reactions, Ruettgers said Sheryl had joined a vaccine injury group started by Dr. Danice Hertz, MD. However, with Facebook’s increasing censorship of groups related to COVID-19 and vaccines, Ken and his brother Paul decided to create C19 Vax Reactions for them so they wouldn’t have to worry about being canceled and silenced on the social media giant’s platform. Their website has grown to include over three hundred stories with interviews, case studies, scientific papers, and other valuable information.

It took 10 years for the flu vaccines to do as much damage as the Covid vaccines have done in just 9 months. 1.53 Billion doses of flu vaccines

360 Million doses of Covid vaccines Source: CDC and VAERS pic.twitter.com/J8Vki7cVCi — C19 Vax Reactions (@C19Vax) August 21, 2021

Ruettgers said it has now been eight months since Sheryl received the shot, and her numbness and tingling sensations have gotten progressively worse. Frustrated, he thought, “If I was a politician, I mean, this is so low-hanging fruit of how easy it is to help people.” He pointed out that “all these people want is to be heard, studied, helped, and believed.”

He had never met Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) but remembered seeing him in several interviews over the last few years, adding that he “loves Wisconsin and its people so Wisconsin is on his radar.” Plus, having played for the Green Bay Packers for twelve years and being inducted into their Hall of Fame, he said to himself, “this should be a no-brainer.” Ruettgers, who clearly has a great deal of respect for Senator Johnson, continued:

“So when I saw this guy who seemed like a very good man and a decent human being, a guy that makes logical sense who is just a practical, regular guy who is not a career politician who wants to help our country, and I saw that he was from Wisconsin, I took note. I cold-called his office, and by that night, a Thursday, I was talking to Senator Johnson on the phone.”

Senator Johnson Holds June 28, 2021, Press Conference

Johnson listened intently as Ruettger shared the story about his wife and the others in the group and was anxious to hear from them in person. By Sunday—three days later—Johnson, along with a doctor he had invited, spent two hours listening to the group and taking notes. Next, Johnson suggested they hold a press conference, which is what led them to the Milwaukee Federal Courthouse on June 28th.

Ruettgers described the press conference—where his wife and other vaccine-injured Americans spoke, including a twelve-year-old who is now in a wheelchair with a feeding tube—as “tear-jerking.” The same day, Senators Ron Johnson and Michael S. Lee sent a letter to Walensky and Woodcock seeking acknowledgment of the adverse events following receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine.



Thank you, Ron Senator Johnson for helping us to be seen, heard, and believed. https://t.co/Pu1ubULyIF — C19 Vax Reactions (@C19Vax) June 30, 2021

.@SenRonJohnson, you’re being reckless and irresponsible. The #COVID19 vaccine is safe and effective and based on years of science and research. Every time you suggest otherwise, you’re jeopardizing the health and safety of the people of our state and our economic recovery. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 25, 2021

In what he characterized as bizarre, Ruettgers noted that after his wife and the others finished sharing their accounts of getting the vaccine and subsequently suffering devastating injuries from it, the six camera crews and 6 to 8 print reporters present did not ask a single question. Frustrated, he remarked that we do more for people suffering from peanut allergies than those injured after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. He continued:

“We study peanut allergies, and we study people with peanut allergies. We accommodate people with peanut allergies. We accommodate and study peanut allergies more than we do people injured from COVID vaccines. The FDA, CDC, NIH, and drug companies have known about [vaccine injuries] since late last year. They’re withholding putting those issues on the full consent form—that is criminal.”

“It makes you really wonder about the doubling, tripling, and quadrupling down on these things in the face of data, facts, and science. It does make you wonder what is driving this thing.”

A Few of Their Stories Stephanie de Garay is a mother from Cincinnati, Ohio, whose daughter, Maddie, participated in the Pfizer Covid vaccine trial in December and January. After Maddie received her second dose of the vaccine, she experienced severe side effects that resulted in multiple hospitalizations. Kristi Dobbs is a dental hygienist from Webb City, Missouri, who received the Pfizer Covid vaccine in January. Since her vaccination, she has experienced multiple severe side effects, including pain, paresthesia and heart palpitations. Brianne Dressen is a preschool teacher from Saratoga Springs, Utah, who received the Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine during a clinical trial in November. She has since experienced extensive adverse effects from the vaccine that has resulted in a medical bill of over $250,000. Candace Hayden is from Detroit, Michigan, and received both doses of the Moderna vaccine in March. In April, she suffered from paresthesia and partial paralysis from the chest down, which lead to a month-long hospital stay and weeks of physical therapy. Ken Ruettgers, a former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman, and his wife, Sheryl, received the Moderna vaccine in January. Four days after receiving the first dose, Sheryl experienced severe neurological reactions that still inhibit her ability to live a normal life, including muscle pain, numbness, weakness and paresthesia.

Extent of Adverse Reactions & Plea for Help

The group reports they have all shared very similar adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. Each of their reactions occurred within minutes to a few short days after getting the vaccines—they have no doubt the vaccines caused their injuries. Many have been suffering for more than five months. Several in the group experienced paralysis of their lower extremities and remain paralyzed today. Their debilitating reactions include:

Nausea, weight loss, heartburn, diarrhea/constipation, sleep disturbances, chest pains, headaches, facial and sinus pressure, dizziness, severe weakness and fatigue, painful paresthesias throughout the body, severe painful paresthesias focused on the face, tongue and scalp, internal vibrations and tremors, muscle twitching and muscle spasms, brain fog and mental status changes, memory loss, tinnitus, impaired/blurred vision, elevated blood pressure and heart rate, bulging veins, heart issues, and weakness.

Are neuro adverse reactions happening? …YES Time for @CDCDirector and @US_FDA to disclose these adverse events to the medical community. https://t.co/ejRj7EgUIM — C19 Vax Reactions (@C19Vax) September 5, 2021

In addition to hearing from individuals who have been injured from COVID vaccines, the group’s website has a space reserved for medical professionals where they receive concerns about censorship, patient care, severe vaccine reactions, and job security. Realizing their voice matters, the group offers nurses, doctors, PAs, and first responders a place to be heard confidentially and anonymously.

The group clearly states it has no “interest or desire to discuss or dispute with anyone whether or not to be vaccinated, masked, or other issues related to the pandemic.” Their message is simple—these reactions are happening and need to be acknowledged by the CDC and the FDA so they can begin to get the care they need and deserve. Their mission reiterates:

“We have all shared very similar adverse reactions to these vaccines…leaving the majority of us disabled and unable to return to our jobs as medical and other healthcare professionals, parents, teachers, scientists, etc. We have been pulled away from every aspect of life to advocate for our own health. Enduring now for weeks and months… WE NEED HELP…”