In a controversial move, on Tuesday, an FDA Advisory Committee voted 17-0 to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech “vaccine” to children 5 to 11 years of age. Meanwhile, Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch strongly advises parents to pull their children from any public school that forces young students to receive the experimental “vaccine.”

The author of more than 350 original peer-reviewed research publications, Risch is a professor of epidemiology in the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine. He is also a former member of the board of editors for the American Journal of Epidemiology.

Despite acknowledging that vaccination “is not a high risk that’s going to kill every child,” Risch insisted it is still enough of a risk, that “on the average, the benefit is higher for homeschooling than it is for vaccination and being in school.” He added:

“Honestly, I would organize with other parents to take them out of the school and create homeschooling environments. There’s no choice. Your child’s life is on the line.”

Indeed, based on CDC data presented during the Advisory Committee Meeting, among children 5 to 12 years of age, there have been approximately 1.8 million confirmed and reported COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and only 143 COVID-related deaths in the U.S. through Oct. 14. In this same age group, there were 8,622 COVID-related hospitalizations through Sept. 18.

Yale Epidemiology Professor Dr. Harvey Risch says he would pull a healthy child out of public school and homeschool before he gave them this vaccine. pic.twitter.com/cfqeA61BvD — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 25, 2021

In an interview Sunday night with Mark Levine, Risch commented that the public is paying close attention to the thousands of public and private employees who are choosing to quit their jobs rather than be forced to take an experimental COVID-19 “vaccine.” He continued, saying:

“Companies and local governments are having a hard time replacing those employees, so those policies are being rethought. When the people rebel because of their own interest, then it has to be reckoned.”

Levin and Risch discussed the inconsistent messages from public health agency officials. On Oct. 20, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky declared that vaccinated children must still wear masks. Levin noted the “endless contradictions” made by White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. Levin went on to say:

“This has to be one of the worst year-and-a-half, two-year periods of information provided the American people by the so-called scientific and medical community that I can remember.”

CDC director Rochelle Walensky says agency will still recommend masks in schools when vaccines for children ages 5-11 are authorized pic.twitter.com/NGSclIFkPx — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 20, 2021

Risch—who has consistently advocated for the use of safe and effective treatments for COVID-19 as well as the power of natural immunity—pointed out that the medical community receives their information methodically from Big Pharma representatives and what they understand from society, “and the conflicts are legion.” Unfortunately, he added, the health industry is “a top-down structure, and most doctors do not get their information by going back to the original studies and making up their own minds.”

In July 2020, Risch wrote a column in Newsweek supporting the use of the inexpensive drug hydroxychloroquine, combined with the antibiotics azithromycin or doxycycline and the nutritional supplement zinc. Amid the unprecedented censorship, he noted he was fighting for a treatment fully supported by data but pushed to the sidelines for reasons that have nothing to do with the correct understanding of science. He remarked that “physicians who have been using these medications in the face of widespread skepticism have been truly heroic.” Commending those brave enough to follow the Hippocratic oath, he added:

“They have done what the science shows is best for their patients, often at great personal risk. I myself know of two doctors who have saved the lives of hundreds of patients with these medications but are now fighting state medical boards to save their licenses and reputations. The cases against them are completely without scientific merit.”

Dr. McCullough explains that there are now over 81 studies proving Natural Immunity to Covid 19 is lasting and durable. He explains how we can get antibody testing done because so many people have had Covid and didnt even realize it before testing was available last year. pic.twitter.com/VL2TkQXR1w — McCullough For Director NIH (@I7Bomb) October 27, 2021

Following Tuesday’s Advisory Committee Meeting, the FDA will now evaluate the endorsement, and a decision is expected in a matter of days. Likewise, a CDC vaccine advisory group is expected to make its recommendation on injecting children next week. If approved by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, the agency would urge young kids to get the shot immediately.

During a briefing last week, the White House said it had secured enough vaccine supply to vaccinate the 28 million children who would become eligible pending FDA authorization. However, as reported by UncoverDC, adding to the turmoil surrounding the FDA “approval” of Pfizer’s COMIRNATY vaccine against COVID-19, the only shot currently available by Pfizer is the Pfizer-BioNTech jab being administered under EUA.

Florida's New Surgeon General Asks People To Step Away From What You Hear On TV For A Moment… And Listen To What He Has To Say About School Mask Mandates & The Data… pic.twitter.com/5kngX0UQft — Covid-1984 (@NeverSleever) October 20, 2021

The Biden Administration added it will assist more than 25,000 pediatric and primary care offices, hundreds of community health centers and rural health clinics, and tens of thousands of pharmacies to push vaccines. Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response director, remarked:

“We know millions of parents have been waiting for COVID-19 vaccine for kids in this age group. And should the FDA and CDC authorize the vaccine, we will be ready to get shots in arms.”

CDC statistics show children generally do not spread COVID-19 and have little risk of any adverse effects. The seasonal flu is more deadly among children than COVID-19, and the swine flu one decade ago was six times more deadly. According to the CDC, the survival rate for children under age 20 who get COVID is 99.998%.