As of Tuesday, Dec. 14, VigiAccess—the WHO global database of reported potential drug side effects—records a total of 2,727,042 adverse drug reactions related to COVID-19 vaccines. Launched in 2015 as part of the World Health Organization (WHO) Programme for International Drug Monitoring, the database provides public access to information in VigiBase, the largest global database of its kind. The figure indicates an increase of 543,130 adverse COVID-19 vaccine reactions since UncoverDC’s last report on Oct. 5, 2021.

Since 1992, twenty deaths have been linked to inexpensive, off-patent ivermectin, according to a World Health Organization drug tracker called VigiAccess. By contrast, since just the spring of 2020, 570 deaths have been linked to remdesivir, an expensive, patented covid drug. pic.twitter.com/f2BXGLWXYQ — Unredacted Lori (@RealLoriJT) October 18, 2021

Adverse COVID-19 Vaccine Reactions Related Pregnancy

A quick look at the “Patient sex distribution” section (screenshot below) reveals that 68% of the reported Adverse Drug Reactions (ADR) to COVID-19 vaccines occur in females. This data appears to support speculation, as recently reported by UncoverDC, that the COVID-19 vaccination damage risk profile is directly tied to the female gender. Shockingly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent release of documents related to the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine following a FOIA request disclosed that as early as Feb. 2021, both the government agency and the pharmaceutical giant were aware of significant pregnancy risks, including fetal death.

Specifically related to “pregnancy, puerperium, and perinatal conditions” (with 6,874 reported ADRs), a closer look at the data, with over 100 different ADR entries, reveals:

Abortion spontaneous (3836)

Pregnancy (391)

Fetal death (340)

Abortion missed (184)

Premature labor (159)

Abortion (148)

Premature baby (148)

Premature delivery (127)

Stillbirth (113)

Premature separation of placenta (78)

Abortion incomplete (34)

Abortion threatened (29)

Abortion early (18)

Abortion spontaneous complete (13)

Abortion complete (7)

Abortion late (5)

Abortion spontaneous incomplete (4)

Umbilical cord thrombosis (4)