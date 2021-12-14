As of Tuesday, Dec. 14, VigiAccess—the WHO global database of reported potential drug side effects—records a total of 2,727,042 adverse drug reactions related to COVID-19 vaccines. Launched in 2015 as part of the World Health Organization (WHO) Programme for International Drug Monitoring, the database provides public access to information in VigiBase, the largest global database of its kind. The figure indicates an increase of 543,130 adverse COVID-19 vaccine reactions since UncoverDC’s last report on Oct. 5, 2021.
Adverse COVID-19 Vaccine Reactions Related Pregnancy
A quick look at the “Patient sex distribution” section (screenshot below) reveals that 68% of the reported Adverse Drug Reactions (ADR) to COVID-19 vaccines occur in females. This data appears to support speculation, as recently reported by UncoverDC, that the COVID-19 vaccination damage risk profile is directly tied to the female gender. Shockingly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent release of documents related to the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine following a FOIA request disclosed that as early as Feb. 2021, both the government agency and the pharmaceutical giant were aware of significant pregnancy risks, including fetal death.
Specifically related to “pregnancy, puerperium, and perinatal conditions” (with 6,874 reported ADRs), a closer look at the data, with over 100 different ADR entries, reveals:
Adverse COVID-19 Vaccine Reactions Related to Reproductive System
In addition to the concerning ADRs related to pregnancy, there are 130,036 ADRs associated with “reproductive system and breast disorders.” They include:
Heavy menstrual bleeding (33,002)
Menstrual disorder (20,045)
Menstruation delayed (17,412)
Menstruation irregular (17,234)
Dysmenorrhoea (15,141)
Intermenstrual bleeding (12,319)
Amenorrhoea (9,963)
Polymenorrhoea (8,942)
Vaginal hemorrhage (7,766)
Breast pain (6,581)
Postmenopausal hemorrhage (3,688)
Oligomenorrhoea (3,024)
Hypomenorrhoea (2,672)
Breast swelling (1,744)
Pelvic pain (1,495)
Breast tenderness (1,161)
Erectile dysfunction (913)
Adverse COVID-19 Vaccine Reactions Related to Cardiac Disorders
The WHO’s VigiAccess database reveals a total of 150,250 “cardiac disorders,” with 14,496 ADRs of myocarditis and 11,096 ADRs of pericarditis. There are 3,286 ADRs of cardiac arrest, 2,716 ADRs of cardiac failure. Likewise, there are 4,856 ADRs of angina pectoris, a condition marked by severe pain in the chest, often also spreading to the shoulders, arms, and neck, caused by an inadequate blood supply to the heart. Notably, in addition to the “cardiac disorders” section, the “Investigations” section contains 387,796 ADRs, many related to the heart.
As reported on Dec. 14, 2021, by Dr. Peter McCullough, there are 15,424 confirmed myocarditis/pericarditis cases in the US CDC VAERS system. Myocarditis peaks in late adolescents but has a “long skewed tail” of cases going all the way up to age 50. The majority of them occur in males. McCullough notes that “the explosion of sudden cardiac death among high-level athletes has drawn attention to the possibility that COVID-19 vaccination forced upon the players may induce a subclinical or perhaps denied syndrome of myocarditis that can last for months.”
McCullough remarks that myocarditis is “inflammation of the heart manifested by chest pain, signs and symptoms of heart failure, dramatic ECG changes, elevations in a blood test indicating cardiac damage (troponin), and in some cases, imaging evidence of dysfunction of the heart.”
Other Adverse COVID-19 Vaccine Reactions
The “General disorders and administration site conditions” section in VigiAccess contains 1,629,961 ADRs. The top four ADRs listed are pyrexia (554,541), fatigue (482,628), chills (366,456), and malaise (226,361). Also included are disease recurrence (2,276), death (13,819) and sudden death (1,553).
“Infections and infestations” includes COVID-19 (74,259), COVID-19 pneumonia (4,241), asymptomatic COVID-19 (2,582), sepsis (1,813), and vaccine breakthrough infection (1,760).
The 1,142,227 “Nervous system” entries include facial paralysis (10,596), cerebrovascular accident (10,428), balance disorder (10,020), unresponsive to stimuli (4,937), memory impairment (4,545), Guillain-Barre syndrome (4,152), speech disorder (3,878), cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (1,608), cerebral thrombosis (816), cerebral venous thrombosis (625), coma (571), drooling (372), brain injury (263), and stupor (203). It also includes brain stem hemorrhage (76) and brain stem stroke (75).
“Vascular disorders” show 144,967 ADRs, featuring deep vein thrombosis (13,145), thrombosis (12,256), venous thrombosis limb (1,211), venous thrombosis (990), peripheral artery thrombosis (363), jugular vein thrombosis (269), and arterial thrombosis (229).
With adverse vaccine reactions hovering near 3 million worldwide in VigiAccess, the recent critical disclosures following the FDA’s release of the first cache of Pfizer documents leave many experts around the globe questioning whether criminal fraud and misrepresentation are behind the emergency use authorization and approval of COVID-19 vaccines.