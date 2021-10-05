A Department of Defense (DoD) program called “Project Salus” analyzed data on 5.6 million Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 or older and found that most COVID-19 hospitalizations are among fully vaccinated patients, with numbers increasing as the weeks pass. In cooperation with the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), the study was presented by DoD partner Humetrix. Alarmingly, the data backs up what experts have predicted for months—that mass vaccination against COVID-19 will result in the mutation and strengthening of SARS-CoV-1, a phenomenon called Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE), thus driving up the rate of infection and spread of the virus.

Project Salus data suggests that the majority of COVID-19 infections in study cohorts occur among those fully vaccinated, with outcomes worsening over time. Additionally, based on this analysis, individuals who have contracted and recovered from COVID-19 boast natural immunity, which offers the strongest protection against breakthrough infection.

The complete analysis, titled “Effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines against the Delta variant among 5.6M Medicare beneficiaries 65 years and older,” was presented on September 28, 2021, by Humetrix. An innovator in “consumer-centered mobile platforms” for over twenty years, Humetrix is under contract with the JAIC and the DoD to “conduct COVID-19 surveillance and population risk mapping in the highest risk Medicare population for severe COVID-19.” In a January 11, 2021 press release, the company explained:

“The Humetrix Platform is now configured for COVID-19 vaccine safety, and efficacy monitoring in the Medicare population targeted to be vaccinated in priority. (see this MedRxiv pre-print publication and this JAMA article to learn more).”

The study examined a total of 20 million Medicare beneficiaries nationwide, with 16 million of the subjects aged 65 years and up. The study data consisted of 5.6 million vaccinated Medicare beneficiaries from January to late August 2021. Of the study group, 2.7 million individuals received the Pfizer jab, and 2.9 million received the Moderna jab. Out of 161,000 breakthrough infections, the investigators observed 33,000 breakthrough hospitalizations and 10,400 breakthrough ICU admissions.

In Slide 8 of the 17 slide presentation, titled “Is mRNA Vaccine Effectiveness Against Delta Breakthrough Infection Waning over Time in 65 Year Older Salus Cohort?” the information exhibits a significant decline in vaccine effectiveness within a short span of 3 to 4 months. The slide states, “Breakthrough infection rates 5-6 months post-vaccination are twice as high as 3-4 months post-vaccination.” This data brings into question the overall effectiveness of the vaccines and the Biden administration’s call for boosters every three to four months. Slide 10 concludes that “Age has a minor contribution to the reduced vaccine protection seen in the group vaccinated 5-6 months ago.”

In Slide 11, the study team recognizes specific waning vaccine immunity, noting that Moderna’s protection outperforms Pfizer’s. In Slide 12, showing data labeled “Total & Breakthrough Cases in the 65 Years and Older Salus Cohort,” the study gives a graph indicating the number of COVID-19 cases over the six months from February 6 to August 21, 2021. As Delta cases increase, the study data reveals that by August, 71% of all COVID-19 cases were in vaccinated individuals.

Slide 13 documents that vaccine effectiveness against breakthrough hospitalization wanes considerably after five or six months compared to months three and four. Slide 16, which does not include unvaccinated individuals in the estimates, outlines data showing that mRNA vaccine effectiveness falls short of study predictions but proposes the vaccine offers a higher level of protection against hospitalization than it does from getting the infection.

In addition to being under contract by the DoD to conduct COVID-19 surveillance and population risk mapping for severe COVID-19 Medicare patients, Humetrix has partnered with the DoD since 2010 in online records sharing through its iBlueButton platform. Following the release of the Humetrix data, experts echoed what the information conveys, affirming:



