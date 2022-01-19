On Tuesday, Bill Gates warned of pandemics yet to come that are worse than the current one. His comments come as he continues to push vaccines through his Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI). Gates founded the global partnership—which is focused on developing vaccines—in 2017 in Davos along with the governments of Norway and India, Wellcome, and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

A prominent vaccine-based giver, Bill Gates publicly discussed his plan to reduce the world population by 10 or 15 percent in a 2010 TED talk. Notably, Gates’ depopulation agenda came on the heels of a secret 2009 meeting of billionaires he’d assembled to allegedly discuss shrinking the world’s population. During his notorious February 2010, TED talk—with over 8.1 million views—Gates unveiled his vision for the future, his significant role in pushing vaccines, his views on climate change, and his goal of zero-carbon emissions globally by 2050. In the talk, Gates specifically outlined his vision to depopulate humankind by over one billion people, stating:

“The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s heading up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that [the world population] by 10 or 15 percent.”

May 2009 Meeting of “The Good Club” & Gates’ Obsession with Vaccines

The 2009 clandestine meeting of billionaires that huddled before Gates’ TED presentation included Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, David Rockefeller, Eli Broad, George Soros, Ted Turner, Oprah Winfrey, and Michael Bloomberg. Citing a story in the Times of London, the WSJ points out that on May 5, the billionaire philanthropists (dubbed “The Good Club”) met behind closed doors in Manhattan at the private residence of the president of Rockefeller University. According to the article, the world’s wealthiest discussed health care, education, “and—by far the most controversial—slowing the global population growth.” The article stated:

“Taking their cue from Gates, they agreed that overpopulation was a priority,” the article said, adding that “this could result in a challenge to some Third World politicians who believe contraception and female education weaken traditional values.”

In addition to Gates, the hush-hush meeting was organized by Mr. Rockefeller and Mr. Buffet, who shifted over $31 billion of his assets to Gates around the same time. A probable precursor to the Great Reset widely promoted by Klaus Schwab and the WEF, the meeting was held in response to the significant global economic downturn and the “multiple health and environmental crises plaguing the globe.” During the intimate dinner and discussion, the oligarchs discussed their primary concern for the planet, followed by Gates’ billionaire friends and other major foundations contributing to his foundation’s vaccine efforts.

Already involved in vaccines for fertility regulation, the Rockefeller’s clear involvement in population control is discussed in more detail later in the article. Like the Rockefellers, CNN founder Ted Turner has voiced concerns about overpopulation for decades. A 1996 interview with Audubon magazine quoted Turner as saying, “We’re all 5 billion of us on this little earth swimming around in space, and there’s too many of us. A total (world) population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal.” Some even believe Turner is the anonymous creator behind the Georgia Guidestones—the granite tablets that sit atop a rural hill about 30 minutes from CNN headquarters. The First Guide says in the engraved script:

“Maintain humanity under 500 million in perpetual balance with nature.”

With pandemics offering a platform to mass-distribute vaccines, “The Good Club” gathering occurred at the height of the H1N1 swine flu “pandemic.” In April 2009, just a month before the billionaire’s meeting, Gates and the World Health Organization (WHO) were advised by Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College, London, that “40 percent of people in the UK could be infected [with H1N1] within the next six months if the country was hit by a pandemic.”



Among his many alliances, Ferguson is Principal Investigator for the Gates Foundation, Gavi and COVAX; the Director of the WHO‘s Collaborating Center for Infectious Disease Modeling; an Adviser to the WHO on multiple disease topics, including COVID-19; an Adviser to U.S. government agencies, departments, and states for pandemic modeling, planning, and response; and a past consultant on pandemic threats to the World Bank.

Undoubtedly, with generous support from Bill Gates, Ferguson is largely responsible for the first coronavirus Lockdown Model launched on March 11, 2020, that was implemented around the world. Based on initial predictions of 600,000 deaths in the U.K., the mathematical model has since been reformulated at least three times by Ferguson. His latest predictive model was used to justify the Fourth Wave Lockdowns that swept across Europe in late 2021. With both the funding and the power to turn fiction into reality, Gates himself has spent a fortune on predictive pandemic models to illustrate what sort of event will kill the most people in the near future.

November 2010 Meeting on the Future of Cell Phones in Health Care

Shortly after speaking at the TED conference, Bill Gates was a keynote speaker at the November 2010 mHealth Summit organized by the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH, which, by 2010, had received $300 million in donations from Bill Gates), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Microsoft External Research. Hosted by the United Nations Foundation, the stated goal of the mHealth Alliance is to promote the use of mobile devices to improve global health, especially in low-income nations. The partnership was created in 2008 by the Rockefeller Foundation, the Vodafone Foundation, the UN Foundation and includes founding members of MHealth Alliance, including HP, GSM Association, and Norad.

Speaking to an audience of over 2,000 conference attendees from around the world, Gates declared the simple critical health care metric that “we as a society” should constantly be trying to improve is the number of children who die before age 5. At the time of his speech, Gates said that number was 8.5 million. He pointed out that in 1960, it was 20 million. According to Gates, the dramatic reduction in deaths—from 20 million to 8.5 million—is the direct result of vaccines.

Providing ongoing funding to scientists worldwide to research mobile phone applications for improving health, Gates was asked his views on the critical applications for mobile health and specific examples of what will be most impactful. With Gates also funding every major global health initiative of the last two decades, he set the stage to support digital vaccine passports when he responded:

“Vaccines are going to be the key. How would cell phones fit in? If you knew, if you could register every birth on a cell phone, get fingerprints, get a location, then you could take these systems where you go around and make sure the immunization happens, you could run them in a more effective way.

When I think about the biggest impacts of cell phones, I think of patient reminders. [Also], remind mothers to do various things, particularly in that first year of life. [With] this sort of digital patient record, the high payoff is in vaccination coverage.”

The event, which featured over 100 exhibitors, was held in Washington, D.C., and was sponsored by Verizon Wireless. Other sponsors joined Verizon, including Abbott Labs, American Telemedicine Association, CTIS, McKesson Foundation, Microsoft Research, Qualcomm, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Skype, the West Wireless Health Institute, and Pfizer.

Study Supports WHO & Gates Depopulation Agenda

Repeating his intent to curb population growth, Gates told CNN’s Sanjay Gupta in 2011 that “the benefits [of vaccines] are there in terms of reducing sickness, reducing population growth.” Repeatedly, Gates’s alarming quotes have disturbed those aware of his preoccupation with vaccines. His quotes have raised concerns that perhaps a sinister motive for population reduction might be the driving force behind Gates’ obsession.

These depopulation concerns were highlighted in 2014 when three independent accredited biochemistry labs in Nairobi tested samples from vials of the Gates-funded WHO tetanus vaccines. The tests revealed that nearly 3 million women unknowingly received vaccines laced with a sterilant and contraceptive.

Moreover, a 2017 Open Access Library paper on the incident, titled “HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World,” supported 2014 concerns raised by the Catholic Church asserting an “abortifacient vaccine was being used as a tetanus prophylactic.” Indeed, the authors concluded:



“Given that hCG was found in at least half the WHO vaccine samples known by the doctors involved in administering the vaccines to have been used in Kenya, our opinion is that the Kenya “anti-tetanus” campaign was reasonably called into question by the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association as a front for population growth reduction.”

Further backing up the notion that what happened in Kenya was part of a well thought out plan between Gates and the WHO to reduce the global population, a 1968 Annual Report of The Rockefeller Foundation (p. 52) calls for “progress on immunological methods, such as vaccines, to reduce fertility.” Twenty years later, The Rockefeller Foundation’s 1988 Annual Report mentions a substantial grant given to India for “a large anti-fertility vaccine for women.” Then, another generous donation is listed on page 56 “for research on a potential contraceptive vaccine based on beta-hCG synthesized bacteria”—just a few years before the experiments in Mexico, Nicaragua, and the Philippines that took place in 1993.

As signs continue to point to an end of the current pandemic, Gates’ Tuesday proclamation of future catastrophic pandemics is just one of many he’s made over the years as he funds and orchestrates global exercises to prepare vaccines for them. At the 2017 Munich Security Conference in Germany, he warned the world about a potential catastrophe, predicting:

“Whether it occurs by a quirk of nature or at the hand of a terrorist, epidemiologists say a fast-moving airborne pathogen could kill more than 30 million people in less than a year. And they say there is a reasonable probability the world will experience such an outbreak in the next 10 to 15 years.”