Editor’s Note: The original title of this article has been changed from “Gates, Fauci, Daszak & UK Officials Charged with Crimes Against Humanity” to the current title to clear up confusion over use of the word “charged,” which was intended to convey they’ve been accused of these crimes. We apologize for any misunderstanding.

Following his urgent appeal to humanity last year, former Pfizer vice president Dr. Michael Yeadon joined a group of lawyers, activists, and whistleblowers in filing a stunning complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on behalf of citizens of the United Kingdom (U.K.). The group accused a long list of significant players in the COVID-19 narrative of genocide, noting statistics on the impact of the experimental “vaccines” and policies imposed under the pretense of “mitigating COVID.”

Those facing the severe allegations are:

Dr. Anthony Fauci;

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization WHO );

Bill and Melinda Gates, co-chairs of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

June Raine, executive director of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA);

Dr. Radiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation

Dr. Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance , is “responsible for numerous violations of the Nuremberg Code … war crimes and crimes of aggression” in the United Kingdom and other countries.

Albert Bourla , CEO of Pfizer

Stéphane Bancel, CEO of AstraZeneca

Pascal Soriot, CEO of Moderna

Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson and Johnson

Sajid Javid, current Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister

Christopher Whitty, UK Chief Medical Adviser

Matthew Hancock, former U.K. Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Klaus Schwab, President of the World Economic Forum

As reported by UncoverDC, in May 2021, Yeadon, a U.K. citizen, issued what he described as his “final warning to humanity,” outlining the horrendous and ongoing damage caused by COVID-19 gene therapy “vaccines.” Furthermore, he pleaded there might be an objective in play that exceeds far beyond forced vaccinations, opening the door to complete government control via a social credit system initiated by the use of vaccine passports.

Joining Yeadon in filing the complaint are lawyer and human rights activist Hannah Rose, astrophysicist Piers Corbyn, whistleblower funeral director John O’Loony, retired police officer Mark Sexton, activist Johnny McStay, and nurse and human rights activist Louise Shotbolt.

Filed on Dec. 6, the ICC (a permanent, independent court that investigates crimes that concern the international community) has acknowledged receipt of the group’s complaint. While making no guarantees, the ICC has agreed to consider the allegations. Complementary to national criminal jurisdictions, the court’s founding treaty—the Rome Statute—forever designated the ICC with the power to exercise its jurisdiction over persons for the most severe crimes of international concern, as referred to in the Statute. The ICC’s letter to attorney Hannah Rose in response to the complaint explained:

“This communication has been duly entered into the Communications Register of the Office. We will give consideration to this communication, as appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.”

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to introduce a lawsuit with the British Court system, the applicants filed their complaint with “the utmost urgency” to the ICC at the Hague, Netherlands. They beg the court (which has been brought into a relationship with the United Nations) “to stop the rollout of COVID vaccinations, introduction of unlawful vaccination passports and all other types of illegal warfare being waged against the people of the U.K.” With the U.K.’s unwillingness to raise the case, the complaint insists:

“The Statute for the ICC declares that “The ICC is intended to complement, not to replace, national criminal systems; it prosecutes cases only when a State is unwilling or unable genuinely to carry out the investigation or prosecution (Article 17(1)(a)). This is such a case which is why we are addressing the ICC directly.”

The 46-page complaint, requesting a full investigation, alleges the 16 defendants have violated the Nuremberg Code and four articles of the Rome Statute. Their complaint presents evidence that COVID-19 “vaccines” are “experimental gene therapies designed with bat coronavirus gain-of-function research, arguing that these “vaccines” have caused massive deaths and injuries and that the U.K. government has failed to investigate such reported fatalities and injuries.”

The group maintains that the suppression of effective COVID-19 treatments, like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, directly resulted in many more COVID-19 deaths than should have occurred. The complaint states that “the suppression of safe and effective alternative treatments for COVID-19 amounts to murder and warrants a full investigation by the court.”



Additionally, they insist the “blockades were enacted under the guise of artificially inflated infection and COVID death numbers from a modified virus, as well as the experimental “vaccines” that have resulted in:

Massive short-term harm and death, with at least 395,049 reported adverse reactions to COVID “vaccines” in the U.K. alone;

a sharp increase in ChildLine calls from vulnerable children during lockdowns;

“Wealth and business destruction” through imposed lockdowns.”

“Severe deprivation of physical liberty in violation of fundamental rules of international law,” including travel and assembly bans, and forced quarantine and self-isolation;

apartheid due to segregation by possession or vaccination passport;

and “expected reduction infertility” following “vaccination,” among other harmful physical and psychological effects.

The petitioners contend that all the harmful consequences of the “vaccines,” the lockdowns, and the virus itself meet the criteria of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes against British people because the offenders—members of the U.K. government and world leaders—have knowledge and intent concerning these alleged crimes.

Indeed, they argue that the catastrophic outcomes of the COVID-19 “vaccines,” the lockdowns, and altered viruses are calculated attempts at depopulation and social destabilization as part of a globally coordinated plan to consolidate wealth and power in the hands of the few.