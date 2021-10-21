Ivermectin has been included in the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines (EML) since 1987 and remains there today. Still, despite a two-year-old pandemic and over sixty controlled studies, dozens of clinical trials, and in-depth meta-analysis confirming that Ivermectin significantly reduces hospitalizations, death, and most importantly, the risk of contracting COVID-19, the inexpensive drug has been purposefully rejected. Undeniably, it has been heavily censored and mischaracterized by the Biden Administration and the Big Pharma-funded mainstream media relentlessly advancing the “vaccinate everyone” agenda.

Ivermectin vs. COVID-19

This WHO “essential medicine” is working the world over against COVID-19 but you won’t hear about it through Pharma controlled media.

Links to clinical trials, scientific papers, blogs, news articles, videos, and a Reddit thread!https://t.co/uk7AqrsfDa pic.twitter.com/xod9llEfUT — Liberteur (@Liberteur) August 2, 2020

The Discovery of Ivermectin

The story of Ivermectin began in 1973 with the discovery of the unique and unusual soil-dwelling microorganism that produces the avermectins (from which Ivermectin is derived). Isolated in Japan by Satoshi Ōmura, the sample was sent to Merck laboratories, where, in 1975, it was found to produce a potent anthelmintic (parasite destroying) substance. The “more effective” Ivermectin—a purified, chemically modified bioactive agent of avermectin—was confirmed powerful in human health in 1987. As time passed, Ivermectin, which won a Nobel prize in 2015, was introduced to treat other human conditions, leading many experts to label it a “wonder” drug.

Without a doubt, very few drugs have been granted the title of “wonder drug” by the scientific community. According to a 2011 study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) titled “Ivermectin, ‘Wonder drug’ from Japan: the human use perspective,” penicillin and aspirin are two drugs that can earnestly lay claim to that distinction, as can Ivermectin.

Highlights of Ivermectin’s Journey to EML Status

In 1974, thirteen years before Ivermectin was approved for use as a human “wonder drug,” four United Nations agencies, including the World Bank, launched the Onchocerciasis Control Programme in West Africa (OCP). The program covered 1.2 million square kilometers and protected 30 million people in eleven countries from Onchocerciasis, also known as River Blindness, by using helicopters and planes to spray insecticides over the breeding sites of vector black flies whose bite transmits the parasite that causes the disease.

In 1987, following the registration of Ivermectin for human use, Merck immediately donated the drug (under the brand name Mectizan®) to the OCP to administer in poverty-stricken populations around the world to effectively tackle “neglected tropical diseases,” including River Blindness. Interestingly, until the FDA’s 2018 approval of moxidectin, a single annual dose of Ivermectin given orally was the only tool used to eliminate the disease in that part of the world.

Just a friendly reminder… this can really hurt you. Here's why you shouldn't use Ivermectin to treat or prevent #COVID19. https://t.co/TWb75ygfPC — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 2, 2021

Ivermectin Repeatedly Proven to be Safe

When researchers began investigating Ivermectin as a potential drug for use in humans, they were aware of its ability to bind to specific chloride channels on nerves and muscle cells in the nervous systems of worms and insects, paralyzing the creatures exposed to it. Humans have chloride channels too, but only in our brains and spinal columns. Since Ivermectin can’t cross the blood-brain barrier in mammals, humans are spared the paralyzing effects. As outlined in the 2011 NIH study, “this discovery opened up a completely new spectrum of possibilities for the drug’s use in humans.”

1/2 Through my policy advocacy work on neglected tropical diseases, I’m as responsible as anyone for the mass ivermectin Rx of tens of millions of people with river blindness, lymphatic filariasis, strongyloidiasis, and scabies. Ivermectin is a great medicine, but not for COVID19 https://t.co/FV6MSJXcTs — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) August 22, 2021

With decades of constant monotherapy in humans, Ivermectin has continually proved to be an astonishingly safe drug treatment. The 2011 NIH research states, “Ivermectin is being increasingly used worldwide to combat other diseases in humans,” adding, “and new and promising properties and uses for Ivermectin are continuing to be found.” Indeed, a March 2016 PubMed article titled “Over 25 Years of Clinical Experience With Ivermectin: An Overview of Safety for an Increasing Number of Indications” echoed that sentiment, declaring:

“After more than 25 years of use, Ivermectin continues to provide a high margin of safety for a growing number of indications based on its anti-parasitic and anti-inflammatory activities.”

Highlighting its endless possibilities, a February 15, 2017, review article published in The Journal of Antibiotics titled “Ivermectin: enigmatic multifaceted “wonder” drug continues to surprise and exceed expectations,” details the different disease-fighting potential that has been identified for Ivermectin, including in the treatment of asthma. The research explains that a study in mice discovered that “Ivermectin significantly curtailed recruitment of immune cells, production of cytokines in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluids and secretion of ovalbumin-specific IgE and IgG1 [antibodies] in the serum. Ivermectin also suppressed mucus hypersecretion by goblet cells, establishing that Ivermectin can effectively curb inflammation, such that it may be useful in treating allergic asthma and other inflammatory airway diseases.“

Early in the pandemic, the probability of Ivermectin being a viable treatment against SARS-CoV-2 was encouraging. Medical experts like Dr. Pierre Kory have repeatedly spoken about the benefits of Ivermectin in treating COVID-19. A June 12, 2020 article in Nature titled “Ivermectin: a systematic review from antiviral effects to COVID-19 complementary regimen” points out that Ivermectin is a broad-spectrum drug with high lipid solubility, anti-cancer, and antiviral effects. The study—the first to assess the antiviral effects of Ivermectin on COVID-19—notes that Ivermectin causes immunomodulation in the host. In other words, studies have shown it stimulates the immune system by inhibiting the proliferation of cancer cells. The article reports:

“In a recent in vitro study, the Vero/hSLAM cells infected with the SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 virus were exposed to 5 µM Ivermectin in 48 h, and a 5000-fold reduction in viral RNA compared with control was found [15]. The results showed that treatment with Ivermectin effectively kills almost all viral particles within 48 h.”

When you see supposedly independent medical advisors to government tell what are manifest untruths to shore up a political regime whose credibility is rapidly collapsing, you have to say that those advisors have lost their integrity and our trust. — richard horton (@richardhorton1) April 19, 2020

Ivermectin Docks to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein

Despite being a “wonder drug,” with untapped potential, Ivermectin has been largely discounted for treating COVID-19. Indeed, the over 80 clinical trials focused on Ivermectin are rarely discussed. Instead, Joe Biden and the U.S. government’s focus is on pushing vaccines. To quickly review, the three emergency use authorization (EUA) “vaccines” promoted to treat COVID-19 center around instructing the body to make spike proteins—an important and recognizable part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The two CDC-funded mRNA “vaccines” (Pfizer and Moderna) use messenger RNA to instruct cells to make the COVID-19 spike proteins. The assumption is that the body’s immune system will then make antibodies to fight COVID-19 and protect those injected with the jabs from getting sick. The Johnson & Johnson “vaccine,” like the two others, also instructs cells to make COVID-19 spike proteins, delivering the instructions via an adenovirus.

The ACE2 Receptor and SARS-CoV-2

To understand why Ivermectin might be an effective antiviral treatment against COVID-19, it is crucial to know that the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects cells by docking the spike protein at its surface to a receptor protein exposed on human cells. The specific protein that allows the virus to infect human cells is called the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. Like a key inserted into a lock, ACE2 provides the entry location for COVID-19 to hook into and contaminate a wide array of human cells. Through a pathway called the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS), ACE2 regulates functions—such as blood pressure, wound healing, and inflammation—in many types of cells and tissues, including the liver, kidneys, blood vessels, heart, gastrointestinal tract, and lungs. It is present in epithelial cells, which line certain tissues and form protective barriers. Importantly, ACE2 helps balance a protein called angiotensin II (ANG II) that increases blood pressure and inflammation.



ANG II has the ability to increase inflammation and cell death in the alveoli—the tiny air sacs of the lungs—where the lungs and the blood exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide during the process of breathing in and out. ACE2 reduces the harmful effects of ANG II. However, when the SARS-CoV-2 virus binds to ACE2, it is blocked from performing its natural function of regulating ANG II signaling, enabling ANG II to proliferate and injure more tissues. This process likely contributes to injury in COVID-19 patients, particularly to the heart and lungs.

Considering ACE2 opens the doorway for spike proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to hook into (bind with) ACE2 and can then infect cells in the body, an effective treatment to stop that potentially deadly process from occurring seems critical. Interestingly, several studies—including a September 3, 2020, In Vivo research paper published by the NIH titled “Ivermectin Docks to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Receptor-binding Domain Attached to ACE2″—have demonstrated that Ivermectin binds with the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins joined with ACE2 and appeared to interfere with the attachment of the spike to the human cell membrane.



In addition, Ivermectin, which has been heavily studied by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, may have antiviral effects against COVID-19 by inhibiting the importin (IMP) α/β receptor, which is responsible for transmitting viral proteins into the host cell nucleus. Viruses often hijack IMP to wreak more havoc in the body. A January 19, 2021 study published in The Lancet (which many believe has lost credibility during the pandemic) states, “Ivermectin inhibits importins of the α/β family… it is possible that the inhibition of importins may thus contribute the immune regulatory effect of Ivermectin and its influence of other vitamin D-mediated pathways.”

Also of significant interest—when considering the declaration by many experts that graphene oxide is a “proprietary ingredient” in mRNA vaccines—is an August 5, 2021, Science Direct study titled “Ivermectin detection using Ag@ B. S co-doped reduced graphene oxide nanohybrid.” Curiously, many wonder what are the ramifications for the “vaccines” if Ivermectin can reduce the effects of graphene oxide? In the image below, Dr. Robert O. Young explains Figure 1 represents “what a cluster bomb of reduced graphene oxide (rGO) looks like in the live, unstained blood from the so-called Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen “vaccines”!”



“Insufficient Evidence” On Efficacy of Ivermectin against COVID is a Lie



Almost a year ago, many people had never heard of Ivermectin for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. Even today, with the well-documented, peer-reviewed, and overwhelmingly positive expert recommendations for using Ivermectin in COVID-19, the drug is repeatedly ignored. Instead, government health agencies and the Biden Administration scream the need for randomized, controlled trials (RCTs) to monitor the safety of Ivermectin—a process the drug went through for humans years ago while under patent with Merck.

Unlike the clinical trial currently underway for the nearly 7 billion people worldwide who’ve received COVID-19 vaccines—where safety and efficacy were unknown before the pandemic—Ivermectin has been proven safe in humans for decades. Even better, the “wonder drug” has shown remarkable promise in stopping SARS-CoV-2 in its tracks.

Along with snubbing esteemed experts on handling the pandemic and ignoring the power of natural immunity in unvaccinated individuals after recovering from COVID-19, the blatant disregard for Ivermectin and other therapeutics by “experts” in the public domain is incredibly reckless. Tasked with making unprecedented decisions for the American people and, to a more significant extent, all of humanity, these Big Pharma shills, media oligarchs, Big Tech monsters, and government characters have—as they fail miserably—exposed their true agenda. And individuals around the globe are paying attention.

In the video above, at approximately the 29:10 mark, Dr. Robert Seheult, MD, and John Campbell, RN, BSc, MSc, PGC.Pharma, Ph.D., discuss the action of Ivermectin to prevent the COVID-19 spike protein from attaching to the ACE2 receptor.