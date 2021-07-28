Leaked Pfizer manufacturing and supply agreements with several nations worldwide for its mRNA “vaccine” against COVID-19 reveal the company’s demand for across-the-board indemnification against any legal obstacles throughout any step in the drug’s supply chain. The pharmaceutical giant has been accused of bullying governments during negotiations to obtain its gene-altering drug, asking some countries to offer sovereign assets such as military bases and embassy buildings as collateral.

Pfizer, which partnered with the German company BioNTech to produce the “vaccine,” has negotiated with over 100 countries and international entities for supply agreements. Citing “ongoing negotiations which are private and confidential,” the company declined to comment when asked by the U.K.-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism about its negotiation demands, stating:

“Pfizer and BioNTech are firmly committed to working with governments and other relevant stakeholders to ensure equitable and affordable access to our COVID-19 vaccine for people around the world.”

Pfizer’s contract left the administrations of many nations—each desperate for the “life-saving vaccines“—feeling as though they’d been “held for ransom” to reach an agreement. For example, the appendix of Pfizer’s contract with The Dominican Republic confirms the company will pay nothing regarding allegations or claims for any wrongdoings related to its COVID-19 drug. The document spells out clearly that “the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known, and there may be adverse effects that aren’t known.” Nonetheless, it states the Dominican Republic will have to pay any legal costs and awards should they occur and cannot cap any damages it might spend on Pfizer’s behalf, declaring the Dominican government will:

“… indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Pfizer, its partner BioNTech and its affiliates from legal cases and costs arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the Vaccine, including but not limited to any stage of design, development, investigation, formulation, testing, clinical testing, manufacture, labeling, packaging, transport, storage, distribution, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, licensing, donation, dispensing, prescribing, administration, provision, or use of the vaccine.”

Additionally, a leaked contract between Albania and Pfizer—which currently charges the U.S. $19.50 per shot with plans to significantly increase pricing post-pandemic—reveals essentially the same terms. The country expressly and irrevocably waives any right of immunity that either it or its assets may have or acquire in the future. The agreement is under the jurisdiction of the courts of New York, which possess the authority to hold international assets of the nation if it neglects to live up to the terms of the agreement.

In July 2020, Pfizer and BioNTech announced an agreement with the U.S. government for an initial order of 100 million doses of its “vaccine” for $1.95 billion, with the option to purchase up to 500 million more doses. In an interview last month, Pfizer CFO Frank D’Amelio indicated that once the pandemic is over, the company will raise its vaccine prices to be more in line with the typical “$150-$175 per dose” cost of the Covid shot.

Under the leadership of Albert Bourla, in early 2021, Pfizer indicated that in addition to its arrangements with nations obedient to agree to its terms, the company has “allocated doses to low- and lower-middle-income countries at a not-for-profit price, including an advance purchase agreement with COVAX to provide up to 40 million doses in 2021.”

COVAX, a year-old initiative co-led by Gavi, CEPI, and WHO, and largely funded by Bill Gates, collaborates with developed and developing vaccine manufacturers, the World Bank, UNICEF, the Biden Administration, and others. According to its website, it is the only global initiative that, through its ‘Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator’, works with governments and manufacturers to guarantee COVID-19 vaccines are available around the globe to both higher-income and lower-income nations. Of its partnership with COVAX, Pfizer (which, in 2009 agreed to the largest healthcare fraud settlement—$2.3 billion—in the history of the Department of Justice) said:

“We are committed to supporting efforts aimed at providing developing countries with the same access to vaccines as the rest of the world.”

On July 8, 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech provided an update on their comprehensive vaccine booster strategy, saying they “believe a third dose of BNT162b2 has the potential to preserve the highest levels of protective efficacy against all currently known variants including Delta.” The release said the companies are developing “an updated version of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that targets the full spike protein of the Delta variant. The first batch of the mRNA for the trial has already been manufactured.” Subject to regulatory approvals, the companies expect the clinical trials to begin in August.

According to the leaked contracts, many governments—operating under the assumed belief that the novel mRNA vaccines are mandatory to save their citizens—have fallen prey to Pfizer’s ostensibly unethical tactics to receive the emergency use “vaccines” during the COVID-19 pandemic. And Pfizer is not acting alone. With the ongoing suppression and censorship of alternative treatment options for COVID-19, other manufacturers of SARS-CoV-2 jabs are operating using the same strategy to score deals with vulnerable nations susceptible to corruption in the allocation of vaccines.