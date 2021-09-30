Since the start of the pandemic, scientists and researchers around the world have worked diligently to develop safe and effective treatments to combat COVID-19 and save lives. Recently, from Sept. 12 through 14, they gathered in Rome, Italy—along with doctors, lawyers, and professionals worldwide—for the International Covid Summit (ICS). The summit provided them the opportunity “to discuss and debate research in order to determine the most effective treatments for COVID-19 patients at all stages of the illness.” They also created the “Physicians Declaration.”

All Roads Lead to Rome for the First International COVID Summit https://t.co/Gp3IJGMoGe via @MalcolmOutLoud — AssocAmerPhys&Surg (@AAPSonline) September 22, 2021

The experts stated that “after eighteen months of frantic efforts to flatten the curve and save lives, the brave frontline medical professionals from all over the world will unite to discuss their scientific findings regarding COVID-19 research.” Evolving from that knowledge, the Declaration, which immediately catalyzed support from professionals around the globe, has currently been signed by nearly 8,000 doctors and scientists. The Declaration intends to:

“Alert humanity about the deadly consequences of COVID-19 policy makers‘ and medical authorities’ unprecedented behavior; behavior such as denying patient access to lifesaving early treatments, disrupting the sacred physician-patient relationship, and suppressing open scientific discussion for profits and power.”

Believing that science is based on sharing knowledge, data, and experience, the esteemed medical professionals, COVID patients, legal professionals, and government representatives spent three days sharing comprehensive research, findings, and testimonials. They acknowledge that, despite knowing the pandemic has brought about extensive confusion and loss, all of the losses cannot be in vain. They insist now is the time to “use the lessons learned from the devastation of this past year to treat patients successfully and to make sure this never happens again.”

The voices from medical professionals who have devoted the last year or more to finding a cure were allowed to share and explain their findings. Summit organizers noted:

“The medical discipline thrives on experimentation and research but, above all, the sharing of the results and an honest and unbiased discussion about the data acquired. It is thanks to this process that mankind can thrive.”

Ten minute presentation with Dr Peter McCullough going over information in this one important slide: 'Early Sequenced Multi-Drug Therapy for Covid-19' International Covid Summit

Day 2, 13 Sept 2021 Starts at 2:48https://t.co/rLymwBXKJR #EarlyTreatment #educational #lecture https://t.co/0HVXpbqS9y pic.twitter.com/WcuomtOvPF — Tatiana Schild (@tatianaschild) September 29, 2021

The diverse and accomplished group of professionals who joined together have experienced career threats, character assassination, censorship of scientific papers and research, blocked social media accounts, online search results manipulated, clinical trials and patient observations banned, and their professional history and accomplishments minimized in academic and mainstream media.

Intentionally, despite their varying opinions and treatment philosophies, “they have risen up to take a collective stand against authoritarian measures by corporations, medical associations, and governments and their respective agencies.” Speaking of the Declaration, they summarized:

“The objective of the declaration is to reclaim their leadership role in conquering this pandemic.

In concert with the declaration, the signatories have created a “Doctors – and Scientists-only” COVID information platform so that citizens can make informed decisions for their families without interruption, manipulation, politicization, or profiteering from external forces outside of the doctor-patient relationship.”

The straightforward Declaration (also called the Rome Declaration) boasts signatures from clinical cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough; virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche; mRNA architect Dr. Robert Malone; epidemiologist and former WHO and U.S. HHS pandemic advisor Dr. Paul Alexander; coronavirus specialist from Hungary Dr. Zsuszanna Ragó; critical care and pulmonary specialist Dr. Pierre Kory, and thousands more physicians, medical scientists and researchers.

The global movement supporting early covid treatment keeps growing. @WorldForHealth has launched a guide to managing covid illness effectively at home. The manual is informed by medical research & clinical experience of international doctor-led groups. https://t.co/1ryXLzCHTb — internationalcovidsummit (@interna93591048) September 27, 2021

The Declaration (not to be confused with the European Union’s Rome Declaration) points out that “public policymakers have chosen to force a ‘one size fits all’ treatment strategy, resulting in needless illness and death, rather than upholding fundamental concepts of the individualized, personalized approach to patient care which is proven to be safe and more effective.” United together and loyal to the Hippocratic Oath, the physicians believe the medical profession is at a critical crossroads, and the physician-patient relationship must be reestablished. They proclaim:

“Physicians are increasingly being discouraged from engaging in open professional discourse and the exchange of ideas about new and emerging diseases, not only endangering the essence of the medical profession, but more importantly, more tragically, the lives of our patients;

Thousands of physicians are being prevented from providing treatment to their patients, as a result of barriers put up by pharmacies, hospitals, and public health agencies, rendering the vast majority of healthcare providers helpless to protect their patients in the face of disease. Physicians are now advising their patients to simply go home (allowing the virus to replicate) and return when their disease worsens, resulting in hundreds of thousands of unnecessary patient deaths, due to failure-to-treat;

This is not medicine. This is not care. These policies may actually constitute crimes against humanity.”