Dr. Michael Yeadon, who left Pfizer in 2011 as Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy and Respiratory, has spent more than 30 years in some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies guiding new research in medicines. After leaving Pfizer, Dr. Yeadon founded Ziarco, a biotech company he sold to Novartis in 2017. Holding a degree in biochemistry and toxicology and a research-based Ph.D. in respiratory pharmacology, while at Pfizer, Yeadon held the senior-most research position in his field.

Last November, when Pfizer announced that its coronavirus vaccine was “90% effective in preventing COVID-19,” Emergency Use Authorization was granted from the Food and Drug Administration within weeks. Upon hearing this news, Dr. Yeadon, whose professional goal has always been to address unmet medical needs using ALL modes of new medical treatments as long as they are proven safe, immediately warned:

“There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.”

Several months later, noticing the COVID-19 vaccine campaign was front and center, Yeadon, despite being heavily fact-checked and censored, issued a dire warning—essentially an appeal to the world. In an eye-opening Planet Lockdown video published in late April, Yeadon delivered a heartfelt plea, extending to humanity enough detailed and specific information to, at the very least, initiate, even among the greatest of skeptics, a hard pause to seriously ponder the pandemic, declaring:

“I am fervently against unsafe medicines or medicines used in an inappropriate context. And so some of the things I am going to say are not favorable to the current crop of gene-based vaccines, and it’s for that reason that they are being inappropriately used, and I don’t think they have sufficient safety profiles to be used as a sort of wide-spectrum public health prophylactic.”

With his extensive background in biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry, Yeadon is quick to point out that he is “pro new medical entities that treat unmet needs and do so safely,” regardless of whether it is a vaccine, a biological (like an antibody), or small molecule therapeutic, which is a pill or a tablet. Likewise, he is emphatically against unsafe medicines, regardless of the format.

Yeadon commented that his love for biology goes back to his childhood, revealing that one of the most powerful gifts in his life studies is his ability to spot patterns, often long before others. He explained he sees a pattern forming even when there isn’t enough information for others to see it. Rather than waiting for more data, his brain begins to figure out “what does this information mean.” When he took his gift and applied it to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yeadon quickly realized:

“What we were being told about this virus and what we need to do in order to stay safe was simply not true. For example, early on in the U.K., there were enormous changes made in the attribution of causes of death. We’d never had anything as absurd as the rule that is now used—so if you should die within 28 days of having a positive result using an inappropriate test using molecular biology, then you will be declared to have died of COVID-19. That is just wrong, and it’s not just a matter of disagreeing professionally—it is just complete nonsense.”



Yeadon emphasized that the unreliable and untrustworthy nature of using PCR testing for positive cases of COVID-19 immediately raised a red flag for him. Going into more depth in his video, he shared that the idea of “developing ‘bait’ for the thing you’re trying to detect and then amplifying it repeatedly is “completely fraudulent,” continuing:

“You simply cannot run a technique like that at [an] industrial scale and expect the results to be meaningful—and they’re not. I don’t think they’ve ever been meaningful. One of the frauds our government and the people they hired to run the testing have done is they refused to entertain the idea that there is something called a false positive rate.”

Next, unprecedented lockdowns, along with instructions to minimize contact with others while being told that “those measures are going to save us,” was another part of the pattern that grabbed his attention. You don’t quarantine people who aren’t sick. Yeadon, who said he viewed “lockdown” as an expression used to control unruly prisoners, remarked that he recognized early on the idea that society as a whole should eliminate regular contact with others at work, in daily life, and in the normal economy to slow epidemic spreading of the virus was “bunk,” adding:

“So basically, everything your government has told you about this virus, everything that you need to do to stay safe, is a lie—every, every part of it. And I’ll be challenged on that. And it is all to do with control.”

By the time anyone noticed that lockdowns were a questionable stratagem, Yeadon (who said logic dictates that sick people will stay home or go to the doctor) points out that the control measure was pretty well cemented in most of the world. He continued that not one of the critical elements discussed by the “experts”—from asymptomatic transmission to top-up vaccines—is supported by science, adding that:

“Every piece is cleverly chosen with adjacency to something that probably is true, but is itself a lie, and has led people to where I believe we are right now. And I don’t normally use phrases like this, but I think we are on the very gates of hell.”

Reiterating that all the measures since the lockdowns were put in place are about control, Yeadon spoke of the “myth” of widespread asymptomatic transmission, asserting that it is “simply not true.” According to Yeadon, if asymptomatic transmission occurs at all, it is at a rate of one percent or less. He explained that for a virus to be an efficient source of infection, a person must have quite a bit of virus in their body. When that is the case, they are attacked by the virus, and their immune system fights back—a process that ALWAYS produces symptoms—not just occasionally. He added, “and so all people who are very good sources of infection are ILL.”

Above Video: Pfizer's Military Connections and Moderna's Too; mRNA Vaccines Come from DARPA and Seem to Be Operating as Neuro-Bioweapons, as per Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi.



Following the hyped directive of the likelihood of asymptomatic transmission, along with strict preventative measures against it, this third central theme of the pandemic (following lock-downs and inadequate testing) became clear to Yeadon, who added:

“I knew we were being lied to, all the time by government, scientists, their advisors, by ministers, people on the TV, and I’m afraid that impression has simply firmed up as time has gone on. It’s all about control.”

Yeadon, who in Dec. filed an application with the European Medicine Agency (EMA) for the immediate suspension of all SARS-CoV-2 vaccine studies, repeatedly argued about what he was witnessing, which led him to be censored and insulted on social media. With no one willing to engage scientifically with him on the matter at hand, it caused less angry and less confident people to eventually stop commenting. As time went on, Yeadon found that some of his peers in esteemed positions in their respective fields agreed with him privately about the questionable nature of the pandemic and how it was being handled. Still, they were unwilling to say anything in public, telling him:

“It’s been intimated that the authorities in the university don’t want us to challenge the government narrative or that of its advisors, so we’re not.”

This led people to eventually look the other way, leaving Yeadon a noteworthy and easy target for smear stories, name-calling, and accusations about his mental stability. He affirmed that we are accustomed to our government and politicians occasionally lying to us, and we often “let them.” Still, when they repeatedly lie—for months—about “something technical that can be checked,” and the lies cover multiple elements of the same event, it is important to recognize they are not telling the truth and realize there is an agenda. Noting that he has been warning people as long and hard as he can, Yeadon added:

“I am here to tell you today that there is something very, very bad happening, and if you don’t pay attention, you will soon lose any chance to do anything about it.”

Assuring viewers he is of completely sound mind, Yeadon said he is commenting now because he believes:

“It is not just my life, but more importantly, that of my children and grandchildren that is being stolen from us by a systematic process of fear and control that is going to culminate in what will be some very horrible times. And I am desperate to wake you up.”

Fearful of the over-reaching control we are experiencing, Yeadon believes we still have time to take our normal society back. He stated again that lockdowns don’t work. We don’t need masks—they never slowed transmission, which actually took place mostly in institutions like hospitals and long-term care homes. We don’t need to be vaccinated by “inadequately tested and somewhat dangerous gene-based, spike protein inducing proteins, and you don’t need to do what you’re told by corrupt scientists who are apparently advising our government.”

Yeadon stressed that if we take control and “stop all of this in the next few weeks,” the current madness will be over. Tearfully, Yeadon warned he believes if we allow society to reach a place where we need digital vaccine passports to move about freely, we will have lost any chance to bring back life as we know it. The entire video is below.