Just 90 days after the emergency use authorization (EUA) of Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19, confidential Pfizer documents reveal nearly 160,000 adverse events related to the jab. Indeed, Pfizer—who agreed to the largest health care settlement in history in 2009—was well aware in Feb. 2021 that 1,223 deaths and more than 42,000 adverse reports totaling 158,893 adverse reactions had been voluntarily reported in numerous countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France, and other nations.

Obtained by a nonprofit group called Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT) via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the first cache of the 329,000 pages of documents show that both Pfizer and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were aware that Pfizer’s experimental mRNA shots were killing thousands and causing spontaneous abortions.

Nonetheless, the FDA has consistently maintained that the mRNA vaccine(s) are “safe and effective.” When in reality, page 5 of the Pfizer documents suggests adverse reaction reports are undoubtedly much higher, announcing “reports are submitted voluntarily, and the magnitude of underreporting is unknown.” With the demand for information in mind, along with the $195 billion in taxpayer money awarded to Pfizer to develop its “vaccine,” the FDA’s request for 75 years to fully release the data is troubling to many.



What is Causing the FDA’s Delay in Releasing Pfizer Docs?

When countering the FDA’s initial request to delay releasing the full disclosure of Pfizer’s clinical trial data for 55 years (until 2076), attorney Aaron Siri, who represents PHMPT in its lawsuit, asked that the agency release the records within 108 days—the same amount of time taken by the FDA to “approve” Pfizer’s COMIRNATY vaccine. Currently, the FDA says that it now needs 75 years to fully release redacted copies of all documents. The agency said the 108 days taken to approve COMIRNATY is “entirely different from the review conducted by the FDA government information specialists when considering whether [the] FDA must keep certain information confidential.”



According to a Dec. 7 filing by the FDA, an additional 59,000 pages of documents not included in the agency’s earlier filings need to be processed. Following the initial release of approximately 12,000 pages in close to two months, the FDA indicated it wants to be obligated to produce just 500 pages per month after that, with at least 451,000 pages to go through. The agency argued that “FDA’s regulations do not require or suggest that FDA will release all publicly releasable data immediately after a biologics license application is approved.”



Reminding that the entire purpose of the FOIA is government transparency, Siri points out the overwhelming significance of this specific request. In multiple recent cases, courts have upheld FOIA’s requirement to “make the records promptly available,” requiring the FDA and other agencies to produce 10,000 or more pages per month. Siri maintains that none of those cases were as crucial as this one. He insists the “context surrounding PHMPT’s FOIA request is truly unprecedented, and the request should be treated as such.” In speaking of the Pfizer “vaccine” and the Biden administration’s unparalleled desire to mandate the COVID-19 jab for every man, woman, and child in the country, Siri explained:

“Historically, there has been no consumer product that the federal government has mandated Americans to receive. Now, it has mandated Pfizer’s vaccine to private sector employees, federal employees, the military, and more. States have done the same at the urging of the federal government, extending mandates for people to enter schools, universities, restaurants, and public venues, among other places. The current inability to say ‘no’ to injecting a product into one’s body absent serious consequences dictated by the government is truly unprecedented.”

Pfizer Aware Its Vaccine Can Cause “Enhanced Disease”

The “Summary of Safety Concerns in the U.S. Pharmacovigilance Plan” on page 9 reveals that Pfizer informed the FDA that it was aware gene-therapy “vaccine” could cause “Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (VAED), including Vaccine-associated Enhanced Respiratory Disease (VAERD).” In other words, the FDA knew Pfizer’s jab could adversely harm or even kill patients who were later infected with COVID-19.

Listed as an “Important Potential Risk” (Table 5, pg. 11), the report concludes that VAED “may present as severe or unusual clinical manifestations of COVID-19.” Regarding VAED and VAERD, the data concludes, “In this review of subjects with COVID-19 following vaccination, based on current evidence, VAED/VAERD remains a theoretical risk for the vaccine. Surveillance will continue.”

Report Reveals Women Suffer more Damage, Spontaneous Abortion

The general overview discloses 29,914 adverse events recorded in women and 9,982 recorded in men. While it is unclear if males and females received the “vaccine” equally, the disparity between the two groups alludes to the possibility of a vaccination damage risk profile directly tied to the female gender. If this is indeed the case (and the FDA is covering it up), based on the figures below, 85 of every 1,000 pregnancies would result in spontaneous abortions.



Table 6 of the report shows that, despite “missing information,” Pfizer vaccine use during pregnancy and lactation involved 413 cases, with 270 unique pregnancy cases (the 4 fetus/baby cases were linked to 3 mother cases; 1 mother case involved twins). Of that number, the report shows the mRNA vaccine being linked to the following significant adverse pregnancy events:

“Spontaneous abortion (23), outcome pending (5), premature birth with neonatal death, spontaneous abortion with intrauterine death (2 each), spontaneous abortion with neonatal death, and normal outcome (1 each).”

Without question, spontaneous abortion represents the highest number of adverse events related to pregnancy, impacting almost 9% of pregnancies. Furthermore, of the 133 breastfeeding baby cases, 17 cases were reported, with three serious and fourteen non-serious clinical events following infant/child exposure to breastfeeding: Pyrexia (5), Rash (4), Infant irritability (3), Infantile vomiting, Diarrhea, Insomnia, and Illness (2 each), Poor feeding infant, Lethargy, Abdominal discomfort, Vomiting, Allergy to vaccine, Increased appetite, Anxiety, Crying, Poor quality sleep, Eructation, Agitation, Pain and Urticaria (1 each).

Remarkably, related to mothers and babies, the analysis concludes that “there were no safety signals that emerged from the review of these cases of use in pregnancy and while breastfeeding.”

With More to Come, the First Secret Document is Extremely Disturbing

At least two highly critical revelations have been exposed in the release of the first cache of documents. First, the FDA’s “approval” of Pfizer’s COMINARTY “vaccine” as “safe and effective” leaves many experts questioning whether criminal fraud and misrepresentation were behind the approval. Second, Pfizer and the FDA were acutely aware that the mRNA “vaccine” was fatal even in its first three months of emergency use.

According to Siri, each side gets to file response briefs on Dec. 13, 2021, with oral argument on Dec. 14, 2021, before the Judge.