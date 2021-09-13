By all accounts, ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV—Detroit’s “breaking news and weather leader”—has supported the COVID-19 narrative handed down by the White House and other government agencies since the inception of the pandemic. Last Thursday, the Biden Administration announced executive orders designed to encourage or mandate vaccines for every American citizen. The following day, Friday, Sept. 10, an “official” message from the CDC circulated through mainstream media to provide motivation to get the jab. Picked up by WXYZ-TV, headlines around the country declared:

“Unvaccinated people are eleven times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those fully vaccinated, CDC study shows.”

In addition to airing the CDC’s declaration that unvaccinated people are considerably more likely to die from COVID-19 than those vaccinated, the network also made a Facebook post posing the following question to its readers:

“After the vaccines were available to everyone, did you lose an unvaccinated loved one to COVID-19? If you’re willing to share your family’s story, please DM us your contact information. We may reach out for a story we’re working on.”

The anecdotal Facebook responses to the network’s inquiry have been overwhelming and essentially the opposite of what was asked. Currently, the post has over 10K likes, almost 45K comments, and has been shared close to 50K times.

One heartbreaking comment on the post references the adverse COVID-19 vaccine reaction suffered by a young man named Aaron Kalinowski, who was born 3½ months early. After Aaron’s birth, doctors told his mother “he had less than a 5 percent chance of surviving and that if he did, he would never walk, talk, eat on his own, and would be basically a vegetable (Yes, a Dr actually said that 25 years ago).”

Despite spending much of his childhood in and out of hospitals for multiple illnesses and surgeries, Aaron continued to prove the doctors wrong. He graduated from American Broadcasting School with a 4.0 and hosted his own podcast called ‘Aaron’s Journey.’ In May 2020, as a highly functioning young man with Aspergers and cerebral palsy, Aaron moved out on his own into an assisted living facility. His mother commented:

“He was witty, intelligent, compassionate, wise, and cared deeply for those around him and our world,” adding, “In Feb 2021, that all changed when he got the Moderna Covid Vaccine.”

Another anecdotal comment, which has had over 9K reactions and close to 600 comments, declares, “My dad was hospitalized the day after his second dose, he had a fever and fluid on his lungs, that was back in February. He’s back in the hospital now with covid, several others where he lives all were vaccinated as well and sick with covid. How about telling these stories WXYZ-TV Channel 7.” Sharing in the frustration, another individual responded, saying, “Such poor reporting. I’m a nurse and most of the cases I’ve taken care of are vaccinated! I’ve seen a lot of patients with complications from the vaccines too!”

While there are also comments from individuals who are angry at and fearful of the unvaccinated, a common informal theme throughout the discussion is the expressed hope the testimonies documented throughout the network’s post “wakes them up and lets them see how much damage they are doing to their readers and viewers by misleading them and not including their stories of loss so others can make educated decisions.” Another comment, with close to 1K likes, appears to sum up the prevailing sentiment of many, avowing:

“… the insane amount of testimonies on this post proves that a lot more people are aware than I ever imagined. I’m just so sorry that the way most people had to learn was the loss of a loved one. All of this death is so unnecessary. The people who created this virus need to be locked up… that’s where all of the energy needs to be directed, finding them and letting justice be served!”