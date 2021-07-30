Click Arrow to Listen

Today’s show is all about the vaccine and COVID. We play a lengthy clip from Steve Bannon’s War Room and go over information about what is happening in regards to the ever-changing information coming out of our CDC. That coupled with what seems to be a global pushback on vaccines makes for a very busy Friday show.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

TheGatewayPundit.com: Inventor of mRNA Vaccine: Some Covid Vaccines Make the Virus More Dangerous

UncoverDC.com: CDC Revokes EUA On PCR: Discontinues Use In December

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."