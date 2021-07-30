Click Arrow to Listen

Today’s show is all about the vaccine and COVID. We play a lengthy clip from Steve Bannon’s War Room and go over information about what is happening in regards to the ever-changing information coming out of our CDC. That coupled with what seems to be a global pushback on vaccines makes for a very busy Friday show.

TheGatewayPundit.com: Inventor of mRNA Vaccine: Some Covid Vaccines Make the Virus More Dangerous

UncoverDC.com: CDC Revokes EUA On PCR: Discontinues Use In December