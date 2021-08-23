For more than a year, French virologist Dr. Luc Montagnier—recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)—has exposed the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines. He reveals that epidemiologists recognize but are “silent” about the phenomenon known as “Antibody Dependent Enhancement” that is currently driving the pandemic. Joining the handful of experts brave enough to speak up and share their professional knowledge, Montagnier refers to the massive vaccine campaign as an “unacceptable mistake.”

Dr. Montagnier—who was censored early in the pandemic for speaking up against mask mandates, lockdowns, government overreach, and the mass vaccination campaign—has a doctorate in medicine and has received more than 20 major awards, including the French National Order of Merit and the Légion d’honneur. He is a recipient of the Lasker Award, the Scheele Award, the Louis-Jeantet Prize for medicine, the Gairdner Award, King Faisal International Prize (known as the Arab Nobel Prize), the Prince of Asturias Award, and the Golden Plate Award of the American Academy of Achievement.

In April 2020, Montagnier argued that SARS-CoV-2 could only be a genetically engineered coronavirus, having escaped from an “industrial accident” at the Wuhan lab during attempts to develop a vaccine against HIV. He urged that the vaccine strategy for COVID-19 be based on that premise. His in-depth analysis proving the virus was man-made was published by mathematician Jean-Claud Perez in February 2020. At the time, Montagnier urged people to refuse vaccines against COVID-19 when they become available, declaring that “instead of preventing the infection, they [would] accelerate infection.”

The Variants Are Created By Vaccines

The virologist argues that COVID-19 vaccines don’t stop the virus. In fact, they do the opposite—they “feed the virus” and support its evolution into more potent and more transmittable variants that will be more resistant to vaccination and run the risk of causing more health consequences than the “original” virus. Describing Montagnier’s position, a TrialSite News op-ed reported:

Montagnier refers to the mass vaccine program as an “unacceptable mistake” and a “scientific error as well as a medical error.” His assertion is that “The history books will show that it is the vaccination that is creating the variants.” In other words: “There are antibodies, created by the vaccine,” forcing the virus to “find another solution” or die. “This is where the variants are created.” It is the variants that “are a production and result from the vaccination.”

Antibody-Dependent Enhancement

It has long been known that viruses mutate, creating variants. However, as emphasized by theTrialSite News article, in expressing his concerns over mass COVID-19 vaccinations causing variants, Dr. Montagnier is referring to the mutation and strengthening of SARS-CoV-2 due to the phenomenon known as Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE). “ADE is a mechanism that increases the ability of a virus to enter cells and cause the worsening of a disease.”

Montagnier’s views, which are shared by Belgium virologist Geert Vanden Bossche and have been reported on extensively by UncoverDC, further suggest that ADE occurs when the antibodies generated during an immune response recognize and bind to a pathogen but are unable to prevent infection. Instead, these antibodies act as a “Trojan horse,” allowing the pathogen to penetrate the cells and exacerbate the immune response, thus increasing the severity of the virus. Montagnier asserts that data from around the world confirms ADE occurs in SARS-CoV-2, saying:

“You see it in each country, it’s the same: the curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of deaths. I’m following this closely and I am doing experiments at the Institute with patients who became sick with Corona after being vaccinated.”

Petition to Israel’s Supreme Court & Continued ADE Research

To combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Israel unveiled one of the fastest and most extensive vaccination campaigns in the world. In late March 2021, Montagnier joined a petition submitted to Israel’s Supreme Court by Nakim.org founders Dr. Hervé Seligmann and Haim Yativ seeking to halt the country’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign. Montagnier contacted Seligman and Yativ following publications on the Nakim website concerning the high death rate following Pfizer’s “vaccine.” He concludes his opinion with the words: “In the face of an unpredictable future, it is better to abstain.”

In the United States, vaccines recommended on the vaccine schedule do not induce ADE. If they did, the vaccine would be excluded from the program. Before a vaccine is approved for use, Phase III clinical trials of novel vaccines are intended to uncover frequent or critical side effects. Furthermore, it typically takes several years to assess whether a vaccine is safe, but with COVID-19 vaccines, manufacturers spent around six months or less for testing. The experimental vaccines are being administered under emergency use authorization (EUA). Still, despite warnings from experts and a growing list of incidents worthy of a closer look, the Pfizer mRNA vaccine received FDA approval today.

In the video (and transcript) below, the Nobel Laureate reiterates that he is doing his own investigation surrounding those who become infected with the coronavirus after getting a vaccine. He declares, “I will show you that they are creating the variants that are resistant to the vaccine.”