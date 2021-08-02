14 members of Congress sent a letter on July 30th to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci—who has stated “vaccines can do better than nature”—requesting information and correspondence regarding potential effective solutions in combating COVID-19, including the alternative treatments Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine. The letter, which seeks communications from Fauci and other stakeholders in the virology community, addresses the Congress members’ concerns that powerful strategies in fighting the pandemic may have been overlooked.

The letter points out that on Apr. 8, 2020, Fauci and his colleague Amanda Coleman received an email from Israeli medical expert Dr. Josh Backon offering links to studies and a suggestion for “3 potent antiviral agents, cheap and readily available, that may prevent viral shedding. No viral shedding? No infectivity.” Backon added, “The concept is that EVERYONE should take these items” to combat COVID-19. Backon followed up eight days later, saying, “Continue to ignore me.” He received a response declaring, “You are not being ignored. The National Heart Lung and Blood Institute will take a look at this.”



Hmm. I’ve been calling ivermectin a “safety net” for the vaccines for many months. Apparently quite prescient. Trust the world will start to listen as it is becoming clear both vaxxed and unvaxxed will need early outpatient RX.. When will reason reign? (thanks @DRobertaLacerda ) pic.twitter.com/A7YITbGElO — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) July 30, 2021

Led by Congressman Chip Roy, R-TX, the letter speaks of a recent review conducted by St. Luke’s Medical Center Pulmonologist Dr. Pierre Kory titled “Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19.” The paper determined that controlled treatment trials of Ivermectin have discovered “statistically significant reductions in mortality, time to clinical recovery, and time to viral clearance” against COVID-19. The letter continues:

“Additionally, two early studies that were critical to the dismissal of Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 have been retracted due to a lack of transparency related to the original raw data. This shows that the process for assessing the effectiveness of treatments in the midst of crisis is fraught with tensions and difficulties, and transparency is essential.”

On Dec. 8, 2020, Dr. Kory, who has faced extreme censorship since speaking about Ivermectin to treat COVID-19, was part of a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on alternative treatments to COVID-19. Led by Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI), the hearing brought together medical professionals who advocate for alternative COVID-19 treatments and mitigation measures to those of the NIH, the CDC, Control, and World Health Organization (WHO).



Review of the Emerging Evid… by Michelle Edwards

Continuing in the letter, the congressmen express genuine concern that—in the wake of the CDC’s reversal of indoor mask policy—natural immunity is being overlooked by the health experts guiding American citizens. The letter points out the inaccuracy of Dr. Fauci’s statement that vaccines “can do better than nature,” noting a study in May that revealed antibodies against the virus remained detectable eleven months after having COVID-19. Furthermore, an additional study proved that:

“… of its previously infected subjects who remain unvaccinated, not one had a SARS-CoV-2 infection over the course of the study. The study concluded that people who were previously infected with Covid ‘are unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccinations’.”

The Members of Congress stressed that it is essential that American citizens know that Dr. Fauci and other experts properly examined every possible means to fight COVID-19. American citizens must have confidence that the NIH-who has a hand in developing vaccines for COVID-19—is not favoring experimental vaccines (approved with Emergency Use Authorization for lack of a safe and effective alternative) over therapeutics. Citing information from Israel, the letter reveals that data suggests a 700% greater protection against the Delta variant from natural immunity compared to the vaccine. Speaking of the Delta variant, the data showed:

“With a total of 835,792 Israelis known to have recovered from the virus, the 72 instances of reinfection amount to 0.0086% of people who were already infected with COVID. By contrast, Israelis who were vaccinated were 6.72 times more likely to get infected after the shot than after natural infection, with over 3,000 of the 5,193,499, or 0.0578%, of Israelis who were vaccinated getting infected in the latest wave.”

The Biden Admin: "Trust science!" Also the Biden Admin:"We have no idea how anyone is being tested for Delta variant! Do we need a test for that before we claim it exists?" https://t.co/JGILVONHJx — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 30, 2021

As previously reported by UncoverDC, House Republicans on the “Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis’ have remained frustrated with Democrat’s refusal to schedule an official hearing on the handling of the pandemic, including whether COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China. Also questioning the handling of the pandemic, on Aug. 1st, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Minority Staff released an addendum to its final report detailing their investigation into the origins and initial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement upon the final report’s release, citing various pieces of evidence, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-TX, said:

“As we continue to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe it’s time to completely dismiss the wet market as the source of the outbreak. Instead, as this report lays out, a preponderance of the evidence proves that all roads lead to the WIV.”

LR @RepMcCaul "All roads lead to the #WIV. We know gain-of-function research was happening there & we know it was being done in unsafe conditions. We also now know the head of the Chinese CDC & the director of the WIV’s BSL-4 lab publicly expressed concerns ab safety at PRC labs. — House Foreign Affairs GOP (@HouseForeignGOP) August 2, 2021

As concerns surrounding the safety and efficacy of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines persist, the Members of Congress request the following from Dr. Fauci and the other stakeholders in the virology community by Aug. 30, 2021:

Copies of all communications with The National Heart and Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) related to Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine. Any documents, notes, or other information supplied to NHLBI in their assessment of the effectiveness of Ivermectin. The NHLBI’s conclusion on the effectiveness of Ivermectin, Chloroquine, and Hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19. A statement of the NIAID’s approach to ensuring that cheap, well-tolerated, and widely accessible medicines are properly assessed for their effectiveness and use in public health crises. Any and all information, including studies and related data, documents, and correspondence reviewed by NIAID on the effectiveness of antibodies and other immunity achieved through natural infection of COVID-19.

a. Please further provide any and all information and data pertaining to the immune response from natural infection and current authorized vaccines.

b. Please further provide if natural immunity does protect previously infected individuals in contrast to individuals who have received immunity through inoculation of an authorized vaccine.

Joining Roy in sending the letter are congressmen Bill Posey (R-FL), Brian Babin, D.D.S. (R-TX), Mark E. Green, M.D. (R-TN), Louie Gohmert, (R-TX), Yvette Herrell, (R-NM), Mary E. Miller, (R-IL), Matthew Rosendale, Sr., (R-MD), Lauren Boebert, (R-FL), Randy Weber, (R-TX), Andy Biggs, (R-AZ), Scott Perry, (R-PA), Michael Cloud, (R-TX), and Bob Good, (R-PA).

In the video below, Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA vaccine, explains how political influence has affected alternative treatments for COVID-19.