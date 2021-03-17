It has been one year and six days since the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. In that time, the world as we know it has come to a grinding halt. The disconnect between those who take the threat of the virus seriously and “do their part” by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, and those who appreciate the power of their God-given immune system and see the threat of the virus to be along the lines of the seasonal flu – and who often detect a political agenda attached to its core – is massive. And it runs parallel to the dubiety of information bestowed upon us about COVID-19. As is often the case, when we aren’t experts in a field, we rely on those who are.

Yesterday, UncoverDC ran a story focusing on the dire prediction of Geert Vanden Bossche, DMV, Ph.D., concerning the mass vaccination of humanity against COVID-19. Vanden Bossche boasts a wealth of experience working with vaccines. According to Linkedin, he is an expert in vaccine discovery and preclinical research, listing a long history with vaccine advocates like Bill and Melinda Gate and GAVI. A virtual newcomer to the COVID scene before March 6, Vanden Bossche is frantically calling for an immediate halt to the use of the current prophylactic COVID-19 vaccines, asserting they will cause the coronavirus to escape an immune response and mutate into more dangerous, highly infectious variants. He claims that “even those who got fully vaccinated before exposure to Covid-19 are no longer controlling virus replication and transmission.” Instead, he says they are asymptomatic spreaders, transmitting the highly contagious variants to unprotected or not-infected individuals while permanently damaging their immune systems in the process.

At first glance, Vanden Bossche’s message makes complete sense and grabbed the attention of many major names in the alternative-health media, including The Highwire’s Del Bigtree, who, without questioning his position, passionately and energetically spoke about Vanden Bossche’s hypothesis as if a huge lightbulb had just gone off. In a segment titled “Expert Warns of Coming Covid Vaccine Disaster,” Bigtree, who is a vocal vaccine-skeptic, illustrated on a dry-erase board the play-by-play of what will inevitably happen to our immune systems if we continue down the current path. National Vaccine Information Center’s (NVIC) Barb Loe Fisher also chimed in, supporting Vanden Bossche’s urgent message.



Geert Vanden Bossche PhD, DVM is an international expert in vaccine development…global director of a number of vaccine programs including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Geert is raising the alarm over the global vaccination rollout and lockdown https://t.co/iOFeawk5CR pic.twitter.com/q4a2HcZ2CH — Barb Loe, NVIC (@NVICLoeDown) March 12, 2021

Late yesterday, a different perspective came to light via Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s The Defender, and, in the spirit of presenting all sides of an issue, must also be shared. In an article by Rosemary Frei, titled “Rebuttal: The ‘Not-So-Hidden Agenda’ Behind Bossche’s Concern Over COVID Mass Vaccination,” Frei outlines what she says are “a few of the dozens of clues” suggesting that Bossche’s argument “is a continuation of the overall COVID deception.” According to Frei, Vanden Bossche’s work “has all the hallmarks of a drug-company astroturf campaign. It’s another step in the decades-long erasure of the fact that our sophisticated and highly effective immune systems work well and don’t need any assistance from the biomedical/pharmaceutical industry.”

Frei suggests that the long-time vaccine developer has a “not-so-hidden agenda” in promoting that the current COVID-19 vaccine campaign be immediately abandoned and replaced with new vaccine efforts focused on “NK [natural-killer]-cell–based vaccines” that “will primarily enable our natural immunity to be better prepared … and to induce herd immunity.” Does Bossche have a vested interest in promoting NK vaccines? We aren’t sure.



Interestingly, the day before The Defender ran Frei’s rebuttal of Vanden Bossche’s claims, it ran a piece titled “Virologist: ‘We Are Going to Pay Huge Price’ for COVID Mass Vaccination Campaign,” sharing Vanden Bossche’s message of a pending global health disaster. Given the unfavorable views held by many regarding Bill Gates and his obsession with vaccinating the planet, it is plausible to assume that Vanden Bossche’s claims to have worked with Bill Gates at GAVI are at the very least one of the reasons many intently listened and opted to share his message. After all, it sounds too good to be true – a Bill Gates vaccine researcher issuing a fiery warning about vaccines.

It is safe to assume that these past 371 days have taken a substantial physical and emotional toll on almost every human walking on our beautiful planet Earth, especially the children. How many more days like this are we “expected” to endure? What is humanity’s “true north” with COVID-19? It is increasingly difficult to trust the “experts.” With that frightening knowledge, the question becomes more important – who can we believe? We deserve honest answers and we are not getting them. It would be irresponsible and unfair to only present the damning side of a topic without considering other motivations. In a world where nothing can be taken at face value, we at UncoverDC will keep searching for the truth.