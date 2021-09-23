America’s Frontline Doctors released their latest film on Wednesday, “SAVING LIVES—Real Stories of Frontline Interventions, featuring Lidia.” The film, which is the debut episode in their new SAVING LIVES series, tells the story of Lidia, who reached out to AFLDS when she was sick and bedridden with COVID-19. Following her consultation, Lidia received a prescription for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

“The medication I took was HCQ. And I can tell you that immediately after, maybe an hour or two later, I felt incredibly better.”

The uplifting real-life story of Lidia’s experience with HCQ illustrates the growing interest in our nation for safe and effective treatment for COVID-19.

Brief Summary of Dr. Simone Gold’s White Paper on HCQ

A white paper on the AFLDS website written by Dr. Simone Gold highlights the “indisputable safety of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an analog of the same quinine found in tree barks that George Washington used to protect his troops.” The modern version—FDA approved for 65 years—has shown exceptional efficacy against SARS-CoV-2. AFLDS maintains its use is unjustly restricted despite the pressing danger COVID-19 poses to the American people and the rest of the world.

As an approved drug, HCQ has been safely used billions of times around the world. It has been dispensed to children, elderly patients, immune-compromised patients, healthy patients, pregnant women, and breastfeeding women. The paper reiterates well-established safety studies of HCQ, which is among the safest of all prescription drugs in the U.S., stating:

It is self-evident that HCQ is safe from the fact that it has been FDA approved for 65 years and has been used many billions of times all over the world and it is over the counter in most of the world, certainly pre-2020. It is the #1 most used medication in India, the second-most populous nation on the planet with 1.3 billion people. If an American travels to a location where malaria is endemic, per the CDC, they would start HCQ before they left for their trip. There has never been an allegation that HCQ is not safe until 2020.

The only allegations of HCQ not being safe relate to a potential heart problem. The media has stated this so often that many people, including physicians, think there is a potential heart problem. However, the evidence is overwhelming that HCQ is very low risk.

Dr. Gold points out in the white paper that “There are only two things that must be considered regarding a medication: is it safe and does it work?” She writes that the safety record of HCQ is indisputable. And now, almost two years into the pandemic, there is substantial and overwhelming evidence that HCQ is also effective for COVID-19, with multiple studies from around the world confirming its effectiveness. Dr. Gold highlights several examples from studies:

