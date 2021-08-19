America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS)—who have been standing up for the freedom of the American people throughout the pandemic—took a moment yesterday to recall the hard-fought battles encountered by those before us. Rising proudly in front of the Alamo, where more than 180 years ago, Texans faced tyranny head-on and gave up their lives in the pursuit of liberty, the doctors remind us of the importance of conviction and perseverance.



In a new video called “Make A Stand,” released on Wednesday, AFLDS and Frontline Films™ continue its crusade to “spotlight and share the truth with as many people as possible” during unprecedented censorship on accurate information surrounding COVID-19. United together, the powerful message spoken by the doctors is straightforward and should be shared:

“More than 180 years ago, Texans made their stand at the Alamo. They fought against tyranny and they gave their lives for liberty.

In 2020 America’s Frontline Doctors made a stand up the Supreme court steps.

We spoke against fear. We delivered the truth of real science and real hope. Now the evidence is clear. We were right.

And our conviction saved lives. So today, we stand again and we invite you to join us in defending the country that we love. And the constitution that preserves it. We’re taking a stand to protect your sacred rights to choose what goes into your body.

It’s your body. It’s your choice. We are fighting relentlessly in the courts. To uphold your right to raise and protect your children.

We are working to secure your rights to speak freely and to be informed independently. We’ve committed our careers and our lives to protecting you, your families and your freedom.

We will continue to stand for Liberty. We will continue to speak the truth. We are dedicated. We are United. We are America’s Frontline Doctors.”

Nothing to see here 🙄 https://t.co/imD6cANGEC — Clarke MD (@MdTeryn) August 11, 2021

The uplifting video comes as many experts predict the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer an “emergency” and will soon become an endemic. In fact, Stanford Professor of Medicine Jay Bhattacharya commented that “We should be declaring a great and resounding success. The COVID emergency is over. We still need to take COVID seriously, and there are still vulnerable people here and abroad left to vaccinate. But we can start to treat it as one disease among many that afflict people rather than an all-consuming threat.”

As reported by UncoverDC, on July 19, AFLDS filed a motion in Alabama Federal Court to stop Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.” Filed against Xavier Beccera, the U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and others, the lawsuit argues for immediate injunctive relief against the COVID-19 “Vaccines” of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson to stop them from continuing to operate under EUA.

BREAKING: America’s Frontline Doctors has just filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking a temporary restraining order against use of the COVID-19 vaccine in children. AFLDS will protect our civil liberties and uncompromising right to bodily integrity.https://t.co/gtIz25xJZm — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) May 21, 2021

The motion also seeks to prohibit the FDA from approving the Vaccines for those under-18 category; for those, regardless of age, who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 prior to vaccination; and until such a time as the Defendants have compiled their obligation to create and maintain the requisite “conditions of authorization” under Section 546 of the Food, Drugs, and Cosmetics Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(e), thereby enabling Vaccine candidates to give truly voluntary informed consent.

The lawsuit maintains the defendants were either wrong about the science or lied about the asymptomatic spread. AFLDS points out that the theory of asymptomatic transmission—used to explain the lockdowns and mask mandates against healthy Americans—had no study participants and was based explicitly on mathematical modeling. The lawsuit references an impressive study ignored by legacy media, corrupt doctors, corrupt politicians, and corrupt scientists that showed “asymptomatic individuals testing positive for COVID-19 never infected others. Since asymptomatic individuals do not spread COVID-19, they do not need to be vaccinated.”



A year ago, doctors made a stand at SCOTUS to bring the truth of real science & real hope. Now, we

“Make A Stand”

once again, & we invite you to join us. We are dedicated – we are united – we are

America’s Frontline Doctors Frontline Films™ presents:https://t.co/Q07nQk0bvV pic.twitter.com/QAE1n3UiOS — 𝐉𝐎𝐇𝐍⚔️𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 (@TheJohnStrand) August 18, 2021

AFLDS points out on its website that the experimental EUA COVID-19 “vaccines” are voluntary. The physicians “strongly object to any persons being coerced, mandated or forced to take any experimental medication, whether it is labeled a vaccine, drug, therapeutic, modality, agent, etc. Federal law, per the FDA, prohibits any persons from being coerced to take the experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Please read attached Pfizer and Moderna Fact Sheets published by the FDA and found here.” A testament to their ongoing commitment to preserving the doctor-patient relationship, AFLDS describes its latest video:

Make A Stand, a stirring invitation to stand for truth, the sanctity of human life, and the freedom we will soon lose, unless we unite and fight to preserve it.