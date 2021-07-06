Children make up 30 percent of the population in the United States, but they represent 100 percent of our future. The CDC currently recommends that children 12 years of age and older receive the experimental COVID-19 “vaccine,” despite the fact that—as pointed out by Dr. Angie Farella—“with COVID and kids, there is no emergency.”



In a race against time, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), many of whom are parents themselves, recently filed a complaint to halt the administration of these untested “vaccines” in children and a temporary restraining order (TRO) asking a judge to restrain the government from injecting our children with the experimental medical protocol.

Earlier this week, Fox News reported that, according to a top executive at Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant plans to request emergency approval of its experimental vaccine in kids aged 5 to 11 by September or October. This move comes despite concerns of heart inflammation in teens linked to the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer states it feels “very comfortable to move down in age” for the vaccine, which is currently authorized for children 12 and older.

BREAKING: America’s Frontline Doctors has just filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking a temporary restraining order against use of the COVID-19 vaccine in children. AFLDS will protect our civil liberties and uncompromising right to bodily integrity.https://t.co/gtIz25xJZm — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) May 21, 2021

With a $1 trillion unprecedented advertising campaign pushing COVID-19 vaccines, AFDLS reports that children in certain states can now be vaccinated without parental consent or knowledge. In the following cities or states, children can get vaccinated without their parents being aware: Alabama, 14 years old; San Francisco, 12 years old; Philadelphia, 12 years old; North Carolina, 11 years old; and South Carolina, 16 years old. In addition, with healthcare worker approval, children in the following states can be vaccinated without parental consent: Iowa, Idaho, Washington, and Arizona. AFDLS reminds that children do not belong to the state and health decisions such as an experimental “vaccine” belong only to the family. AFLDS Dr. Teryn Clarke remarked:

“[Thousands] have died after getting the vaccine; some of them were children as young as 1-2 years old. THAT is the emergency, and it has to stop.”

On July 2, the Defender reported that in the U.S, 321.2 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of June 25. This includes 132 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, 177 million doses of Pfizer, and 12 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID vaccine. Of the 6,985 deaths reported as of June 25, 22% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, 15% occurred within 24 hours, and 38% occurred in people who became ill within 48 hours of being vaccinated. This week’s data for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

As the information war wages all around us, organizations like AFLDS are working non-stop to stand up for the truth and educate citizens to not only push back against the false narratives but to empower them and to help organize and change public perception.

America’s Frontline Doctors believes the doctor-patient relationship is being threatened, and quality patient care is under attack. Indeed, powerful interests are undermining the effective practice of medicine, politicizing science, and handing out biased information. Patients need access to independent, evidence-based information to make the best decisions for their healthcare and their families. Doctors must have the independence to care for their patients without interference from the government, the media, and the medical establishment.