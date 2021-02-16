When will the medical establishment fess up about smearing hydroxychloroquine even though it is safe to use for combatting the dreaded Wuhan flu? Probably never. Despite the drug’s 65-year safe track record, despite it being on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines for years, despite it being sold over the counter in many countries, and despite the fact it’s prescribed more often than penicillin, there’s just too much money to be made with an unproven “vaccine.”

The reason I put that word in quotes is because these injections they’re giving people do not do what vaccines do. Unless, of course, the global medical establishment decides to redefine the term, “vaccine,” but that’s an argument for a different day.

As far as treatments for Covid-19 are concerned, consider this: Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and zinc costs pennies, but Pfizer and Moderna are making billions of dollars with their “vaccine.” That should be all you need to know, but let’s go beyond the dollars and look at the side effects of these two treatments.

As of Feb. 1, more than 270 deaths and nearly 10,000 total adverse events suspected to be associated with the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 “vaccines” have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Considering that a nearly three-year study on VAERS found that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported,” those numbers are downright scary.

By contrast, if anyone knows how many deaths or adverse events occurred due to people taking hydroxychloroquine the way Dr. Vladimir Zelenko prescribes it, please tell me. So far all I hear is crickets. In other words, I can find no reports of deaths or adverse effects that occurred because of people taking HCQ when on the Zelenko Protocol.

This despite Neil Cavuto on Fox News emphatically telling us that hydroxychloroquine “will kill you. I cannot stress this enough: This will kill you!”

Why was Neil so passionate about dissuading people from seeking a highly effective, low-cost, pre-hospital treatment for Covid-19 infections? Could it be because Pfizer—one of the companies providing Covid-19 “vaccines” and a top advertiser on Fox—ran over 2,600 ads on Fox News in the 15 months prior to Cavuto’s tirade? No, I’m sure Neil is far too ethical to let advertising dollars sway his commentary. Cough. Cough.

What Cavuto did not do was his homework. The study Cavuto cited in his rant produced poor results because it did not follow the protocol for using HCQ as established by Vladimir Zelenko, the doctor who developed the treatment protocol. Perhaps something got in the way of Cavuto’s journalistic standards, but whatever happened, he failed to examine facts.

In an interview I conducted last month with Dr. Zelenko, which can be viewed here on UncoverDC, he describes the process by which he decided to start using HCQ with his patients, how the drug works, and the success his patients have enjoyed. This is one of the most insightful and powerful interviews I’ve ever done, and I strongly recommend everyone listen to it and consider what Zelenko has to say.

The CDC has no recommended pre-hospital treatment

The standard practice in early 2020 was for doctors to tell patients to go home, and if it became difficult to breathe, that’s when they should go to the hospital. “If you’ll recall, the whole world was focusing on building more respirators,” Zelenko said in my interview with him. “There was no emphasis on pre-hospital care.”

According to Zelenko, “A subset of those patients [who went to the hospital] would get on a respirator and around 80 to 90 percent would die. That was the treatment model in early March, and I didn’t think that was very good.”

Zelenko started experimenting with different treatments to mitigate the infection, and “with divine providence,” he came across a treatment that is now called “The Zelenko Protocol.” The immediate result was an 84 percent reduction in the need for hospitalization among high-risk patients. And, since it was high-risk patients who were going to the hospital and dying, this was essentially a decrease in death rate for high-risk patients by 84 percent.

“Usually, my office sees 50 patients a day,” Zelenko says. “We were seeing 250 to 300 a day. Half my staff was sick, and the outpatient radiology and laboratories were closed. The hospitals were near capacity. I called my colleagues that worked in the ICU at several hospitals. I asked, ‘Which patients are you burying?’ They said, ‘Older people and those with medical problems.’ I said, ‘What about the younger crowd?’ They said, ‘We’re not seeing them.’”

“I realized this virus wasn’t killing people equally, so when you have limited resources, you put your energy and your resources where it makes the most difference.”

With so many patients and limited staff and time, Zelenko decided to triage, treating only older people and those with health problems. The key to success, according to Zelenko, was, “Start to treat them immediately.”

Immediate treatment is key

Zelenko says his protocol is simple. “If you look at the CDC right now, the recommendation for treatment of influenza is to start antiviral drugs within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms. That’s because it’s much easier to put out a small infection than the large infection. It’s common sense. A small fire is easier to put out than a large fire. If someone has cancer, you don’t wait until it becomes fully metastatic. You treat it when it’s localized so that it’s much easier to cure.”

“Covid-19 is no different. It’s an RNA viral infection. It’s much easier to get the virus under control when it’s a little infection.”

According to Zelenko, the problem is that patients typically show up at their doctor’s office on day four of an infection. He said they get a little sick and think they’ll get over it, but by day three they realize they need to see the doctor, so that’s when they call for an appointment. On average, patients are visiting the doctor’s office on day four or five of their illness.

“We would do the testing [for Covid],” Zelenko says, “but at that point it took five days to get results. That would bring them to day eight or nine. That’s a problem. The first five days of symptoms, the virus is relatively constant in the patient. But by day six it begins to exponential replicate like wildfire. So, if you let a patient get to that point, they get very sick very quickly.”

Success came by treating patients upon clinical suspicion before Zelenko got their test results back.

The Zelenko Protocol is three simple drugs

Based on presentation of symptoms and clinical suspicion, Zelenko would prescribe his high-risk patients three simple drugs: azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine, and zinc. Azithromycin is prescribed to prevent bacterial pneumonia. Hydroxychloroquine and zinc are prescribed to prevent viral replication.

“The way that these drugs work, it’s very elegant,” Zelenko says, “To keep it simple, zinc kills virus, [but] zinc cannot get into the cell by itself. The hydroxychloroquine opens a door in the cell and lets the zinc go inside. It’s like a gun and a bullet analogy. A bullet is lethal, but you need a gun to be able to deliver it. Without a gun, a bullet is useless. Without bullets, a gun is useless. So, it’s the synergy—the combination of the two that create a functioning unit.”

Studies were designed to fail

Because both zinc and HCQ are needed to prevent viral replication, Zelenko states that studies using HCQ alone were doomed from the start. “All these studies that were done with just hydroxychloroquine alone were designed to fail. By way of analogy, if I give you an unloaded gun and you conclude that the gun doesn’t work, that’s not a correct conclusion [because] you didn’t have bullets. If you had bullets, you would know if it works.”

The study cited by Neil Cavuto not only omitted zinc from the treatment, patients were elderly and weren’t given hydroxychloroquine until they were in the advanced stages of Covid infection—well beyond the early treatment model set forth in the Zelenko Protocol.

Zelenko believes studies using HCQ without zinc were done to create a fear and a false propaganda against pre-hospital care. “We can ask the question, ‘Who benefited from delaying treatment,’ but that’s for another conversation.”

Zelenko looked for a way around the coordinated global smear campaign against HCQ. “I needed to find another way to get zinc into the cell.”

“It turns out there are two naturally occurring substances that people can buy over the counter at a health food store or pharmacy that do essentially the same thing as hydroxychloroquine,” Zelenko says. The first is quercetin, the other is a green tea extract called ECGC (Epigallocatechin Gallate). Zelenko says they are not as powerful as HCQ, but they get the job done.

“If hydroxychloroquine is a .50 caliber machine gun, these other two may be like a .22 caliber pistol. But you know, there’s a saying. ‘You don’t go to war with the army you wish you had; you go to the war with army you do have.’”

Striving to get the truth known

With a medical establishment seemingly hell-bent on making billions of dollars instead of providing a viable, effective, low-cost pre-hospital treatment, Dr. Zelenko suffered the fate so many have experience since Nov. 4 of 2020. The life-saving information he shared on Twitter was cut off because they terminated his account without warning.

To keep helping people, Zelenko responded by starting his own website, www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com. On that website, one can find Zelenko’s recommendations for a prophylaxis regimen as well as a treatment regimen for both low-risk and high-risk patients.

The peer-reviewed International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents published Zelenko’s paper on COVID-19 outpatients that were treated with zinc plus low-dose hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. That study should help people like Neil Cavuto and other nay-sayers who continue to believe the smear campaign against HCQ. But it’s doubtful they read it. And it’s doubtful they listen to the interview with Zelenko. But one thing is clear: The “vaccines” seem to be causing an awful lot of adverse effects and even deaths, whereas the same cannot be said about the Zelenko Protocol. Hopefully, a little reading and a little listening to facts not discussed in the legacy media will enable readers to make a more informed choice about their health care. It may very well save some lives.

This is Part 1 of a two-part series based on my interview with Dr. Vladimir Zelenko. Again, I strongly recommend everyone in the country watch that interview. In the second installment, I will report on Dr. Zelenko’s perspective regarding Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and others who prevented Americans from getting access to life-saving medication. I will also report on what other doctors are doing to push back on the medical establishment in their effort to keep people alive and out of the hospital.

Daniel Bobinski, M.Ed. is a certified behavioral analyst, best-selling author, corporate trainer, executive coach, and columnist. He’s also a veteran and a self-described Christian Libertarian who believes in the principles of free-market capitalism—while standing firmly against crony capitalism.

