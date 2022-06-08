Citing the need for prompt discussion given the COVID-19 pandemic, on May 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released two notices related to the experimental COVID-19 jabs and requests public comments. The first notice concerns a June 14-15 public advisory committee meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) to discuss requests by Pfizer and Moderna to amend the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the two mRNA “vaccines” to include injecting infants as young as six months old with the experimental COVID jabs.

With a short notice posted for public comment, public input received on or before June 7 will be delivered to the committee. Comments made through June 13 at 11:59 PM EDT will be taken into consideration by the FDA—meaning it’s not too late to submit comments. As of press time, the FDA has received 20,951 comments (nearly 10K comments have been received since yesterday). The FDA notes that if the meeting is canceled, it will continue to evaluate any appropriate comments submitted to the docket.

The second FDA notice announces an open VRBAC session on June 28 to discuss “whether and how the SARS-CoV-2 strain composition of COVID-19 vaccines should be modified” to potentially better target new variants.

VIDEO: Geert’s Warning: We Are Vaccinating Our Last Chance of Herd Immunity Away

The June 14-15, 2022, Public Advisory Committee Meeting

An advisory meeting is typically the final step before authorizing new products, including vaccines. As previously mentioned, the deadline to submit comments prior to the meeting is 11:59 PM EDT on June 13. Suggesting a swift decision, FDA Commissioner Robert Cardiff remarked that once the data is presented from Moderna and Pfizer to evaluate the “vaccines” for infants, “there will be no delays” in moving forward—a move which will put gene-therapy jabs in the arms of babies 24 weeks old. Cardiff added:

“We’ll review the data, hold an advisory committee meeting and make a decision as quickly as possible once we get the applications.”

As reported by UncoverDC, in Aug. 2021, the FDA expedited the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID jab (aka COMIRNATY) for those 16 and older, bypassing participation by the advisory committee.

For the June 14-15 meeting (taking place both days from 8:30 AM to 5 PM ET), the committee will assemble in open session via online teleconference to specifically discuss amending the EUA for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Moderna’s amendment would include “the administration of the primary series to infants and children six months through 5 years of age.” Pfizer-BioNTech’s amendment would include “the administration of the primary series to infants and children six months through 4 years of age.”

According to FDA procedures, the agency intends to make background materials for the hearing available to the public no later than two business days before the “open to the public” meeting. If the FDA cannot post the materials before the meeting, they will be made available on the FDA’s website at the time of the advisory committee meeting.

As previously reported by UncoverDC, numerous experts, including Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch, strongly urge parents to protect their children from the ongoing COVID-19 “vaccine” clinical trial. Risch advises that parents pull their children from schools that force children to receive the experimental jab. As far back as Oct. 2021, he warned parents of school-age children facing COVID-19 vaccine mandates:

“Honestly, I would organize with other parents to take them out of the school and create homeschooling environments. There’s no choice. Your child’s life is on the line.”

The June 28, 2022, Public Advisory Committee Meeting

As previously mentioned, the FDA’s June 28 meeting of its VRBPAC is to discuss whether the SARS-CoV-2 strain design of COVID-19 “vaccines” should be revised due to virus variants. And if so, the committee will discuss which strain(s) should be selected for Fall 2022. The meeting is a follow-up to the April 6 VRBPAC meeting that discussed broad considerations for future COVID-19 “vaccine” booster doses and the strain composition of COVID-19 injections to “further meet public health needs.” Public comments for the meeting, which will take place from 8:30 AM to 5 PM ET, can be submitted online on or before June 27, 2022.



COVID-19 Jab Warnings from Experts & National Emergency

As the FDA continues its focus on COVID jabs, experts like Geert Vanden Bossche, DMV, PhD., and the late Dr. Luc Montagnier have expressed concerns that COVID-19 “vaccines” don’t stop the virus. Instead, Montagnier asserted they do the exact opposite—they feed the virus and support its evolution into more potent and transmittable variants. He stated that antibodies created by the vaccine force the virus to find another solution or die, and this is where the variants are created.

VIDEO: Geert Vanden Bossche Knew the Vaccine Program Wouldn’t End Well from the Start



Likewise, Vanden Bossche—a vaccine expert and virologist who used to work for Bill Gates and GAVI—began sharing his apprehensions about the experimental jabs early in the pandemic. He pointed out in March 2021 that in the vast majority of healthy individuals, the original SARS-CoV-2 strain caused mild or no symptoms. Noting the COVID injections performed the opposite of what you’d like to see with a vaccine, he declared COVID-19 “vaccines” were likely to increase the infection of the virus and create “highly infectious circulating variants.” Vanden Bossche commented in Mar. 2021:

“Even those who got fully vaccinated before exposure to COVID-19 are no longer controlling virus replication and transmission. This is because they’re now increasingly infected by more infectious variants, the spike protein of which is different from the one comprised in the vaccine. Hence, the virus increasingly evades the vaccinal antibody response.”

In early May, the Boston Globe-owned Stat News reported that “there are signs that the virus—and our relationship to it—is shifting in subtle ways that make it more like seasonal flu than it was at the start of the pandemic.”

Still, with no end date in sight for the Biden administration’s command over the COVID-19 pandemic (and Monkeypox on the horizon), earlier this year, Joe Biden declared, “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the Nation.” With that, he took measures on February 18, 2022, to continue the National Emergency. Likewise, on April 12, 2022, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra extended the Public Health Emergency.

VIDEO: Lockdowns By September? If They Try Anything Funny, We Say No to All Measures