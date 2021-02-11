Covid Heroica and the Death of Empathy

A man in his 70s, whose name has not been released, died only 25 minutes after receiving a Covid mRNA shot at the Javits Center in New York City on the morning of Feb. 7th. He showed no signs of distress or adverse reactions during the 15 minutes in which each recipient sits in a chair under observation following the injection. The man collapsed outside the Javits Center and was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. I found no article, even 4 days after his death, that even named him. He is still referred to only as “elderly man” or “man in his 70s.”

A version of this sentence is always to be found just after the facts of his death are reported: “Health officials say it is important to note that just because someone died, it does not mean it is related to the vaccine.” —ABCNews7.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, predictably: “I encourage all eligible New Yorker’s to get vaccinated.”

Grandmother of 6, and cherished minister Drena Keyes, 58, died in Virginia within a day of receiving her first Pfizer shot. She, in death, was not as invisible as the elderly man in New York. MTONews.com reported: “Her co-worker said she was getting into her car when she suddenly said, ‘Something is not right. Something’s not right.’ Keyes had difficulty breathing and began vomiting. Her lungs filled with fluids, and eventually, they got so inflated that doctors believe the grandmother’s lungs ‘exploded’.”



Tim Zook, 60, from Santa Ana, went into respiratory distress two days after his second Pfizer shot and died two days after that. Zook had Tweeted a photo of his Band-Aid-ed arm, writing:

His wife, Rochelle Zook, was quoted saying the family “was not blaming any pharmaceutical company” and that her late husband “…believed in vaccines.” She even went as far as to say, “I’m sure he would take that vaccine again, and he’d want the public to take it.”

A widely syndicated news story out of Minnesota vibrates with the anxiety of the age, seeking to prepare the public collective mind to view upcoming deaths as, at worst, people the vaccines could not save, but certainly not as casualties of the shots:

“Statistics show thousands of Minnesotans will die after getting the COVID vaccine—but not because of it.”

It laments the “inevitable deaths” being “seized upon as evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are dangerous.”

The public health message is clear: Yes, alright, fine, some people will die, but it is nothing compared to how many lives are being “saved.”

The clear message: Do not be a bad person by “seizing upon” stories of people, well, dropping dead. Their lungs, in at least one case, “exploding.”

Instead: Do your part for your community. Good people do not read up on the safety record, or lack thereof, of these “vaccines.” Bad people do that. Avoid bad people. Attack them if you see them, on your street or online.

Call this “vaccine heroica,” or even “vaccine socialism”—the PSYOP stresses the importance of sacrificing individual emotion/response over the life of a loved one to the Greater Good. Which is to say: supporting the Covid “vaccine” program and demonizing, however subtly, people who die wrongly. Are they even worth naming?

If, however, you manage to die “of Covid,” you died a hero’s death. Notice how reporting on deaths immediately following Covid shots has taken on a defensive, dis-associative voice? Cold. Natural emotions are curtailed. The deaths are reported, and one is grateful for that, but right after, the rest of the segment or article is devoted to the defense of the vaccine program’s supreme importance.

When somebody is said to have died “of Covid,” the empathy, human details, and mass media “love” pours forth. Anybody who dies of just about anything having tested positive for SARS Cov-2 on the PCR test, died of Covid, no questions asked. Anybody who died right after the shots, it’s “unlikely to be related,” “impossible to say,” or “too early to say,” pending further pathology reports.

Allow me then to say just a few words about the still ‘not named’ man who died outside the Javits Center, who headlines referred to as “elderly.” Death is sacred, as is life. We don’t die, like goldfish. We should die slowly, consciously, and as long as we have been here, surrounded by loved ones.

The unnamed man was only in his 70s and healthy enough to get himself to the Javits Center on a frigid New York City morning. What was his name? What was his life story? He had people, surely, who loved him, and he died a frightening, traumatic death, all alone, while in the act of trying to do the right thing. I hear the shouting chorus: “Yeah…so…What are you saying?”

I’m saying I don’t work for the pharmaceutical PR press, so I’m allowed to give the “nameless” man a moment of consideration before he is swept aside as some kind of refuse—a blank footnote, who is only grudgingly reported on. I’m saying we must retain our humanity, our consistent standards of empathy—and not reduce human deaths to charts and calculations—abstractions about the greater good.

Good child/bad child. Good President/Bad President. The Mommy Dearest media we unconsciously wish to please, even after death, by not seeming to believe “conspiracy theories.” Especially of the “right-wing” variety. The dead man in NY—he helped besmirch the reputation of the vaccine agenda. (Every day, I check the news to see if we have a name yet.)

More People Who Died Wrongly

Dr. Keshav Sharma, 39, got a Covid shot on Jan. 5, in Wexford Town, Ireland, and was apparently found dead at home on Sunday, Jan. 10. There was no mention in the (slight) press coverage of his recent Covid mRNA shot, reported. Wexford People reported, in that bizarre Covid-speak I’ve come to recognize, this paragraph:

“The news came as a devastating blow to staff at the hospital, all of whom are already exhausted from the battle against Covid, one which Dr. Sharma had played a major part.”

Huh? They’re exhausted? Why is everything about heroic Covid hospital staff? How do they think the dead man feels? Where are his family or friends? Even the Poynter Institute insists it was wrong for journalists to ask why Hall of Famer, Hank Aaron, died two weeks after his highly publicized Covid shot, intended to reassure African Americans that the vaccines are safe.

Clayton Korson raises the stakes even higher, arguing that waiting to get a Covid vaccine is morally tantamount to watching a brutal murder without intervening and that Marcus Aurelius himself would wish for us all to rush in and potentially risk our lives. The medical “heroes” he cites—Fauci, Offit, et al.—have all made millions of dollars on vaccine patents.

The message is clear: Deaths following vaccines will not be lamented as either tragic or unnecessary. There will be appropriate responses and irresponsible responses. We’re “fighting a war.” [As we were with HIV, as we were with SARS, as we were with Zika, MERS, H1N1, and so on.]

Incidentally, the “vaccines” are not patented as vaccines at all. Vaccines prevent infection. What do these things do? The answers lie in how they were patented: “Gene Therapy Technologies.” Listen at around the 8-minute mark:

I studied some of the VAERS (The CDC/FDA voluntary adverse events reporting system), and they are, here is my word: Frightening. I would like to know why these events transpire in such perfectly safe contexts. To wit, where are just two, both young women:

VAERS ID 902790*:

Age: 31

Sex: F

“11 minutes after first dose of covid Pfizer vaccine, patient became unresponsive, pale, diaphoretic, with possible seizure activity, patient dropped all belongings, leaned to the left side, with eyes rolling back in her head, episode lasted about a minute, patient could not remember what had happened.”



VAERS ID 902811* :

Age: 39

Sex: F

“Associate received vaccine at 12:15 pm and was monitored for 15 minutes, associate went to check out table. While at checkout table, associate fell to ground and was experiencing seizure like activity, supportive treatment was administered, and associate was transferred to er.”

*Dataset reports can be requested by filling out the form on VAERS website.

Both reports cited above have blue dots, which means the patient survived. Red dots indicate the patient died.

How Many Have Died?



The Defender, Robert F. Kennedy’s new periodical, published a report stating that as of Jan. 29, 2021, 329 deaths following Covid vaccines had been reported to VAERS, along with 11,249 adverse events. Some 35 million Americans were estimated to have received 1 or 2 doses of an experimental (not yet licensed or FDA approved) Covid “vaccine”. The average age of those who died was 77, and the youngest was 23. Slightly more than half—51% were following the Pfizer Vaccine, and 41%, the Moderna shot. There were 690 recorded anaphylactic reactions.

Author and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson tweeted on Feb. 3 that the numbers out of Europe are actually even more alarming than those out of the U.S., claiming there are 730 deaths and 58,000 adverse events out of Europe alone, for the Pfizer Vaccine, (which for some inscrutable reason is called “Comirnaty.”)

1/ So Europe has its own adverse events reporting system for drugs and vaccines, called EUDRA. It now has data for the Covid vaccines. Which turns out to be EVEN WORSE than the US data. It now contains 58,000 reports for the @pfizer vaccine alone, including about 730 deaths… — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) February 3, 2021

Berenson’s Twitter feed does not carry the “acceptable” Covid revolutionary attitude. Why he has not been purged is a mystery. One particularly crushing tweet is a VAERS report from a 7-month pregnant woman whose baby died five days after getting the Pfizer shot.

Do you want a neon sign that says don’t get vaccinated when you’re pregnant? Okay, here it is pic.twitter.com/MQNmrI7Iwk — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) February 8, 2021

Mass Psychology and Social Engineering



Covid-Vaccine “heroica” is a phenomenon of mass psychology that is becoming a clear danger, as people strive to appear super-human in their zeal to “protect” and “save” lives. A very clear example, Sara Beltran Ponce, a Medical Student from Milwaukee, tweeted a photo of herself, holding an ultrasound printout as she was getting her first shot on Jan. 28, 2021:

“14 weeks pregnant and fully vaccinated! I got the #Covid Vaccine to protect myself, my baby, my family, my patients, and my community! When it’s available to you, I encourage you to do the same! In a later tweet the same day, she wrote: “We should be examples of social distancing, masking, and vaccination!”

A few days later came the unfathomable update:

What Ever Happened to Prenatal Safety? (It’s Now Something Disagreeable)



None of the presently available Covid “vaccines” [mRNA genetic modifiers] have been safety tested for pregnancy. Yet, NIH Director Anthony Fauci has not been willing to advise against them for pregnant American women, despite an alarming number of fetal deaths and miscarriages. The W.H.O. itself has said, along with the U.K., that since no safety data is available, pregnant women should not take the vaccines. It’s a grotesque thing for a culture to hypnotize well-meaning women, that when they are pregnant, they owe any allegiance of any kind to protecting family, patients, or their entire community, in the name of fighting Covid. Their only duty is to protect their unborn baby.

Prior to 1994, when the AIDS chemo drug AZT was approved, incredibly, to fight HIV in pregnant women, there was a standard of pre-natal care that forbade any and all chemicals, drugs, vaccines, or therapeutics throughout gestation, but especially the first trimester. Anything not tested as clearing all FDA levels of proven safe in pregnancy was once out of the question. This firewall went up after the Thalidomide catastrophe in Europe that the U.S. narrowly averted thanks to the FDA’s Frances Oldham Kelsey’s heroic intervention.

In 2021, it is spat upon, even detested, to express any consciousness about genetic modifiers in pregnancy. No matter how many die, from the unborn to the elderly, it will all become part of the “to be expected” story that has long since been pre-written, just as your acceptable emotions will be dictated to you along the way.

Everything you just read, by the way, is “misinformation.” Not to be confused, sadly, with “fake news.”

Celia Farber is half Swedish, raised there, so she knows “socialism” from the inside. She has focused her writings on freedom and tyranny, with an early focus on the pharmaceutical industry and media abuses on human liberties. She has been under ferocious attack for her writings on HIV/AIDS, where she has worked to document the topic as a psychological operation and rooted in fake science. She is a contributor to UncoverDC and The Epoch Times and has in the past written for Harper’s, Esquire, Rolling Stone, and more. Having been gravely injured in legacy media, she never wants to go back. She is the recipient of the Semmelweis International Society Clean Hands Award For Investigative Journalism and was under such attack for her work; she briefly sought protection from the FBI and NYPD. She is the author of “Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History of AIDS” and the editor of The Truth Barrier, an investigative and literary website. She co-hosts “The Whistleblower Newsroom” with Kristina Borjesson on PRN, Fridays at 10 am. Twitter: @CeliaFarber

Web: www.truthbarrier.com FB: Celia Ingrid Farber