Mike Lindell’s ‘Cyber Symposium,’ a 72-hour uninterrupted Livestream presenting election interference evidence, began Tuesday morning with a now-viral introductory video that summarizes claims of a stolen election and implicates George Soros, Joe Biden, and the Chinese Communist Party.

“This is an absolute coverup of the worst crime in history. We’re going to educate everybody,” Lindell said and played a pre-produced video that served as a brief outline of claims that presumably will be evidenced in further detail during the three-day event.

The video featured Colonel Phil Waldron, who was prominent in Patrick Byrne’s Deep Rig documentary. Waldron is a Reconnaissance & Surveillance specialist trained in Unconventional & Information Warfare, having worked on researching election results in 3rd world countries for the U.S. Army before doing the same here.

“While the U.S. media will undoubtedly discredit this information as a far-right conspiracy theory,” Waldron says, “The fact is the people involved in this investigation represent all colors, all creeds, and all political parties. To ignore this message is to surrender to a government takeover that will gravely affect the lives of every man, woman, and child of every nation. If there ever was an authentic nonpartisan issue, this is it.“

*Video presented at Lindell’s Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD

Here are some of the claims contained in the video:

Tabulation system logs show anomalies.

A “full-scale investigation” and “intense forensic research” was led by former members of the U.S. intelligence community, the Department of Defense (DOD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. National Laboratories, private investigations companies, private cybersecurity companies, and legal firms began in November 2020. The investigation and its findings “left everyone involved deeply concerned about the future of our nation and our world.“

The investigation found that the “entire U.S. election system is under the total control of private equity firms and foreign money,” namely UBS Securities LLC New York and Beijing’s money into Staple Street Capital, who owns election machine company Dominion; Scytl as the parent company of Clarity Elections in Madrid, Spain, who use the internet for early reporting of voting results, until May, when purchased by an Irish company called Paragon.

Both NY and Beijing UBS list three Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members on its board. The company is 75% owned by the Chinese government.

Because of Clarity Elections involvement, some counties in America don’t own or control their election data.

A man named Jonathan Brill, who has run campaigns for Democratic Party candidates, holds the offices of President, Secretary, Treasurer, and CEO at Scytl. He is also on the Senior Management Team.

The election systems and their equipment in the U.S. were connected to the Internet, “making them infinitely hackable.” This claim is followed by a montage showing numerous witnesses testifying that voting machines are not connected to the Internet, including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and former FBI Director James Comey, and a montage of witnesses saying machines are hackable, including Democrats Rep. Ted Lieu, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The team has gathered “indisputable evidence” that Dominion’s Democracy Suite 5.5 “can indeed be connected, hacked, and manipulated, and in fact it was.“

In some cases, election supervisors can easily and unilaterally vote on behalf of any voter whose ballot requires adjudication, and those ballots can be scanned multiple times. Ballots needing adjudication include blank ones and those that have too few or too many votes on them.

One machine, ES&S DS200, has a modem built into it, and the logs show they can be engaged during the election.

Five key battleground states stopped counting with Trump in the lead. They all used electronic voting systems, and during stoppage, a spike in votes favoring Joe Biden can be seen in the data.

“Significant financial transactions from private and non-profit organizations had a severe impact” on the 2020 elections. The investigation found over 200 non-profits, and they all have received “substantial funding” from George Soros.

Soros has been “implicated in a plot to destroy nation[s]” before, and his “cover organizations” have been banned from several countries “for doing exactly what they’re currently doing to America,” including the Philippines, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Pakistan, and his home country, Hungary. Soros is quoted as saying, “The main obstacle to a stable and just world is the United States.“

Through his Open Societies Foundations and “massive campaign contributions and non-profit funding,” Soros “owns and controls countless public officials, university professors, teachers’ unions, Mayors, District Attorneys, judges, Congressmen, Senators, Secretaries of State, Sherriffs, Governors, and electronic voting machine companies around the world.“

The Chinese Communist Party “has been plotting to take over the United States for the better part of this last century.” They have used cover organizations to purchase American farms and businesses at scale while co-opting the U.S. entertainment industry, censoring movies, and controlling athletes.

Joe Biden “took billions of dollars in bribes from the Chinese government in the form of payments to his son Hunter’s businesses” while he was Vice President under Barack Obama in exchange for being “soft on Chinese military and economic aggression.“

China controls the Panama Canal and is making “big moves to gain control of U.S. port facility operations” and are “building 5G networks throughout Europe and the West which can be used to feed personal information and sensitive data directly to the CCP” and uses commercial apps for the same purpose.

“Big Pharma has exported the vast majority of their production to China,” including 97% of antibiotics. 80% of rare earth mineral imports used in smartphones, electric cars, and other technologies come from China. 97% of Fentanyl, one of the most addictive and deadly drugs, is smuggled from China.

People’s Liberation Army (PLA) hackers are “executing unconstrained penetration, surveillance, theft, and offensive cyberattacks on the U.S. businesses, critical infrastructure, intelligence apparatus, and the U.S. election system.“

There are a “treasonous few” in “collusion with our foreign adversaries” who aim for global domination. They seek to control its food supply, its energy, and its money. To do so, they must first “disrupt families, divide races, destroy small businesses, dismantle the middle class, and distort the American dream.“

“To ignore this message,” Waldron says, “is to surrender to a government takeover that will bravely affect the lives of every man, woman, and child of every class, culture, and nation. Our goal is to reach and revive the heart of humanity while there’s still time. This is your wake-up call.”

Later in the event, Lindell promises an explanation of forensic computer evidence called ‘packet captures,’ or ‘PCAPS’ that he and his experts believe prove foreign interference in the 2020 election. He says there are 37 terabytes of data in total and has offered $5,000,000 to qualified attendees who can prove the data isn’t “valid data from the November 2020 election.”

Dr. Frank, featured in the informational video ‘Scientific Proof,’ gave a solo presentation on day one of the Cyber Symposium. Lindell and David Clements of The Professor’s Record came on stage to join him for a discussion where Clements presented Lindell’s position as being evidenced to a standard suitable for court. Steve Bannon later joined and called for a full forensic audit in all 50 states.

Lindell took the stage shortly after 10 am ET to announce an “attack” that kept the official stream down for part of the morning. “We expected that,” he said. The show began about an hour after it had been originally scheduled, and the stream has been stable since.

