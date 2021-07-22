Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, funded in part through his Legal Fund, is scheduled for August 10,11 & 12 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It will feature forensics experts and white hat hackers who exhibit and explain the ‘Packet Captures,’ and other data evidence that Lindell says proves fraud in the 2020 General election.

Lindell went on Steve Bannon’s War Room Wednesday, where he said, “I want it to be the most-watched event ever. We want the whole world to watch this. I want to educate the public.” He went on to announce a new ‘$5,000,000 Challenge’ for “any attendee who can prove that this cyber data is not valid data from the November 2020 election.”

“This is going to be a Livestream event worldwide. All the media is invited. All of these cyber guys [that] can dig into all this data. They’re going to be able to go up to [a kiosk], they’ll put in their state, their town, maybe their precinct, and you dial it up, and you see ‘here’s what was reported,’ and ‘here’s what really happened.’ Show me that it’s not valid data.”

Lindell said that of the 37 terabytes of data that he has, “massive amounts” will be released leading up to the symposium. When asked how to win the money, he clarified that an invitee must attend the event and be a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). He said that such certified experts are welcome to attend along with media and politicians who will be invited:

“Coming to the Symposium [are] forensic experts from around the country. A couple from overseas. All the politicians are invited, all the Attorney Generals, the Governors, the Secretary of States, even the State Auditors. They’re sending out the invites today. Bring your own cyber guy, as long as he has credentials.”

A promo flyer for the event promises “Solid, indisputable evidence of the electronic hacks of our voting machines by China and others. Dates, times, county names, IP addresses, and [the] number of votes deleted/changed.”

Another flyer says, “Mike will reveal the cyber data, and the packet captures from the November 2020 election” and urges, “HELP SAVE OUR COUNTRY AND MAKE THIS THE MOST WATCHED EVENT IN HISTORY.”

Lindell described the event during an earlier appearance on War Room:

“We’re bringing all of our evidence to a big venue. Any cyber guy that’s got credentials in the country, we’re going to bring them there. It’s gonna be like showing them a spaceship.”

