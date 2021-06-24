Patrick Byrne has announced this Saturday’s premiere event of the documentary “The Deep Rig” based on his book by the same name. It is subtitled “How Election Fraud Cost Donald J. Trump The White House, By Patrick M. Byrne, A Man Who Didn’t Vote For Him.”

A promotional email received this week called it “This year’s most controversial film” and the “election fraud story of the year,” and read:

“Lifetime libertarian, Patrick M. Byrne and his band of white hat hackers… spent the larger part of 2020 investigating election integrity, only to have their worst fears come true. The 2020 Presidential Election was stolen… Valiant director, Roger Richards presents the most pertinent evidence of election fraud with shocking testimony from ex-intelligence analysts, mathematicians, election fraud experts, and informational warfare specialists.“

Based on the description, movie trailer, and available clips, the movie leans heavily on sit-down interviews with experts and eye-witnesses of “Washington’s double-dealings and international intrigue” and experts on “electronic networks designed to rig any election they conduct.”

“Ask the questions that censorship-happy mainstream media doesn’t want you to ask. Reveal the truth that Twitter sacrificed millions of accounts to hide. Follow the team of lawyers & ‘cyber ninjas’, determined to reveal the facts behind the headlines, to backroom scenes, and through electronic networks designed to rig any election they conduct. Scrutinize for yourself the evidence which paints a portrait of Washington’s double-dealings and international intrigue. And ask yourself ‘Is this the end for the U.S. constitutional republic? Is this the end for democracy?’“

Patrick Byrne is the founder and former CEO of Overstock.com, an early leader in e-commerce. He describes himself as a “lifetime entrepreneur” and “libertarian who did not vote for Trump and has publicly criticized him on numerous occasions” who “believes that the Election 2020 was rigged,” which he says “should be objectionable to every person who believes that ‘just government derives its power from the consent of the governed.‘”

In October 2020, UncoverDC wrote of Byrne’s account wherein he says he was a willing asset in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). First to feign love and get close to Maria Butina, whom he says was known to the FBI to be operating as an unregistered foreign agent of Russia—then to set up a meeting for exchange of bribe money between Hillary Clinton and a representative for a foreign government who expected her to implement favorable policy in return.

After meeting with Trump following the 2020 election and before the inauguration to unsuccessfully lobby for a course of action that might offer a chance to challenge the results, he began releasing installments of what would eventually become the book that Deep Rig is based on at his DeepCapture website.

The original Deep Capture story marked Byrne’s entry into public advocacy where he organized a team of “freelance researchers, bloggers, gonzo computer hackers, economists, and even a one-time foreign intelligence agent” to investigate what he calls a “circle of corruption enclosing venerable Wall Street Banks, shady offshore financiers, and suspiciously compliant reporters at The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, CNBC, and The New York Times.”

On June 26th, up to 30,000 registrants can attend the live movie premier event of Deep Rig at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona from 4-9 pm MST for $25; doors open at 3. The premiere event features a Q & A panel with members from the cast after the screening. That event will also be live-streamed for $45, which includes unlimited playback in perpetuity.

The cast scheduled to appear in the film include:

The documentary’s press kit calls it a Zero Hour Alchemy Production, an Advanced Cinemagraphic Presentation, and a Roger R. Richards Film, produced, co-written, and co-directed by Steve Lucescu, and produced by Byrne. It also promises 100% of profits will be donated to Byrne’s The America Project.