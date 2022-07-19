Now is an excellent time to reiterate that, for decades, U.S. taxpayers have funded the groundwork behind the COVID-19 gene therapy “vaccines.” Indeed, Americans have bankrolled billions to support vaccine technology research. And now, as COVID jabs are relentlessly promoted as the mechanism out of the pandemic, it certainly seems like American taxpayers are paying for them twice—once to fund the research and then again to buy back the publicly-bankrolled products. Do the products work, do people want them, and what constitutes a fair return for Americans on this substantial public investment? These questions are altogether ignored. Yet, as the Biden administration overlooks the welfare of U.S. taxpayers, the pandemic has enabled big pharma to realize unprecedented earnings.

The U.S. wasted more than 82.2 million COVID jabs between December 2020 and mid-May 2022, throwing away nearly 11 percent of the doses distributed because they were expired. Despite that, on June 29, 2022, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that—for its fall booster campaign—the Biden administration ordered 105 million doses of Pfizer’s latest COVID variant concoction, agreeing to pay nearly 50 percent more than the initial shots. The deal—costing U.S. taxpayers at least $3.2 billion—will certainly further increase Pfizer’s profits. The company enjoyed a record $81.3 billion in revenue in 2021. It will surely also increase the wealth of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, the company’s leader and self-appointed COVID expert. Bourla received a whopping $24.3 million in total compensation in 2021, a 15 percent increase over 2020.

FDA Says No Safety Testing Needed for COVID Boosters

The booster doses, which now have freedom from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to forego lengthy testing, will be designed to target the assorted variants that are predicted to strike as the midterm elections approach. Instead of testing the jabs, an FDA official said the agency would rely on trial data from earlier COVID shots as well as manufacturing data when assessing whether to give its stamp of approval. Without a doubt, trusting manufacturing data from Pfizer (whose drug Paxlovid is still supported by the FDA despite disastrous results) is a move worth challenging. After all, the company sought to hide its initial—and turns out very damaging—safety data from the American people for 75 years. Thanks to a court order, the extent to which the Pfizer mRNA jabs can potentially damage every cell in the human body continues to come to light.

And with or without the COVID fear-mongering that will undoubtedly characterize the upcoming booster campaign, it remains unclear what percentage of the population will seek out booster jabs. Which, by the way, will need to be repeated over and over. Currently, nearly 79 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one COVID-19 “vaccine,” but only around 67 percent are classified as fully vaccinated. Moreover, just 48 percent of the population has received a first booster dose, and approximately 33 percent have received a second one. Indeed, hopeful signs indicate the futile attempt to continuously push experimental mRNA vaccines on every man, woman, child, and infant is failing. Sharing his views on the debacle (video below), Dr. Peter McCullough explains:

“You’re going to see market forces gravitate. So many companies have dropped the vaccine mandates because the bottom line is people don’t want them. I don’t know anybody who wants a vaccine.”

VIDEO: The Vaccine Program is Essentially Over: “People Don’t Want Them!”

Staggering Pandemic Profits in the Biotech and Pharma Sectors

Still, even as large chunks of the pandemic-weary market appear to be waking up, big pharma is on a roll, and its CEOs are making bank. Surprisingly, despite being two of the pharma companies mentioned the most, the CEOs of Moderna and Pfizer have not raked in the most wealth during the pandemic. In-depth research by STAT discloses that the CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Len Schleifer, is the winner, pulling in an astounding $463 million in 2021 (contradicting earlier reports).

According to an SEC filing analysis by STAT, Regeneron’s 2021 revenues increased 89 percent over 2020 to $16.07 billion. Along with that, CEO Schleifer’s compensation for 2021 amounted to more than any other executive in the biotech and pharma sectors. His earnings represent just less than that of the next highest-paid biotech and pharma CEOs combined, which is $478 million.

And, like Pfizer and Moderna, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is funded by U.S. taxpayers. On Sept. 14, 2021, the Department of Defense (DoD) and HHS awarded the company a $2.9 billion contract modification to purchase additional doses of REGEN-COV (at $2,100 per dose), the company’s monoclonal antibody drug available under an FDA emergency use authorization (EUA).

In addition to Regeneron, STAT’s analysis shows that—as our nation becomes increasingly less healthy—the CEOs of nearly 300 healthcare companies collectively realized more than $4.5 billion in 2021. Drew Altman, CEO of Kaiser Family Foundation, pointed out:

“Health care has become big business,” adding, “We have a lot of people making a lot of money in health care, and we still have an affordability crisis in healthcare.”

Separate from the ongoing blatant government abuse committed against American taxpayers, STAT broke down the outrageous $4.5 billion in healthcare profits in 2021. For context, the amount “is seven times what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had to spend on studying, surveilling, and managing emerging and zoonotic infectious diseases in 2021.” It is enough money to cover the annual health insurance of nearly 580,000 individual Americans. Further highlighting the massive crisis festering beneath the healthcare industry’s $4.5 billion profit windfall, STAT reported:

“Although $4.5 billion is only 0.1% of the $4.3 trillion U.S. health care economy, it still represents a vast amount of wealth for a small class of executives that wields enormous control and influence over the health care system. The lavish pay packages—which have swollen over time, as profits and stock prices have soared—tower above the average annual household income of around $67,000, as well as the relatively high salaries of health care’s rank and file. And while more than 100 CEOs collected eight-figure paydays last year, the health care system pushed millions of people into medical debt, spurred patients to ration medications, and devoured more of everyone’s paychecks.”

The business of keeping people unhealthy is spiraling out of control and is simply unacceptable. Likewise, as the Biden administration and the pandemic narrative intentionally mute the benefit of natural immunity, the relentless push toward taxpayer-funded experimental mRNA jabs is quite simply terrifying. With repeated warnings of more severe pandemics on the horizon, it is also terrifying that the government’s position and its alignment with big pharma omits any mention to the American taxpayers of preventative care or existing alternative treatments for COVID-19. The omissions make it clear that preserving health is not the ultimate goal.

VIDEO: Biologically ‘Similar’: They Can Now Insert Anything Into These Injections They Like