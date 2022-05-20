An article recently published in PubMed describes the COVID-19 pandemic as “one of the most manipulated infectious disease events in history.” Titled ‘COVID UPDATE: What is the truth?,’ the April 22 article, written by retired neurosurgeon Dr. Russell L. Blaylock, presents a comprehensive look at the unparalleled circumstances impacting daily life over the last two years. Blaylock writes, “We have witnessed a long list of unprecedented intrusions into medical practice, including attacks on medical experts, destruction of medical careers among doctors refusing to participate in killing their patients, and a massive regimentation of health care, led by non-qualified individuals with enormous wealth, power and influence.”

Blaylock, who is the author of one of the first books to address the hazards of food additives (which he wrote after his father “succumbed to the ravages of Parkinson’s disease”), explains that the “official lies in an unending stream” delivered by governments, the media, medical associations and boards, and international agencies have opened the door to the century-old plan for a “new world order” crafted by the “elite manipulators.” He comments:



“This has all been outlined by Klaus Schwab, head of the World Economic Forum, in his book on the “Great Reset.” This book gives a great deal of insight as to the thinking of the utopians who are proud to claim this pandemic “crisis” as their way to usher in a new world.”

VIDEO: Dr. Russell Blaylock – Dumbing Down Society

Focusing on the “devastating effects” the pandemic “crisis” has had on the medical care system in the United States and much of the Western world, Blaylock notes that, overnight, the “bureaucratized and regimented” manufactured pandemic transformed the already eroding health care system in the U.S. Credible medical websites have been removed, and highly credentialed and experienced clinical doctors and scientific experts in the field of infectious diseases “have been demonized, careers have been destroyed, and all dissenting information has been labeled misinformation and dangerous lies.”

Undoubtedly, it has not mattered that the thoroughly sourced and extensively cited information being censored comes straight from top experts in the fields of virology, infectious diseases, pulmonary critical care, and epidemiology. Blaylock remarked it also doesn’t matter that Dr. Michael Yeadon, a retired ex-Chief Scientist and vice-president for the science division at Pfizer in the U.K., has called the mRNA COVID-19 jab “extremely dangerous,” stating “no one should take this vaccine.” Highlighting the relentless assault to discredit experts concerned with vaccine safety who are instead being labeled as “anti-vaxxers,” Blaylock said:

“I have met and worked with a number of people concerned with vaccine safety, and I can tell you they are not the evil anti-vaxxers you are told they are. They are highly principled, moral, compassionate people, many of which are top researchers and people who have studied the issue extensively. Robert Kennedy, Jr, Barbara Lou Fisher, Dr. Meryl Nass, Professor Christopher Shaw, Megan Redshaw, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Joseph Mercola, Neil Z. Miller, Dr. Lucija Tomjinovic, Dr. Stephanie Seneff, Dr. Steve Kirsch and Dr. Peter McCullough just to name a few. These people have nothing to gain and a lot to lose. They are attacked viciously by the media, government agencies, and elite billionaires who think they should control the world and everyone in it.”

VIDEO: Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Three Key Troubling Takeaways From This COVID Dilemma

Worth reading, Blaylock’s nearly 10,000-word article on the NIH-sponsored PubMed site highlights the “unrelenting series of attacks by the information controllers” endured by professionals like Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the most cited experts in his field. By using early treatments for COVID-19, McCullough has reported an 80% reduction in hospitalizations and a 75% reduction in deaths. Yet, Blaylock reiterates, “neither Anthony Fauci, the CDC, WHO nor any medical government establishment has ever offered any early treatment other than Tylenol, hydration, and call an ambulance once you have difficulty breathing.” Blaylock commented:

“Never in the history of American medicine have hospital administrators dictated to its physicians how they will practice medicine and what medications they can use. The CDC has no authority to dictate to hospitals or doctors concerning medical treatments. Yet, most physicians complied without the slightest resistance.”

Adding to the false information, Blaylock discusses the tactic of removing dissenting doctors from their positions as journal editors if they promote “alternatives to the official dogma, especially if the papers question vaccine safety.” Remarkably, expert scientific papers have been retracted even after they have been in print for years. Even worse, Blaylock points out, are the “ghostwritten” medical articles with manipulated data designed and sponsored to promote drug and pharmaceutical products.

To reinforce the manipulation, virtually all mainstream media reports presented on these papers and products are under the control of the “pharmaceutical giants” as they shape their profitable narrative. If that’s not enough, it is backed up by “fact-checkers” supplied by Bill Gates, Pfizer, and others. To prove his point, Blaylock offers a list of “things that were labeled as “myths” and “misinformation” that he maintains were later proven to be true.

Blaylock writes about the tremendous dangers—including a severe lack of safety testing, the biodistribution of the spike proteins, and the dangerous lipid nanoparticles—shrouding the “vaccines.” He notes a growing number of high integrity individuals with extraordinary expertise have come forward to tell the truth—”that these vaccines are deadly.” Indeed, COVID-19-related deaths continued to occur after the “vaccines” became available. By the end of April 2020, the article notes there were 150,000 deaths, yet there were only 16 autopsies performed and reported in medical journals. Calling out Dr. Fauci, Blaylock emphasizes:

“One of the most startling [things about the pandemic] is that at the height of the pandemic so few autopsies, especially total autopsies, were being done. A mysterious virus was rapidly spreading around the world, a selected group of people with weakened immune systems were getting seriously ill and many were dying and the one way we could rapidly gain the most knowledge about this virus—an autopsy, was being discouraged.”

As he wraps up, Blaylock outlines the draconian measures implemented by Fauci, who was “given essentially absolute control over all forms of medical care during this event, including insisting that drugs he profited from be used by all treating physicians.” Without question, governors, mayors, and many businesses followed his orders without hesitation.

In conclusion, Blaylock shares that the harsh measures have had catastrophic and often irreversible effects on neurodevelopment in children. Offering a stark reminder that the draconian rules put in place by those profiting from the pandemic come with an enormous cost in the form of “deaths of despair” and a dramatic increase in severe psychological disorders, Blaylock urged common sense to take over, remarking:

“It is time to stop this insanity and bring these people to justice.”

VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg & Pals Have Silenced Us Long Enough: It’s Time to Reclaim Our God-Given Right