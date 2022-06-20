Following an emergency meeting on Saturday, June 18, 2022, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky supported the FDA’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimous recommendation that infants and children as young as six months through five years should be vaccinated against COVID-19. The endorsement ignores many important questions and opens the door for nearly 20 million additional jabs into the arms of America’s children.

Following Walensky’s nod of approval, a CDC Media Statement released on Saturday reports that “COVID-19 vaccines have undergone—and will continue to undergo—the most intensive safety monitoring in the U.S. history.” The statement encourages parents and caregivers to “play an active role” in monitoring the safety of the jabs by signing up for v-safe, where they can “easily share with the CDC how a child feels after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.” With the emergency use authorization now in place for babies and young children, Walensky added:

“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today’s decision, they can. I encourage parents and caregivers with questions to talk to their doctor, nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the benefits of vaccinations and the importance of protecting their children by getting them vaccinated.”

A more honest announcement would have been:

"We approved the vax for babies &toddlers based on very little data. While we believe its safe in this population, the study sample size was too low to make a concl about safety. Note that studies were done in kids w/o natural immunity" https://t.co/NmGIRDXUlk — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) June 20, 2022

However, not all experts agree. Dr. Marty Makary, Harvard alum, and Johns Hopkins professor, was quick to point out that the approval is based on scant data. He remarked that the polio vaccine was studied in 1.8 million children before it was broadly recommended. Responding to Walensky’s endorsement, Makary tweeted:

“A more honest announcement would have been: “We approved the vax for babies & toddlers based on very little data. While we believe its safe in this population, the study sample size was too low to make a conclusion about safety. Note that studies were done in kids w/o natural immunity.“

Dr. Pierre Kory also questioned the judgment of the decision-makers. In a post on his Telegram page, Kory wrote, “They’re fast rolling out 10 million vaccines for U.S. toddlers. There is NO science to support this. NONE. Parents, protect your babies from this Pharma campaign. I am begging you. I don’t want more patients, am drowning in the care of vax-injured as it is.” Kory noted that with no long-term safety profile on these mRNA-based vaccines, U.S. regulators are failing to do their job. He added that FDA official Dr. Peter Marks says vaccinated children “have a 5 fold increase of myocarditis.”

👇🤬 pic.twitter.com/wBUSxPYPOp — VOTE Mighty MAGA Mo Brooks 🇺🇸 NOT mini me (@PatriotCzar) June 18, 2022

The FDA and CDC authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID mRNA jabs in babies as young as six months sets the stage for the Biden administration to push the shots on all children. A June 17, 2022, press release announcing the FDA’s decision declared, “the FDA authorized emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 to include use in children down to six months of age.” FDA Commissioner Robert Cardiff added:

“Many parents, caregivers, and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children, and this action will help protect those down to 6 months of age. As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death.

Those trusted with the care of children can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines and can be assured that the agency was thorough in its evaluation of the data.”

FDA advisors just voted 21-0 to authorize Moderna’s vaccine for children 6 months old to 5 years old. Germany, France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland all suspended Moderna for people under 30 due to safety concerns. But in the US we’ll now be giving this product to infants. — alex gutentag (@galexybrane) June 15, 2022

Still, Pathologist Dr. Clare Craig is emphatic that the government agencies ignored and twisted the data to approve giving the shots to our infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. She explained that the Pfizer clinical trial recruited 4,500 children, but 3,000 dropped out, and no one knows why. Craig insists that the trial should be deemed null and void based on that alone. Essentially, Craig remarked that Pfizer’s claim that its vaccine works is based on just three COVID cases versus seven—a difference of four children only.

She explained that the trial defined severe COVID as those children who had a slightly raised heart rate or a few more breaths per minute. There were six children aged two to four who had severe COVID in the vaccine group, but only one in the placebo group. So on that basis, Craig maintains the likelihood that the vaccine is actually causing severe COVID is higher than the likelihood that it isn’t. She added, “There was actually one child who was hospitalized in the trial. They had a fever and a seizure—and they had been vaccinated.” Outlining additional flaws in the trial, Craig continued:

“So now let’s turn to what they defined as any COVID. And what they did was to utterly twist the data. They vaccinated the children, and they waited three weeks after the first dose before the second dose. In that three-week period, 34 of the vaccinated children got COVID, and only 13 in the placebo group, which worked out as a 30% increased chance of catching COVID in that three-week period, if you were vaccinated.

And all of this is against a backdrop of a disease that doesn’t affect children and with no long-term safety data. We have to ask how an ethics committee could have approved this trial in babies. Babies are not at risk from COVID. And now we have Pfizer, who is presenting this as evidence to the FDA in order to apply for an emergency use authorization.

But an emergency use authorization is meant for a situation where there’s a risk of serious injury or death. And children under five and not at risk of serious injury or death from COVID. In fact, in their own trial, they had to make up other ways of measuring the problem because there was no serious injury or death.”

VIDEO: BOMBSHELL: Dr. Clare Craig Exposes How Pfizer Twisted Their Clinical Trial Data for Young Children

Craig pointed out that the “vaccines” against COVID were initially marketed as reducing transmission. However, we now know they don’t minimize transmission, so that argument doesn’t apply. As far as safety goes, Craig explained, “what they did is they followed up with the patients for six weeks before unblinding them and vaccinating them. So the children who’d had the placebo—the control group—were followed up for an average of six weeks and then given the vaccine.” Shocked, Craig emphasized:

“So that’s your safety control gone forever. The fact that this trial existed at all is unbelievable. There are other issues in there, which I haven’t highlighted, but those are the key ones. Parents should be demanding that the decision-makers explain themselves.”