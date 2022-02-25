On Wednesday, a Canadian doctor presented evidence—straight from an Australian study on Pfizer’s COVID-19 “vaccine”—corroborating the idea that the spike protein in COVID-19 “vaccines” enters the cell nuclei. According to Dr. Mikolaj Raszek, this is the first evidence he’s seen to back up the discovery last year that the SARS-CoV-2 full-length spike protein potentially enters human cell nuclei and interferes with the mechanics of fixing broken and damaged DNA. If this is true, in theory, then the spike protein “could be a mutagen because it prevents the fixing of our DNA.”

Scientific evidence from Pfizer, presented to the Australian government confirming the possible entry of the spike protein into the cell nuclei. https://t.co/bBPFgdzhl6 — Merogenomics (@merogenomics) February 23, 2022

With months spent examining COVID-19 vaccines, last November, Dr. Raszek, founder and managing director of Merogenomics, Inc., discussed (see video above) how the spike protein, post-vaccination, can circulate in the blood for months on end in the exosomes. Therefore, he states it could potentially circulate to any part of our body, including entering any cell and damaging the DNA. At the time, Raszek spoke of the first glimpse of the possibility, as indicated by a Swedish study, that the spike protein enters the cell nuclei. Now, he’s analyzed additional data from a Pfizer study released by Australian authorities tasked with approving medications. The study offers further evidence that the spike proteins do indeed enter the cell nuclei.

Australian Study Illustrates Transfection Frequency of Vaccine Spike Protein

Raszek explains that pg. 34 of the Jan. 2021 Australian Government’s “Nonclinical Evaluation Report” of “BNT162b2 [mRNA] COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY),” section 2.3. Expression of Antigens refers to the spike protein itself that is being produced “from the genetic material introduced via the vaccine.” He noted that HEK293T cells, which are human embryonic kidney cells, are very standard cells to use in scientific studies.

In Fig. 2-18, he pointed out that the graph on the left-hand side (Transfection frequency) indicates how effectively the different vaccine constructs enter the cells, called transfection. Explaining the diagram, Raszek notes that when measuring the transfection of just the RNA itself (singled out from the rest of the ingredients in the Pfizer vaccine), as indicated by the black bar, the RNA alone was successfully able to enter the cells.

Next, when examining the gray bar (which represents all the ingredients in the vaccine, including the RNA), Raszek remarks the transfection frequency is even greater. Specifically, in this case, the RNA is encapsulated within a fat molecule called a lipid molecule. Notably, very thin layers of lipid molecules make up the cell membrane. Raszek explains, “Vaccine products themselves are inserted into their own independent little balls of fat, and this allows vaccines to be able to fuse directly with the cell membrane as they encounter the cells. You can see from this graph that such construct of the genetic material inside the vaccine lipid construct gets inside (transfects) the cells even easier than just the RNA alone.”

Image Reveals Vaccine Spike Protein Merging With Cell Nucleus

Moving on, data on pg. 35 of the 58-page report reveals shockingly clear potential evidence that the vaccine spike protein enters the cell nucleus. Raszek points to Fig. 2-19—specifically the top row—stating it is important because “that’s where all these signals are being merged together.” Reiterating this is the second time he has seen any evidence showing the spike protein might be found inside nuclei, he explains further:

“Going column by column across the top row, the first image in blue is a stain used to stain nuclei in cells (where genetic materials live—the brain of the cell).

The second column shows antibodies tagged with a fluorescent tag, allowing the antibodies to “give off a signal,” in this case, it is used to indicate proteins found inside the endoplasmic reticulum.

The third column shows the same technique but uses green to pick up the spike proteins. In this image, you can see the green indicates the spike protein is present in much of the cell.

The last image, which is the most important, merges all of the signals together. Again, the blue indicates where the nuclei is present with the cell, the red represents the endoplasmic reticulum, and the green represents spike protein.

But here, we see the additional color of yellow. Yellow is the overlapping signal between the endoplasmic reticulum (red) and the green spike protein. When the red and green signals overlap, they create the yellow signal. Here you can see that the vast majority of the endoplasmic reticulum is flashing yellow, meaning spike protein is being produced actively inside the cell.”

Dr. Raszek’s entire video, “Spike protein in nucleus “NEWS”—COVID-19 vaccines update 32,” is available below.