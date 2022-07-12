As gas prices soar to unprecedented amounts, Joe Biden is selling our strategic oil reserves to China. At the same time, a steady stream of natural gas explosions at critical refineries in the United States remains largely unreported by mainstream news.

The natural gas explosions bring to mind the long list of food processing plant fires reported by UncoverDC in April. Additional food processing plant fires have arisen since our article, as reported by the Gateway Pundit. And regularly, the big-pharma-funded legacy media reminds the world that food shortages are on the horizon.

Regardless, Sunday’s fire at the Bill Gates-funded online supermarket Picnic in Almelo, Netherlands—which followed massive protests against emissions cuts by Dutch farmers—symbolized to some a virtuous sense of revenge. Burning to the ground, the smartphone-based Picnic (with goals to expand internationally as “the most sustainable” grocery firm in Europe) uses electric delivery vehicles. It pushes groceries of the future, like Gates’ synthetic meat. Ironically, Dutch News reported the fire at Picnic may have been caused by a short circuit in an electric delivery van.

Most Recent Fossil Fuel Related Explosions

Switching back to the fossil fuel explosions, the most recent blast occurred on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at a ONEOK natural gas facility in Medford, OK. While there were no injuries, residents of Medford were displaced from their homes after the explosion. Brad Borror, a spokesperson for ONEOK and operator of the facility, described the location of the fire as a “natural gas liquids fractionation facility.” The cause of the large explosion is under investigation.

Another explosion occurred just two days earlier, on July 7, in a pipeline in Fort Bend County, TX. Local news reported the 24-inch natural gas pipeline, owned by Energy Transfer, exploded before 11 am. Energy Transfer turned the gas line off, and officials said the flames from the blaze were cleared within an hour. The cause of the explosion is currently unknown. The company stated it would continue to update as information becomes available, reporting that “all appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified.”

On June 27, a fire broke out at the Petro Star refinery in Valdez, Alaska, following an explosion at 5:04 pm involving a tanker truck. The truck was loading diesel when the blast occurred. According to a press release from Valdez Communications Director Ana Hinkle, two trucks were dispatched to assist with firefighting efforts, clearing the scene by 7:33 pm. No injuries were reported, the refinery was not damaged, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. According to the company’s website, the almost 30-year-old refinery produces 60,000 barrels a day of product, including jet fuel, marine diesel, heating fuel, and turbine fuel.

On June 8, a fire at Freeport LNG—operator of one of the largest U.S. export plants producing liquified natural gas (LNG)—caused natural gas prices to plunge after the facility reported it wouldn’t be back up and running soon. Ruling out a cyberattack, the company speculated that the fire at the plant—located on Quintana Island south of Galveston, TX— followed overpressure and rupture of an LNG transfer line. The company said it could take until the end of 2022 for all repairs and regulatory clearances to enable full operation of the facility—which accounts for about 20% of total U.S. export capacity and about 4% of global capacity. The shutdown has generated unease in key LNG supply markets, notably in Europe.

Agency records reveal Freeport LNG has been hit with 11 enforcement actions from the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) since early 2015. The explosion last week was the fourth incident reported to PHMSA since mid-2019 at the plant, which began operations in 2008 as an import terminal. The site started exporting gas in 2019. On the regulatory end, Tristan Brown acts as Deputy Administrator of PHMSA, most recently serving as Legislative Counsel to Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan), who backed the Green New Deal (and UN-backed) objective of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Other Notable Fossil Fuel Explosions in 2022

April 23, 2022 – A fire erupted at the Valero Energy Corp. oil refinery in Meraux, Louisiana. The fire started in the “Rose Unit” of the refinery. People living in that area reported seeing dark plumes of smoke in the air for a couple of hours until crews could put out the fire. Producing 135,000 barrels daily, the refinery receives crude oil at its dock and has access to the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port. Finished products are shipped through the Colonial pipeline. St. Bernard Parish firefighters reported finding a leak in a unit that caused some product to catch fire. It is unclear how the leak happened.

April 14, 2022 – An explosion and fire at Haven Midstream Gas plant in Haven, Kansas, has officially been declared undetermined, with “no foul play expected.” The explosion caused the evacuation of people residing within 1.5 miles of the plant for a few hours. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) was on the scene, assisting the Kansas Fire Marshall in determining the cause of the explosion. The plant produces helium, the second most abundant element in the universe and currently experiencing a shortage. The relatively rare element results from the decay of uranium and is a by-product of natural gas refinement. Offering opportunities in “energy transition,” Helium can’t be artificially created, and only a limited number of countries produce it. The U.S. and Russia are among the top suppliers. Thus, it only takes a handful of supply disruptions to trigger a crisis—the gas industry refers to the current shortage as “Helium shortage 4.0,” the fourth since 2006.

March 26, 2022 – A large explosion at an ExxonMobil oil refinery in Lockwood, Montana, prompted a massive response from emergency crews. Spanning 720 acres, the plant, which began operations in 1954, can refine roughly 60,000 barrels of crude oil daily and produces about 600 million gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually. The blaze was in a multi-story structure that transports crude product to start the refining process. The refinery is in a sparsely populated area and produces gasoline, diesel, asphalt, butane, and propane. While Exxon is the largest oil producer in the U.S., the cause of the blast remains unknown, and it is unclear if the damaged area of the facility has reopened.

February 21, 2022 – A blast at Marathon Petroleum’s refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, sent shockwaves through surrounding parishes. Located in the River Parishes along the Mississippi River, the Garyville refinery has a crude oil refining capacity of 585,000 barrels per calendar day. It is one of the largest refineries in the country and a key supplier of gasoline, diesel, propane, asphalt, and other products. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast. Still, Bloomberg reported the fire occurred in a hydrocracker, a piece of equipment that breaks heavy petroleum molecules down into lighter products such as diesel.

Net-Zero and the Intentional Demise of Fossil Fuels

What is the driving force behind the astonishing explosions, fires, shutdowns, and shortages? Could it be the 2050 net-zero emissions plan, which demands an “unprecedented transformation of how energy is produced, transported, and used globally” and has clear directives on decreasing the use of fossil fuels?

Along with funding from Bill Gates and a global challenge from the World Economic Forum and Klaus Schwab, the UN’s International Energy Agency (IEA) report highlights the global elite’s plan of how to achieve net-zero. The IEA comprises 31 member countries, including the United States. To be a member, candidates must, among other criteria, demonstrate a demand restraint program to reduce national oil consumption by up to 10%.

Indeed, with a frantically conveyed and narrow pathway to the “critical and formidable goal of net zero emissions by 2050,” the report depicts what life will be like for humanity in 28 years. For example, internal combustion engine passenger car sales must be halted by 2035, and all unabated coal and oil plants halted by 2040.

On board with IEA’s plan, Biden’s U.S. Energy Information Administration reported in October 2021 that renewable energy sources will likely be the primary source of new electricity generation through to 2050. The report notes that oil and natural gas production will continue to grow, “mainly to support increasing energy consumption in developing Asian economies.” Looking specifically at the planned demise of fossil fuels, the IEA report declares:

“[In 2050], global energy demand is around 8% smaller than today, but it serves an economy more than twice as big and a population with 2 billion more people. Almost 90% of electricity generation comes from renewable sources, with wind and solar PV together accounting for almost 70%. Most of the remainder comes from nuclear power. Solar is the world’s single largest source of total energy supply.

Fossil fuels fall from almost four-fifths of total energy supply today to slightly over one-fifth. Fossil fuels that remain are used in goods where the carbon is embodied in the product such as plastics, in facilities fitted with carbon capture, and in sectors where low-emissions technology options are scarce.”

