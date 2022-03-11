Officials across the country are ending their states of emergency as well as their mask and vaccine mandates. Many people suspect that “marionettes of the narrative” are changing their tune because they fear they will lose votes in the upcoming elections if they keep useless mandates in place. And there’s good reason to believe that. However, a growing number of people suspect that something else is in the works. Specifically, anyone who’s kept an eye on the goals of the World Economic Forum (WEF) knows that its leaders have spent considerable time and resources considering all angles and all obstacles that can get in their way. That’s why they run exercises like Cyber Polygon and Event 201.

The people running the WEF have hired some of the world’s smartest people —people without any sense of accountability to a living God nor any respect for human freedom—who are working to “improve” humanity and the state of the world.

We should loathe to make the comparison, but facts are facts: their goals are not unlike those of Adolph Hitler—they want to cull the planet of people they consider to be inferior and control those who remain.

Lest anyone doubt these words, consider the following statement by Yuval Noah Harari, top advisor to the World Economic Forum’s founder, Klaus Schwab:

“Data might enable human elites to do something even more radical than just build digital dictatorships. By hacking organisms, elites may gain the power to re-engineer the future of life itself. Because once you can hack something, you can usually also engineer it.”

Yes, Harari said human “elites” could re-engineer the future of life. Schwab’s advisor continued, saying:

“In the past, many tyrants and governments wanted to do it, but nobody understood biology well enough, and nobody had enough computing power and data to hack millions of people. Neither the Gestapo nor the KGB could do it. But soon, at least some corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the people.”

These direct quotes clarify the goals of the World Economic Forum. And, as cliché as it might sound to some, they truly believe they are smarter than God, which is evidenced by something else Harari said:

“Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some God above the clouds, but our intelligent design. And the intelligent design of our clouds—the IBM cloud, the Microsoft cloud— these are the new driving forces of evolution.”

Before anyone thinks these people are giving up on trying to control the population of the world just because polls say people don’t like mandates, remember: they see COVID-19 as their opportunity to enact one of their goals, which is to change the physical makeup of humans.

Klaus Schwab was clear when he said, “The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world.” Their goals are also evidenced by another of Harari’s statements, “People could look back in 100 years and identify the Coronavirus epidemic as the moment a new regime of surveillance took over, especially surveillance under the skin.”

And let’s consider one more statement by Harari, lest there be any doubt about their intentions:

“Humans are now hackable animals. The whole idea that humans have this soul or spirit and they have free will, and nobody knows what’s happening inside me, so whatever I choose, whether in the election or whether in the supermarket, this is my free will? That’s over.”

Bill Gates is in on the WEF Agenda

As vaccine investor and World Economic Forum collaborator Bill Gates has said multiple times, and each time with a sly smile, “There will be another pandemic.” Whether that means another virus is released upon the world or some other planned catastrophe is unleashed that causes a new level of worldwide fear, a growing number of people believe the reprieve of mask and vaccine mandates simply creates an atmosphere for people to let down their guard.

Another journalist warning of this is columnist J.D. Rucker, who says, “In the case of the sudden shift away from the mandates, we can expect there to be a ‘scary’ new variant of COVID that starts spiking sometime in the future, probably right before the two-month window ahead of election day…”

Rucker believes Democrats actually benefit more from restrictions when the world is subsumed in fear and that what we’re experiencing with a retraction of mandates is a calm-before-the-storm.

Must States Bow Down?

One might think that states have a right to say “no” to the WEF. However, if we look at the National Governors Association’s partnership with the World Economic Forum, we see they have an agreement. Isn’t it interesting that nearly every state (save for South Dakota, where Gov. Kristi Noem doesn’t play ball with the NGA) had nearly an identical reaction to the COVID pLandemic?

All other things being equal, states have the right to say no. But in addition to our nation’s governors having an allegiance to the WEF through the NGA, pretty much every state has accepted ARPA money (The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021), and as the saying goes, “with shekels come shackles.” Lo and behold, lots of federal strings appear to be tied to accepting ARPA money, such as encouraging “vaccination” and compliance with CDC regulations.

It is my opinion that whatever edicts come out of the World Economic Forum or through its collaborative arm, the World Health Organization (and its marionettes, the FDA, NIH, and CDC), those decrees should have zero authority over Americans. Each state is and should be a sovereign state, and the person serving as the state’s Chief Executive Officer should be acting on behalf of self-governance and liberty for each citizen, not serving as a marionette for the “elite.”

To bring about independence, many Constitutional conservatives will need to get elected at the most basic levels of each state’s government and push back against the ever-encroaching tentacles of the Deep State and the World Economic Forum.