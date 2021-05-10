Colonial’s subsequent press releases are continually updated, most recently 12:25pm today, Monday, May 10.

“On May 7, Colonial Pipeline Company learned it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack and has since determined that the incident involved ransomware… Leading, third-party cybersecurity experts were… immediately engaged.” CBS says that forensic investigation firm is FireEye Mandiant; shares of that company have risen since.

Multiple news outlets accept the FBI’s claim that “Darkside ransomware” is responsible for what it calls a “compromise of the Colonial Pipeline networks.” That appears to be among very few datapoints thus far released by the FBI at what is presumably an early stage of their investigation. Earlier today, the bureau’s Twitter made a statement via 3rd party Twitter poster Hootsuite Inc. that it was notified of the incident Friday and is working with “government partners.”

FBI Statement on Network Disruption at Colonial Pipeline https://t.co/tOCnE7zTvm pic.twitter.com/RbVWXUYeRj — FBI (@FBI) May 10, 2021

FBI Statement on Compromise of Colonial Pipeline Networks https://t.co/XxHgezpref pic.twitter.com/McrRFOil64 — FBI (@FBI) May 10, 2021

Those partners could be the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), particularly if the pipeline is considered critical infrastructure. Colonial’s public statement informs us that the Department of Energy is “leading and coordinating the Federal Government’s response.“

“Segments of our pipeline are being brought back online in a stepwise fashion,” the press release continues, “we proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of our IT systems. To restore service, we must work to ensure that each of these systems can be brought back online safely… [It is an] incremental process that will facilitate a return to service in a phased approach,” in a plan based on a goal of “substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week.”

Colonial thanked government partners for actions it says “should help alleviate local supply disruptions and we thank our government partners for their assistance in resolving this matter,” referring to a Department of Transportation exemption. DOT’s tweet said, “to avoid disruption to supply… the USDOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is taking steps to create more flexibility for motor carriers and drivers. FMCSA is issuing temporary hours of service exemption that applies to those transporting gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other refined petroleum products.” The exemption will apply to 17 states.

.@FMCSA has issued a temporary hours of service exemption in response to the unanticipated shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.⁰⁰Learn more:⁰https://t.co/786eovqaxA — TransportationGov (@USDOT) May 9, 2021

As the Administration works to mitigate potential disruptions to supply as a result of the Colonial Pipeline incident, @USDOT is taking action today to allow flexibility for truckers in 17 states. https://t.co/mILRtlhjkP — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 9, 2021

Based on anonymous sources, Reuters reports that the outage has led to a shutdown of two crude distillation units at Motiva Enterprises refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

Founded in 1962, Colonial delivers refined products, including gasoline, diesel, and home heating oil. It boasts 100 million gallons transported daily to over 50 million Americans, 7 Airports Served Directly, 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast, and that it provides fuel for the U.S. Military.

Public-facing pages on Colonial’s website, including an FAQ and one on Emergency Preparedness, provide information about an “extensive program to monitor, maintain, and promote operational excellence” with “aerial and foot patrols of the right-of-way, 24/7 control centers” and an “integrity management program” that allows internal remote inspection of the pipeline. Also mentioned are contractual relationships with Oil Spill Removal Organizations (OSRO), who staff United States Coast Guard (USCG) certified emergency personnel and partnerships with “key public sector agencies and first responders” through an Emergency Responder Liaison Program.