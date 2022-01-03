Compared to pre-pandemic levels, deaths among people 18-64-year-olds are up by 40%— the highest ever recorded by the industry responsible for protecting against loss of life. Declaring the increase has no connection to COVID-19 “vaccines,” Scott Davison, CEO of Indianapolis-based insurance company OneAmerica, discussed the unprecedented data at an online news conference held by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce last week, stating:

“We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business—not just at OneAmerica. The data is consistent across every player in that business.”

Davison said it is not elderly people who are dying, but “primarily working-age people 16 to 64” that are the employees of companies with group life insurance plans through OneAmerica. He remarked the increase in deaths represents “huge, huge numbers.”

“And what we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic,” he said. “Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic. So 40% is just unheard of.”

Significantly, Davison—who recently mandated vaccines for his 2,400 employees—said most of the claims filed for deaths are not being categorized as COVID-19 deaths. “What the data is showing to us is that the deaths that are being reported as COVID deaths greatly understate the actual death losses among working-age people from the pandemic. It may not all be COVID on their death certificate, but deaths are up just huge, huge numbers.”

“For OneAmerica, we expect the costs of this are going to be well over $100 million, and this is our smallest business. So it’s having a huge impact on that,” Davison said. He reported that employers purchasing group life insurance policies would have to pay higher premiums to cover the costs.

He added that at the same time as the rise in deaths, the company sees an “uptick” in disability claims, first with short-term disability claims and now in long-term disability claims.

CDC’s COVID-19 Mortality Overview

In 2021, with COVID-19 vaccines available under emergency use authorization to those 16 years and older, the CDC reported 431,384 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on death certificates through the week ending Dec. 25, 2021. For the same period in 2020—with no vaccines available—the agency says 385,439 deaths were attributed to COVID-19.

In addition to an increase in overall deaths attributed to COVID-19 in 2021, when broken down by age group, CDC data shows an increase in deaths in 2021 in those aged 16 to 64 compared to the same age group in 2020. Meanwhile, deaths in the 65 and older group declined in 2021.

Interestingly, when conveying the “most frequently listed co-morbidities with COVID-19 deaths,” the CDC’s COVID-19 Mortality Overview notes that “there were co-morbidities or other conditions listed on the death certificate for as many as 95% of all COVID-19 deaths. The other 5% of death certificates in which COVID-19 was the only condition listed was likely related to a lack of detail listed about other conditions present at the time of death.”

Still, despite CDC data suggesting otherwise, Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, agreed with Davison’s declaration that the rise in fatalities is not related to COVID-19—and more specifically, the introduction in 2021 of COVID-19 vaccines. Tabor said hospitals across the state are being flooded with patients “with many different conditions,” adding, “unfortunately, the average Hoosier’s health has declined during the pandemic.”

Experts Question—What Do These Death Numbers Mean?

Determined to investigate further, entrepreneur Steve Kirsch boldly questioned whether the “safe and effective” COVID-19 vaccines could be the reason for the rise in deaths. Calling the announcement “Big. Really big,” Kirsch debated what could be causing the “MASSIVE numbers of excess deaths in 2021.”



(Above Video) – Bannon’s War Room Episode 1,532 – What’s Behind The 40% Death Increase In Indiana, with Dr. Robert Malone & Steve Kirsch

Stating the obvious, Kirsch pointed out, “these deaths started only after the vaccines rolled out.” Indeed, historically, death rates are stable and don’t change much. It takes “something REALLY BIG to have an effect this big.” Highlighting several “clues” after the Indiana Chamber’s press conference, a “baffled” Kirsch scrutinized:

“There are more excess deaths than any time in history, so it is likely caused by a new threat, never seen before in history, like a novel vaccine that has never been used before or something new like that that a huge number of people would be exposed to (such as by a state that pushes vaccination). They are dying from a variety of causes, not just a single cause. So this rules out food or air-based pathogens. I note that the variety of causes of death is consistent with the wide range of adverse events caused by the COVID vaccines, for example. It has to affect massive numbers of people to get an effect size that high. So it is something new affecting at least half the population, like a new mandated vaccine, for example. There is a huge push for vaccines by the Indiana governor; he wants to have everyone vaccinated. Interesting. “Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb doubled down on the drive to get everyone in the state vaccinated.”

Before Kirsch expressed his disbelief, a shocked Robert Malone, MD, shared his thoughts on the article headline that alerted him to the death data, “Indiana life insurance CEO says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64.” Malone—the inventor of the mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines—described the headline as “a nuclear truth bomb masquerading as an insurance agent’s dry manila envelope full of actuarial tables.”

Summarizing Davison’s information, Malone remarked that, “AT A MINIMUM, based on my reading, one has to conclude that if this report holds and is confirmed by others in the dry world of life insurance actuaries, we have both a huge human tragedy and a profound public policy failure of the U.S. Government and U.S. HHS system to serve and protect the citizens that pay for this “service.” He added:

“It is starting to look to me like the largest experiment on human beings in recorded history has failed.” He continued, “IF this holds true, then the genetic vaccines so aggressively promoted have failed, and the clear federal campaign to prevent early treatment with lifesaving drugs has contributed to a massive, avoidable loss of life.”

Malone expressed that, “AT WORST,” the report implies the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates have “driven what appears to be a true crime against humanity.” According to him, if the data holds, “then Reiner Fuellmich’s push for convening new Nuremberg trials starts to look a lot less quixotic and a lot more prophetic.”

According to Malone, we have been living through the most massive, globally coordinated propaganda and censorship campaign in the history of humanity. Any discussion of the risks of the genetic vaccines and/or early alternative treatments has been hidden and suppressed. Recapping the report, Malone concluded:

“This [Indiana insurance] article “reads like a dry description of an avoidable mass casualty event caused by a mandated experimental medical procedure. One for which all opportunities for the victims to have become self-informed about the potential risks have been methodically erased from both the internet and public awareness by an international corrupt cabal operating under the flag of the ‘Trusted News Initiative’. George Orwell must be spinning in his grave.”