Every virus mutates; it is part of the virus lifecycle. It has been two weeks since the heavily mutated Omicron variant made its debut. Immediately, despite having any facts—and knowing that viruses often weaken as they mutate—Dr. Anthony Fauci and the mainstream media in the United States spent days issuing stern warnings about the variant’s potentially high degree of transmissibility. As some epidemiologists pointed out, the emergence of a less deadly but more contagious variant could accelerate the end of the pandemic. Fauci and his vaccinate-everyone team focused on the suggestion that the numerous mutations on the spike protein could make it more resistant to vaccines and natural immunity acquired from previous COVID infections.

MORE – WHO's Mike Ryan claims #Omicron is a "new dimension" and requires a "new level" of response. pic.twitter.com/UY2bvFDm2q — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 8, 2021

Despite Omicron Hysteria, Fauci Says Delta Is the Real Problem

Indeed, based on Dr. Fauci’s Omicron variant guidance, the Biden administration wasted no time issuing travel bans and other radical pandemic-level restrictions. Yet two days ago, as Dr. Fauci warned that 60 million Americans remain unvaccinated, he effortlessly changed his tune about Omicron and declared that the Delta variant remains the “real problem” for Americans this winter. Noting that data around Omicron remains scarce, in an interview, Fauci remarked:

“I think we have enough problems with delta. People keep talking about a winter wave with Omicron—we’re still getting over 100,000 cases a day,” he said, referring to the delta variant. “We have around 50,000 people in the hospital. We have close to 1,400 deaths per day. I think we really better focus on what our real problem is, and our real problem is delta right now.”

Good thing we panicked. 🤦🏻👉Fauci says Omicron variant is 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta https://t.co/SycSUOsgtG — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) December 7, 2021

Senator Rand Paul Discusses “Hysterical Overreach”

On Wednesday, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul criticized the Biden administration and Dr. Fauci for their response to the emerging Omicron variant. Echoing the sentiment of the scientist who discovered the variant, Sen. Paul insisted the fear and hysteria created by Fauci along with Biden’s travel ban were nothing more than “hysterical overreach.” Explaining that Fauci is the exact opposite of “what you really want as far as someone leading your public health effort,” Sen. Paul added:

“The Omicron variant, the doctor who discovered it, we should be proud of her. In South Africa, she dutifully reported it, discovered it was a new variant, and she wrote an op-ed yesterday as well. And in the op-ed, she said that so far, no one’s been hospitalized in South Africa. So far, no one’s died from this disease, and that it’s a hysterical overreach to ban travel.



So you’re banning travel, which will destroy, economically, tourism and travel and have great hardship for the world. But you’re doing it for something that’s not scientifically sound. It’s not going to do anything to stop the spread of this variant. The variant’s already out there. We also don’t know yet: Will it be more deadly or less deadly? The initial reports, what we know so far is it looks like it will be less deadly. We’ll know more in about two weeks, but that’s when we would think we might want to make some decisions after we know the facts rather than before.”

Dr. Marty Makary Confirms It’s Hard To Compete With Dr. Fauci

Similarly irked by the White House Covid Team’s panic-driven handling of the pandemic, Dr. Marty Makary, Professor of Surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine, remarked, “it is so frustrating when they say all of that and scare people and then admit they don’t have the facts yet.” Earlier this week, Makary, who also serves as the Editor-in-Chief for MedPage Today, commented on Fox News (video below) about the latest manufactured fear surrounding Omicron. When asked about the high-level bio-safety labs in the United States capable of testing the variant’s ability to bind to antibodies, he explained:

“We’ve got four BSL-4 [high-level bio-safety] labs in the United States, 59 in the world. They need to go to work right now to tell us whether or not this new variant binds to antibodies. That’s a very simple, scientific experiment. It’s been done with other variants. We’ve got the entire world economy on hold right now. We need this answer. We’ve got $54 billion at the NIH and CDC. They need to go to work to get this question answered because we’ve got elective surgery on hold, flights are being banned, and all kinds of things are going on.”

With Makary’s declaration of the ease and swiftness in which a BSL-4 lab could determine critical aspects of Omicron, Fauci has been vague in the level of current testing being performed on Omicron, simply indicating testing is taking place. The highest-paid federal employee in the U.S., Fauci, told Agence France-Press on Tuesday that “scientists are waiting on lab studies to determine how well coronavirus antibodies, either from natural infection or vaccines, hold up against the variant.” He added that “it will likely take weeks to determine” if Omicron could result in even milder disease compared to other variants.

MORE – BioNTech CEO recommends getting 3rd booster shot of the current vaccine now rather than waiting for the new doses for the #Omicron variant. pic.twitter.com/hHRdrnmDZo — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 8, 2021

Highlighting the unintended harm to children that will follow mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, Makary stressed that as a professional with expert arguments and opinions on critical COVID-19 measures, it is hard to compete with Dr. Fauci. Referencing Fauci, Makary notes that “we’ve lost our minds with COVID policy,” adding:

“He has so much tremendous influence. He gets platformed by all the media. He’s never talked about natural immunity, never talked about Fluvoxamine, which is an amazing drug that’s already out that reduces COVID mortality significantly. It’s hard.”

Fauci Says “Fully Vaccinated” Will Soon Mean 3 Jabs

Meanwhile, as Pfizer announced that three doses of its vaccine offer protection against Omicron (and a 4th may be needed), Dr. Fauci pressed on with his mass-vaccination campaign. On Wednesday, he said that it’s simply a matter of time of “when, not if, the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ will change” to include three COVID-19 vaccines. Appearing on CNN, Fauci said the term fully vaccinated is merely a “technical, almost semantic definition,” quipping, “for me, as a public health person, I just say get your third shot—forget about what the definition is. I just want to see people be optimally protected.” Elaborating on the definition change, he added:

“I don’t see that changing tomorrow or next week, but certainly, if you want to talk about what optimal protection is, I don’t think anybody would argue that optimal protection is going to be with a third shot.”

Vanden Bossche Warns Against Mass Vaccination For Omicron

In addition to the unwarranted threat COVID-19 vaccines present to children, virologist Geert Vanden Bossche—who has repeatedly voiced grave concerns surrounding mass vaccination during a pandemic—issued a dire warning on Thursday. In an article titled “Will Mass Vaccination Against Omicron Give the Final Blow?“, Vanden Bossche asserts the belief held by many scientists that the heavily-mutated Omicron variant will drive the virus into a mild course of disease or extinction has no credibility. Especially, he adds, “when natural evolutionary trends are countered by large-scale human intervention.”

Indeed, Vanden Bossche explains that mass vaccination with vaccines “updated” to combat Omicron risks causing a bioweapon-like disaster. He explains that when a virus heavily mutates in the manner in which Omicron has—in the middle of a mass vaccination campaign during a pandemic—there should be no doubt that widespread immune pressure is involved. He predicts we will witness spectacular waves of (primarily non-severe) infection worldwide. However, these waves will be followed by a substantial decline in viral infectious pressure. Summoning a halt to all mass vaccination programs, Vanden Bossche foretells we are reaching the end of the line to avert a global catastrophe. He somberly states:

“Mass vaccination against Omicron will take away our very last opportunity to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from making a natural selection in favor of hosts who have preserved a fully functional innate immune defense.”

Fauci: "I would prefer, and we all would prefer that people would be voluntarily getting vaccinated, but if they're not gonna do that, sometimes you've got to do things that are unpopular, but that clearly supersede individual choices…" pic.twitter.com/yxbOw9cwKw — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 8, 2021

Fauci to Unvaxxed: Sometimes You Do Things That Are Unpopular

Remarkably—despite the chilling prophecy of Vanden Bossche and a thriving dialogue on the power of natural immunity—in an MSNBC interview on Wednesday, Fauci heeded no warning except his own to “vaccinate everyone.” While discussing his analysis of Pfizer’s booster shot against Omicron, Fauci emphasized that “virtually everything we said about effectiveness of the Pfizer can be applied to Moderna. They’re really quite comparable.” Speaking of the fact that both vaccines use the DARPA-developed mRNA technology, Fauci argued, “I would really be very surprised if we did not see the same sort of an effect with Moderna as is now being reported with Pfizer.”

As featured by UncoverDC’s editor-in-chief Tracy Beanz in her Telegram channel, a clearly perturbed Fauci explained his tyrannical view on dealing with unvaccinated Americans, revealing:

“We really have to get people vaccinated. I mean, I understand, and we all understand how people do not like to be told what to do; they want to make their own choice and their own free will, I get that, and I respect that. But these are unusual times, and you can’t think only of yourself and your own personal opinion, and you’ve gotta think about your communal responsibility, to get yourself and your family, and then indirectly, the community protected. So I would prefer, and we all would prefer, that people would be voluntarily getting vaccinated, but if they’re not gonna do that, sometimes you’ve gotta do things that are unpopular, but that clearly supersede individual choices and are directed predominantly at the communal good, and that’s what we are talking about when we are talking about requirements.”