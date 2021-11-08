Children 5 to 11 years old began getting the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 experimental jab over the weekend after the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Director, Rochelle Walensky, declared it safe for kids. To inspire children to get the shot, Sesame Street teamed up with CNN in a broadcast Saturday morning that coincided with the vaccine rollout. According to CNN, the program, called ‘The ABCs of COVID Vaccines,’ was designed to help kids who are “coping with big feelings as they continue to face unprecedented challenges in their young lives.” To show kids it’s no big deal, Big Bird got his COVID-19 vaccine.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

Big Bird coming over to vaccinate your kids. pic.twitter.com/LQODCO3GKg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 7, 2021

The special, which featured “familiar faces” from Sesame Street along with CNN’s Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill, was streamed live on Saturday and is now available on-demand as part of Sesame Workshop’s Caring for Each Other initiative. According to CNN, despite frustrated concerns from several Republican lawmakers, including Ted Cruz, Big Bird has calmed kids’ fears of getting vaccinated since 1972. CNN even reminded, in the video below, that C3PO and R2D2 think vaccines are cool. CNN’s John Berman remarked:

“Does Ted Cruz hate America, or just efforts to help kids grow and keep them healthy?”



Joining Sesame Street and CNN to kick off Joe Biden’s campaign to vaccinate children, his wife Jill Biden and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy will visit Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia— the first school in the United States to give children the polio vaccine in 1954. While there, they will meet with leaders from the school, county, and state. They will also meet with students who just received the shot and their parents.

Over the next several weeks, Mrs. Biden will travel the country to visit COVID-19 vaccination clinics at schools, hospitals, and various community sites to encourage and promote more locations for the massive child vaccination operation. To speed up the process, the Biden administration is encouraging school districts to establish vaccine clinics using funds from their American Rescue Plan and using providers to get the shot in kids arms offered through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.



A tremendous amount of work has gone into reopening schools and keeping them open. @SecCardona and I are calling on school leaders to continue actively supporting the #COVID19 vaccination process for children in your schools and communities. https://t.co/5QrXVz1EVd pic.twitter.com/n2HMTvngLT — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) November 8, 2021

In addition, Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Xavier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona sent a “Dear Colleague” letter on Monday pleading with school officials to help push students to get vaccinated. Addressing superintendents and school principals, the two officials declared immunization is “the best tool we have to keep our students safe from COVID-19.” Pointing out that schools are a trusted source for information on COVID-19 vaccines, Cardona and Becerra highlighted the critical role schools can play in pushing Biden’s vaccination agenda. They urged the school leaders to do all they can to help parents and families have access to the vaccine, writing:

“Today we reach out to you with encouragement for you to actively support the vaccination process for children in your state, territories, county, tribes, communities, and schools.

Parents listen closely to school leaders and personnel: according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll from earlier this summer, parents are approximately twice as likely to get their child vaccinated if their school provides information about the vaccine.”

However, despite the extraordinary offensive underway by the government to vaccinate children, some experts, including Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch, have issued a stern warning against it. Days before the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, Risch, the author of over 350 peer-reviewed research publications, strongly suggested parents pull their kids out of any public school that forces COVID-19 vaccines. As reported by UncoverDC, he advised:

“Honestly, I would organize with other parents to take them out of the school and create homeschooling environments. There’s no choice. Your child’s life is on the line.”