Dr. Pinkie Feinstein is an Israeli psychiatrist who is one of the members of the Israeli Peoples Committee (IPC). The IPC, according to Dr. Feinstein’s Twitter account, is a civil response to the government’s attack on people during Corona Vaccination in Israel. The committee’s objective has been to shine “the flame of truth” regarding the association between Big Pharma and the Israeli Government, as well as information regarding the potential dangers that are being found with the COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a speech given on March 20, 2021, Dr. Feinstein said:

“A month ago, I realized that the people of Israel are under a psychological attack that has become a biological one. An attack that has gradually paralyzed all of the defense mechanisms that protect the citizen from the dangers of the power intoxication of the government and the pharma companies. As a civilian, as a doctor, and as a father, I realize that I must stand up and fight!”

The IPC is a team of doctors, lawyers, and scientists who have been following the irregularities following COVID vaccinations in people. They also call out the lack of transparency by the Israeli Ministry of Health. They have noticed many irregularities, such as the ministry withholding information regarding deaths and other severe health-related complications following COVID vaccinations to the citizens of Israel.

This past April, the IPC released an extensive report documenting their findings, making claims that they had “uncovered a multitude of malfunctions and failures at the administrative, ethical, and legal levels during the COVID-19 vaccinations campaign.” In this report, the IPC details the violation of medical ethics, the use of misleading propaganda, and social pressures to get the vaccine, including persecution, exclusion, and coercion.

Violation of Medical Ethics

The IPC details their findings, stating, “the ethical defense system, which were built in the medical world over hundreds of years, were dismantled in order to execute one and only impulse—to vaccinate the entire Israeli population as fast as possible.” If this sounds familiar to the American people, it should! After taking office, Joe Biden laid out a $20 billion plan in which the goal was to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days. 100 million people in 100 days would equate to almost one-third of the entire population of the United States.

In Israel, the IPC makes claims that “the innovative Pfizer COVID vaccine was given to the Israeli citizens without receiving their informed consent and without giving them information about the vaccine’s safety, potential risks, possible side effects, expected efficiency, and medical alternatives, whether conventional or otherwise.”

The IPC then claims that this practice is in stark contrast to the process currently underway in Italy, which was hit hard by COVID, where “citizens who wish to be vaccinated are required to sign an informed consent form. They sign it in front of two medical personnel after reading a document that is 14 pages and receiving a detailed and clear explanation in simple language, which presents them with what is known about the vaccine and what is still unknown, the benefits, and the short-term and long-term risks, even though this procedure slows down the vaccination pace of the population.”

The IPC argues that transparency lies at the core of medical ethics, and depriving Israeli citizens of information pertaining to the possible side effects of the vaccine and other vital information is not just medical and ethical misconduct but also potentially criminal. The IPC states:

“Review of the contract between Israel and Pfizer enhances our doubts. As part of the general lack of transparency that has characterized the government’s handling of the COVID crisis, as reflected in the fact that all transcripts and records of government discussions on the COVID crisis are sealed for thirty years, the Israel-Pfizer contract regarding the vaccine presented to the public was also heavily redacted (including the contract’s signature date and page numbers).”

The IPC continues in claiming that parts of the contract that were made available to the public indicate that vaccinations in Israel are meant to provide Pfizer with data regarding the vaccine’s efficiency, thus making Israel a giant testing lab, which is in “violation of the Nuremberg Code, the Patient’s Rights Law, the ministry of health’s protocol for medical experiments in human subjects (protocol 14), and especially the protocol of informed consent for experiments in human subjects, and without pre-approval of the national Helsinki Committee on Human Rights.”

Misleading Propaganda

Americans are inundated with TV ads telling us to get vaccinated so we can “get back to normal.” This past March, Joe Biden said that there was a “good chance” that if everyone gets vaccinated, friends and family will be able to gather for the 4th of July picnics and other traditional festivities. These tactics are the definition of propaganda and the IPC calls out the misleading propaganda campaign that is also taking place in Israel.

According to the IPC, one way the Israeli government misleads the Israeli people is by saying that the Pfizer vaccine was “approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The institutional system hides from the Israeli public the fact that the FDA authorized this product only for emergency use and it is not approved or licensed, and that the clinical trial process required to approve (or reject) the product is only expected to end in two years, February 2023.”

Another tactic that Israel has been using, like that of the United States, is making bold claims that the Covid vaccines are safe and effective. Given that it takes around 5 years to normally develop a vaccine that involves several clinical phases, how can there be a guarantee, by anyone, that this vaccine is one-hundred percent effective and safe? One disturbing claim made by the IPC is that “It was particularly surprising and worrisome to find that doctors in the health care system, from the field level to the top of the pyramid, almost all without exception, also took part in the same misleading propaganda, without themselves being equipped with the medical knowledge necessary to recommend one treatment or another.”

Persecution, Exclusion, and Coercion

Another point that the IPC makes that is like tactics used by some government officials within the U.S. are those that pressure the population to get vaccinated, or you may lose certain privileges and the ability to work. The IPC identifies the vaccination campaign in Israel as “massive pressure that includes violating civil rights and denying freedom of expression, employment, recreation, motion and more. Allegedly this is an attempt to protect the vaccinated population, but in fact, this is a tool with a fascist tone to weaken resistance and to push the entire Israeli population to be vaccinated, at any cost, even at the cost of destructing the democracy foundations and the social fabric in Israel.”

Contrasting that statement to activities underway in the United States, such as the possibility of Vaccine Passports, Vaccinated and Un-Vaccinated seating sections at sporting events, and other drastic measures that are used to persuade or apply pressure for people to get vaccinated, even if they are skeptical, or do not want to get vaccinated.

The IPC calls out that in Israel, many private citizens have taken the issue of how to treat unvaccinated people into their own hands by employers firing employees who refuse to be vaccinated and creating “a medical apartheid regime in their private territory, without any constitutional grip, in complete contrast to all moral and human values, and without clear epidemiological or medical justification.” Whether advertent or inadvertent, these tactics turn citizen against citizen and that furthers the divide between the people of Israel, and the same has been occurring within the United States since the beginning of the pandemic.

Unreported Side Effects

COVID is a global pandemic and the biggest concern for people, not only in Israel but throughout the globe, is the long-term side effects that may come with taking the vaccine. This may be the biggest reason people are resistant to trusting their government in getting vaccinated. Dr. Feinstein and the IPC have noted irregularities and notices that such information is being held back by the Israeli Ministry of Health. At the same time, the vaccination campaign is continued to be pushed on to the people in Israel and throughout the world.

In a tweet from Dr. Feinstein’s Twitter account from May 29, Dr. Feinstein links and comments about remarks made by Dr. Byram Bridle, an Associate Professor on Viral Immunology at the University of Guelph. Dr. Bridle says in an interview with Alex Pierson on her podcast “On Point”:

“We made a big mistake; we didn’t realize it until right now, we thought the spike protein was a great target antigen, we never knew that the spike protein itself was a toxin…and was a pathogenic protein. So by vaccinating people, we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin, and [for] some people, this gets in the circulation and when that happens in some people, it can cause damage, especially to the cardiovascular system. I have many other legitimate questions about the long-term safety therefore of this vaccine. For example, with it accumulating within the ovaries, one of my questions is, will we be rendering young people infertile?”

In response to these remarks, Dr. Feinstein tweets, “He begins with: ‘In conclusion, we made a mistake…’ Oops… a little fatal mistake in incorporating new technologies on people. Isn’t this is exactly the kind of thing you would like to be more careful about before going to mass vaccination?”

As of this writing, the IPC issues a monthly report that tracks the irregular side effects that appear following the COVID vaccination, and the May 11, 2021 report can be found here. The population of the database consists of 2.646 Israeli’s who have received the vaccination and documents the side effects or health irregularities that have occurred post-vaccination. The report then documents the irregularities into categories and breaks those categories down into subcategories to further detail the health issues related after receiving the COVID vaccine. The top three categories post-vaccination are Death 14.1%, Gynecology 17.9%, and Neurology 13.9%. According to the IPC, there appears to be a discrepancy in those numbers and the numbers being recorded by the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Across the world, there has been a mad push by government officials to get their citizens vaccinated, all under the guise of getting “back to normal”. People like Dr. Pinkie Feinstein and his fellow members at the Israeli People’s Committee are taking bold steps to shine a light on what is occurring regarding the COVID vaccine campaign in Israel.

We will continue to monitor their findings as well as contrast them with happenings here within the United States.