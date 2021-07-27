The Arizona State Senate issued new subpoenas on Monday to complete the Maricopa County forensic audit. Both Dominion Voting Systems and the Maricopa Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) are now in their crosshairs.

This is the first time Senate President Karen Fann and Arizona Senate Judiciary Chairman Warren Petersen have targeted Dominion for information. Both the MCBOS and Dominion have been requested to appear on August 2 at 1 p.m. at the state capitol.

Here is what they have subpoenaed; all are found in Exhibit A of the subpoenas:

Pass-keys, pins, passwords for all levels of admin for precinct tabulators.

Voter registration database.

Routers or the virtual images of the routers and public IP addresses.

Network logs, Splunk logs, net flows for a period of 60 days before the Nov. 3 election and 90 days after.

Information on the breach of public voter registration data.

All ballot envelopes or their digital images.

BREAKING: The Arizona Senate issues two more subpoenas today. One to the Maricopa Board of Supervisors and one to Dominion. I would not blow these off! pic.twitter.com/0raxVODUS0 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 27, 2021

Senate liaison for the audit Ken Bennett joined The Conservative Circus on Monday to comment on the rumors circulating about whether he is stepping down from managing the audit. Bennett says he has been “shut out.” He has been speaking with Fann and is working toward continuing his involvement with the audit. At the moment, he said, he is still the liaison.

Bennett stated that Fann has shown “rare courage” throughout the audit.

“If we cannot assure the people of this state that they can have 100 percent trust in their elections, that virus will destroy our country a thousand times faster than Covid-19. This is not about trying to overturning the 2020 election. This is about election integrity.”

Local reporting stated that Bennett had been barred from the building at the state fairgrounds because he was at the root of a leak on “initial results from the new machine count to a trio of outside election analysts who have been critical of the Senate-run audit.”

Bennett confirmed that information he relayed to “Digital voting pioneer” Larry Moore of the Boston-based Clear Ballot Group may have found its way to the press because he had shared some information with them inadvertently. An interview with Moore on his role in the ballot review can be found here.

Bennett says he apologized to both the senate and Karen Fann.

“I had promised that information would not be leaked to the press but it indirectly got [leaked] and that’s how I got barred from the audit.”

Bennett explained that he wants to ensure that the third recount is independently performed—separate from the involvement of Cyber Ninjas, the lead group performing the audit.

“The auditors completed the hand count a couple of weeks ago and although they haven’t released the results specifically, that count must have been significantly different from the Maricopa County count because, all of a sudden, the senate started talking about a third count…to verify the number of ballots that are here in the 1691 boxes that the county gave us. One of the other assistant liaisons, Randy Pullen, was assigned to take the lead on that third count. So, I went to Randy and I said, ‘We have to be very careful that the third count is, of course, independent from Cyber Ninjas second count…we have to make sure we are not force balancing to their numbers or giving them something too early that would allow them to force back to our numbers. If we’re doing a third count to check a second count, which apparently must have been different from the first count, we’ve got to keep the third count independent and we gotta make sure we aren’t force balancing or they aren’t’.”

The MCBOS has scheduled a Special Executive meeting for July 28th at 9 a.m.— most likely to address the matter of the recently served subpoenas. This type of meeting is usually reserved “for the purpose of obtaining legal advice from the board’s attorney” on various matters listed on their agenda.

On Tuesday, Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers broke the news that Twitter suspended two informative accounts that focused on the Arizona audit in their latest round of censorship. Rogers has been vocal in her assertion that the Arizona election should be decertified.

BREAKING: Twitter just suspended the Arizona Audit account as well as the Audit War Room account. Follow me on Telegram and Gab for when I am booted. I will be next.https://t.co/thUZA6fK63https://t.co/VWNmppA4nS pic.twitter.com/DA6IcyRONG — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 27, 2021

Rep. Mark Finchem commented on the censorship shortly after:

The Bolsheviks in DC and in Silicon Valley are freaking out at an alarming rate. 🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🚨🚨🚨 — Mark Finchem for AZ Secretary of State (@RealMarkFinchem) July 27, 2021

The Maricopa County forensic audit is the first of its kind and could cause a cascade of similar audits in other states.