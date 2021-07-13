A new press release posted by Garland Favorito of VoterGA unveils “stunning claims” of election fraud that have been added to a 27-page amended complaint filed by VoterGA on June 13. The claims allege “new evidence from public records that show Fulton County’s hand count audit of the November 3rd, 2020 election was riddled with massive errors and provable fraud.”

Favorito was a Fulton County tabulation observer for the 2020 General Election. He asserts having detected an abnormal 20,000 vote increase for candidate Joe Biden and an “apparent abnormal reduction” in votes for Donald J. Trump.

Using ballot images from Fulton County that were made public after Favorito and the other petitioners won a court order on April 13, the team now claims to reveal astounding error rates and falsified audit tally sheets, among other irregularities.

“The team’s analysis revealed that 923 of 1539 mail-in ballot batch files contained votes incorrectly reported in Fulton’s official November 3rd, 2020 results. These inaccuracies are due to discrepancies in votes for Donald Trump, Joe Biden and total votes cast compared to their reported audit totals for respective batches. Thus, the error reporting rate in Fulton’s hand count audit is a whopping 60%.”

Illicit votes were found because of “at least 36 batches of mail-in ballots with 4,255 total extra votes” that were redundantly added to Fulton county audit counts.

Per the press release, the falsified audit tally sheets contained “fabricated vote totals for their respective batches.”

100,000 tally sheets were missing until February, way “after the results were published for the full hand count conducted by the office of the Secretary of State.” DropBox forms were missing, as reported by Laura Baigert, a Star-News network investigative reporter. About 5000 ballots still do not have proof of chain of custody.

There were also “200 Fulton County mail-in ballot images containing votes not included in the hand count audit.” There is also evidence that batches of ballots were scanned in several times, contrary to what voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling has been saying.

BREAKING!🚨Evidence shows that batches were scanned in several times in Fulton County, GA contrary to what GA’s voting system implementation manager @GabrielSterling tweeted out. @GAballots breaks down what we’re looking at. MUST WATCH! @RealAmVoice https://t.co/ymBQ2womwQ pic.twitter.com/t7Spp4pTtV — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) July 13, 2021

Other Georgia Counties are also being reported for irregularities. Cobb County reported a “total of 7,705 missing votes in the county” per the Gateway Pundit (TGP) on June 7.

The votes are missing because the Cobb County elections director failed to provide the “missing tabulation tapes from two advanced voting precincts that support the election certification results to the auditing team. Because this Election Director has already overwritten the memory cards, the missing tabulation tapes cannot be recreated.”

The election was certified without the tabulation tape records.

Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Kandiss Taylor has reported having identified over 168,000 ballots in Cobb County, Georgia missing “required chain of custody documentation,” per reporting by TGP. Taylor claims that there is “sufficient evidence of process violations and malfeasance that would be adequate to place in doubt the results of the presidential election.”

Taylor referenced a report from Cobb County written by the Tennessee Star in December. She also released new information claiming that the Cobb County “Elections Director had data drives with election data taken to a separate location and printed tabulation tapes from a different machine.”

As reported by TGP, Taylor stated the following:

Taylor appeared with Marcus Dee to expose election integrity issues in Georgia and called for a full forensic audit in the state.