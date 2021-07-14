Arizona Senate President, Karen Fann has called for an emergency hearing on the Maricopa County election audit in Maricopa County. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 15 at 10 a.m. MST. Senator Warren Petersen, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary will also preside. The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. MST on July 15.

Those attending will be Fann, Petersen, Senate liaison Ken Bennett, Doug Logan from Cyber Ninjas, and Ben Cotton of CyFIR. The meeting is open both to the public and the press. Limited seating is available but the hearing will stream live here.

