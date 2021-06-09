In early May, UncoverDC reported that attorney Matt DePerno shared that he had brought in Systems Vulnerability and National Security Expert Jeffrey Lenberg to show that votes of any and all kinds can be manipulated at the tabulator without being easily detected. Per the article:

“Lenberg walks the viewer through the process showing how the votes can be flipped. He allegedly shows how to make modifications to the vote tally with specificity as he feeds ballots through the machine. He swaps Presidential votes, leaves the Senatorial race alone, and swaps the Congressional race. He then goes into the database software and changes commands on the system to match the changes he made on the card so that all parts of the system are consistent with the desired votes when the canvass is performed. The ballots themselves stay the same. The manipulations can easily go undetected.”

Today DePerno says he has big news, stating that “we have been lied to.” He says that “results were made REMOTELY by an ANONYMOUS user without proper logon credentials.” This is a bombshell because everyone has been told repeatedly that the voting machines were, and are never, connected to the internet.

Following up on my last tweet, this mean the changes to the results on Nov 5 and Nov 17 (and then published and certified on Nov 21) were made REMOTELY by an ANONYMOUS user without proper logon credentials. More later on what we found related to the Dec 17 fake hand recount. pic.twitter.com/gnhsErnbeX — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 9, 2021

William Bailey, the Plaintiff in the case, told Wendy Bell (timestamp 44 min) on her radio show that he suspected that the machines were connected to the internet from the beginning. He woke up on Nov. 4 and it was “deep blue” Antrim County, where he lives is a strongly conservative county. He “knew immediately something was wrong.”

I was on Wendy Bell Radio this morning. Please subscribe to her youtube channel. Wendy is an amazing person and an absolute Patriot!https://t.co/xuGecJEwKy — William Bailey (@William65021914) June 9, 2021

On Nov. 6, he drove to the county prosecutor’s office to try to secure the machines and “lock ’em up.” That day Bailey met with the prosecutor, Jim Roster and he called the county sheriff and the FBI. Like a “dog with a bone,” he kept contacting people until he got the response he was looking for. He tagged the sheriff in a post on Facebook. The next day, the undersheriff contacted him and told him to “lay off all [his] posts” for bringing too much attention to Antrim County. In the same conversation, however, Bailey pushed for answers and was told that the sheriff’s office had found an “open VPN port that might have been accessed.” Bailey told Bell that today was the first time he had told anyone except for DePerno about his conversation with the sheriff’s office.

He was asked to lay off for two days, but Bailey kept texting “back and forth” with him. When the undersheriff didn’t give him any clear answers, he called the prosecutor because he didn’t want to “wait around.” He found an attorney in the D.C. area who had direct access to the (Allied Security Operations Group) ASOG team. The ASOG team came out twice and was the team that looked at the forensic evidence in December. Finally, he “hooked up with Matt DePerno”—an event he called Divine intervention. Judge Elsenheimer was the first to allow a forensic examination of the voting machines for the 2020 election.

Bailey tried calling the FBI after the forensic investigation to inform them of what he and DePerno had found. The field agent was familiar with the case, but when Bailey told her he didn’t think she would follow up and was just “humoring him,” she hung up.

Now, fast forward to today. He and DePerno are still examining the machines with their forensic crew, including the hidden SQL Server Management System—which is not part of the certification of the Dominion Voting Machines. It is “illegally there,” continued Bailey, “It should decertify the whole choice that we made on Nov. third.”

Today, DePerno tweeted the following:

2. Those dates are significant because they correspond directly to the dates the county and SOS were trying to correct the intentional computer problems that subverted the election. These logons appear to have escalated privileges at the time of logon. Again . . . REMOTELY — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 9, 2021

4. We were told there was no internet connection. We were told there was no remote access. We were told this was human error. All lies. This is fraud. This decertifies the Antrim County election. SOS Benson should resign or be impeached. — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 9, 2021

Earlier in the day, DePerno tweeted out other updates concerning some unofficial phone calls to former MI State Representative Triston Cole who was asking around for county clerk Sheryl Guy’s personal cell number. Apparently, Senator Ed McBroom was in a hurry to speak with her, but not on official telephone lines.

2. Who is @SenEdMcBroom? He heads the congressional committee on election fraud, has buried all evidence, and refuses to meet with me. Who is Sheryl Guy? The county clerk for Antrim County who has admitted to the crime of requesting her staff destroyelection log files on Nov 4. — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 9, 2021

3. This phone call on a private line is an attempt to circumvent FOIA, violate the open meetings act, and may implicate other civil snd criminal statutes. Patriots may want to call @SenEdMcBroom and ask what this call was about and what lines were used. Submit FOIA requests. — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 9, 2021

DePerno then added this to his tweets:

Cannot make this up, right @SenMikeShirkey? Shirkey secretly profiting from China. No wonder he lies to us. https://t.co/NI5b2nf7L0 — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 9, 2021

“Not a peep from Whitmer or Senator Mike Shirkey,” DePerno added.

And there have been over 3,000 affidavits served in Michigan, and not a peep from Whitmer or @SenMikeShirkey. One could argue they are working together to keep this silent. https://t.co/z3aCK0iGQx — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 9, 2021

The CannCon YouTube channel has followed the case closely and broadcasted his summary of the bombshell information earlier today.

DePerno jumped back on Twitter again to say he has evidence that Left Marker #18 on the ballots was intentionally tampered with prior to the election with an “82% reversal rate of ballots“.

It gets worse . . . in Central Lake Township (Antrim County) we discovered 82% reversal rate of ballots. Why? Because someone intentionally tampered with Left Marker #18 on the ballots prior to the election. Let that sink in. Lawyer up! This is really really really bad. — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 9, 2021

On May 10, Judge Elsenheimer denied DePerno additional discovery in his case during a hearing where DePerno attempted to enter additional evidence on the record in his ongoing investigation. On Tuesday, May 18, UncoverDC reported that Judge Elsenheimer dismissed the case based on what DePerno said was a “narrow decision.”

DePerno is moving forward to an appeal and continues to investigate the evidence.