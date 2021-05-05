As legal proceedings continue in Antrim County, Michigan, groundbreaking evidence in the Bailey/DePerno election integrity case was released early Tuesday in an exclusive from One America News (OAN). Constitutional attorney Matthew De Perno alleges he has additional evidence that the machines used in the 2020 election can flip votes. In the Antrim County race, the vote tally for the Presidential race was changed by “5,754 votes between November 3 and November 5,” as reported by Patrick Colbeck on Tuesday. There was a “7,060 vote difference between the November 3 and final December 17 tally.”

UncoverDC has closely followed this case since its first filing on November 23, 2020. In its April update on the case, UncoverDC reported, among other things, that DePerno had discovered that Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy “authorized her staff to remove files and data from the voting machines on Nov. 4, 2020.”

The lead story on DePerno’s website under the Dominion and Bill Bailey heading states the following, “We have the proof that voting machines used in the 2020 elections can be compromised and votes easily transferred from one candidate to another. We can flip votes at the tabulator/precinct level. We can flip votes at the county level.”

2. Michigan elections happening today. Do you think putting your intent on a ballot matters? Machines convert data and data can be manipulated. — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) May 4, 2021

4. And I can support the flip with tabulator tapes at the precinct that are different than the paper ballots. Do you think our representatives will wake up? EVERYONE needs to call Sen McBoom and Sen Bizon today. pic.twitter.com/DEl28CZvVu — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) May 4, 2021

An executive summary released on May 3, 2021, in Exhibit 14 and written by expert Analyst Jeffrey Lenberg, alleges that “Vote modification in Antrim County was consistent with technical manipulation of the election project file. This project file was generated and deployed by ElectionSource for the November 3, 2020 election. ElectionSource configured and deployed Antrim County’s project files that resulted in the modification of the votes during the election. The modification demonstrates manipulation of any and all races on the ballot.”

Jack Posobiec of One America News (OAN) broke the story in this video news report early on Tuesday. In the video, Posobiec explains what he describes as “the next phase of their legal strategy,” referring to DePerno. Jeffrey Lenberg, a Systems Vulnerability and National Security Expert, had access to the Dominion voting machines and tabulation software. He seems to show that the election system’s “security protocols can be easily and quickly bypassed.”

Antrim County plaintiffs to introduce new evidence on voting systems https://t.co/98JwDiYXC7 #OANN @JackPosobiec — One America News (@OANN) May 4, 2021

Lenberg walks the viewer through the process showing how the votes can be flipped. He allegedly shows how to make modifications to the vote tally with specificity as he feeds ballots through the machine. He swaps Presidential votes, leaves the Senatorial race alone, and swaps the Congressional race. He then goes into the database software and changes commands on the system to match the changes he made on the card so that all parts of the system are consistent with the desired votes when the canvass is performed. The ballots themselves stay the same. The manipulations can easily go undetected.

The lawsuit notes, “There will be no reason to doubt the election results because the number of votes on the printed tape will match the numbers in the poll pad.”

Documents up . . . https://t.co/8VUtiYFiwZ Internet connections, on-board modems, unauthorized programs, and flipping votes. If I can do it, do you think China can figure it you? https://t.co/JcMUugNQb7 pic.twitter.com/aFY7D2Y1qN — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) May 4, 2021

Lenberg testified that the Dominion voting equipment is vulnerable to compromise:

“Testing of Antrim County project files indicates that modification of the project files can replicate the election inaccuracies observed in the November 3, 2020 election. In addition, further testing revealed that selective modification of the project files resulted in tailored manipulation of the votes tallied. The manipulation can be tailored to modify a specific county, precinct, or race.”

Per the Exhibit 14 document, the steps for “vote tally manipulation” are captured below:

Two tests were run to validate the manipulations:

Notably, unauthorized software called SQL Management Studio \version 17.1 was installed on the Antrim County Election Management System (EMS)—as reported by Doug Logan of Cyber Ninjas in a report on April 9, 2021. “This software is not certified b5, the Election Assistance Commission for use on electronic voting systems,” as reported in Lenberg’s expert summary.

Lenberg also wrote that “vote modification can be pre-planned and deployed prior to an

election. ElectionSource staff possesses all of the administrative access” to modify the vote tally files. He also explained that he was able to “replicate the election inaccuracies observed in the November 3, 2020 election” when he ran his tests on the equipment.

ElectionSource had access to other counties across Michigan, pictured below:

The counties “appeared in the Userlnfo log file on the EMS” and were “opened projects” during the “same timeframe as the files that ElectionSource technicians were working to configure and deploy project files for Antrim County.”

Exhibit A at the end of Exhibit 14 shows photographic evidence of the documents referenced in the OAN video above. This latest evidence seems to confirm what Dr. Douglas Frank reported in April. The Antrim County lawsuit represents the first time an election fraud case has gone to the evidentiary phase.