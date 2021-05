Click Arrow to Listen

Today is one of the most important shows we have ever done on this podcast. We interview Matt DePerno about the voter integrity lawsuit in Antrim, MI. He goes over the case in detail from start to finish and explains the recent evidence uncovered that has never been documented before and will send chills down your spine.

PLEASE SUPPORT Matt DePerno in his quest to make this right. He has been such a fighter for our country.

DePernoLaw.com