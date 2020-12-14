The results of the forensic audit that took place on Dec. 6 of the 22 Dominion Voting Systems (DVS) machines in Antrim County, MI may become a significant bellwether event for the results of the 2020 election. The DVS machines and its software were used in 24 states in this year’s election including Michigan. Dominion has customers in 28 states, including Puerto Rico. The machines were used in 48 other counties in Michigan, thus casting doubt on the integrity of the entire election in the state of Michigan. President Trump tweeted about it on Monday. Michigan Assistant Attorney General Erik Grill said the report is “inaccurate, incomplete and misleading.”

After the Nov. 3 election, errors were found in the Republican-leaning Antrim County that, when corrected, materially flipped the votes from Biden to Trump. State officials, including Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, on Nov. 7 wrote it off as human error. The revised totals gave Trump victory there, resulting in him getting 56 percent of the vote after the county had reported a Biden landslide.

One of the findings in the report released on Monday by the Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG), headed by Russ Ramsland, shows a table that reflects the very same votes being tabulated on three different dates. Each time the results are different. At the time, the Antrim County Clerk, Sheryl Guy, and Benson both explained the errors as a result of human error caused by the failure to update the Mancelona Township tabulator prior to election night for a down-ballot race. The ASOG team says that the vote occurred “because of machine error built into the voting software designed to create error.”

Ramsland’s team also confirms that the DVS machine errors are not glitches but, rather, the machines and software are designed to create fraud and affect election results:

“The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors.

The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to voter or election fraud.” Based on the study, the group concluded that the machines should not be used in Michigan nor should the election results in Antrim County be certified.

The team of seven investigators spent eight hours on Dec. 6 performing a forensic audit on the machines. The findings seem to be both damning and significant. One such finding focused on error rates that demonstrated a “significant and fatal error in security and election integrity.” The “allowable election error rate established by the Federal Election Commission guidelines is of 1 in 250,000 ballots (.0008 percent).” The team, however, observed an “error rate of 68.05 percent. This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity.” The team makes it clear that the errors were due to machine not human error as Jocelyn Benson said in early November.

The tabulation logs for the server for Antrim County from Dec. 6, 2020, consisting of 15,676 individual events, of which 10,667 or 68.05 percent were recorded errors. These errors then went to the adjudication process, whose whole function is to deal with uncertainties with those ballots. Adjudication looks at aspects like the voter’s intent or whether the ballot can be counted at all based on whether the voter was eligible to cast it.

Per the report, it is critical to understand how the Dominion system classifies the ballots. The machines see the ballots as either normal ballots or adjudicated ballots. The key here is that ballots sent to adjudication “can be altered by administrators, and adjudication files can be moved between different Results Tally and Reporting (RTR) terminals with no audit trail of which administrator actually adjudicates (i.e. votes) the ballot batch. This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity because it provides no meaningful observation of the adjudication process or audit trail of which administrator actually adjudicated the ballots.” The adjudication process is the “simplest way to manually manipulate results.” The video below shows how to cheat at adjudication:

DOMINION🚨 ✅Scan Batches Of Ballots Multiple Times

✅Scan & Vote With Blank Ballots

✅Decide *Voter's Intent* Do you hear him in the background❓ "I don't know why they approve such a system." This is *incredible*❗️

👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Vh4C1BFIud — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 10, 2020

The audit found that in Antrim County, a “staggering number of votes required adjudication” and this was caused by intentional errors in the system. The intentional errors lead to “bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency or audit trail.” This type of result was divergent from patterns in previous years. This year, “the systemic errors [were] intentionally designed to create errors in order to push a high volume of ballots to bulk adjudication.”

Another stunning revelation was the fact that adjudication logs were present in the system from other years but not from 2020. The forensic audit team said that the records must have been removed.

“The lack of records prevents any form of audit accountability, and their conspicuous absence is extremely suspicious since the files exist for previous years using the same software. Removal of these files violates state law and prevents a meaningful audit, even if the Secretary wanted to conduct an audit. We must conclude that the 2020 election cycle records have been manually removed.”

Likewise, they found that all the server security logs from 11:03 p.m. on Nov. 4, are also missing. Security logs provide critical information about audit trail, forensics, and for detecting advanced persistent threats and outside attacks, especially on systems with outdated system files. The audit also found that Antrim County never updated its system, meaning the county failed to comply with “important security updates in the system software and hardware,” indicating that there is no way the system there could have “passed tests or have been legally certified to conduct the 2020 elections in Michigan under current laws.”

Additionally, the report says that on “Nov. 21, 2020, an unauthorized user unsuccessfully attempted to zero out election results,” demonstrating further evidence of “tampering with data.” The logs also show that “Dominion ImageCast Precinct Cards were programmed with new ballot programming on 10/23/2020 and then again after the election on 11/05/2020.” These changes materially affect how votes are read and tabulated. Their examination found significant changes in results depending on which of the two programs they used. These changes violated the 90-day Safe Harbor period (part of the Help America Vote Act) which prohibits changes to election systems without undergoing re-certification.

The report states that the only reason the software would be altered after an election would be to hide fraud “and/or to correct errors that would decertify the election.” The team concludes that software changes during an election, a violation of election law, cannot be explained by human error, but is “clear evidence of software-generated movement of votes.” Therefore, the report concludes that the “claims made on the Secretary of State website are false.”

On Nov. 23, Matthew DePerno of DePerno Law Offices, LLC filed a lawsuit on behalf of Central Lake resident William Bailey, demanding Antrim County allow a forensic investigation of the Dominion voting machines “after it was discovered that thousands of ballots cast for President Trump were counted as votes for Joe Biden.”

Judge Kevin Elsenheimer of the 13th Circuit Court granted forensic access to the Antrim county machines. He had ordered the preservation of the equipment, prohibiting the destruction of evidence from the Nov. 3 election. The judge also ordered that none of the Dominion tabulators be turned on or allowed internet access. This is the first forensic exam of DVS machines used in the 2020 election.