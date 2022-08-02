China is now decades into the infiltration of America, waging a silent war without firing a single shot. Many Americans fail to fully grasp the dire threat to their security and livelihoods. There is simply no sector of American society into which China hasn’t sunk its claws. Certainly, Americans should understand the dangers given the untold hell we have endured over the last three years because of the China virus.

A rare joint security conference hosted on July 6, 2022 by the MI5 and the FBI warned of the “massive shared challenge” of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) incursion into U.K. and U.S. interests. The CCP uses “covert pressure” to steal secrets, transfer technology, exploit American research, and deploy “intelligence officers posing as diplomats to gather privileged information on multiple channels in what is sometimes referred to as the ‘thousand grains of sand’ strategy.” This article presents a mere sampling of the ways the CCP has infiltrated American industry and culture to further its will to dominate the world stage. China’s influential “long-arm of authoritarianism” is discussed in this 2020 report from “the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.”

American Universities have been infiltrated by individuals tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) through programs like the Thousand Talents Plan (TTP), and the propagandistic Confucious Institutes founded in 2004, which have “largely gone unnoticed” until recently. The TTP program was started in 2008 to make it easier for Chinese academics and entrepreneurs to be educated in the U.S. Participants then return to China to use their training and experience to benefit the CCP. In 2020, Dr. Lieber, Chair of Harvard University’s Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department, and two Chinese nationals were charged with espionage and “aiding the People’s Republic of China.” Lieber received more than $15,000,000 in grant funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Defense (DOD). He was a “‘Strategic Scientist’ at Wuhan University of Technology (WUT) in China and was a contractual participant in China’s Thousand Talents Plan from 2012 to 2017.”

China is buying American real estate in rural areas and urban centers. Often paying cash, Chinese investors grab farmland and valuable real estate in major American cities. China regularly steals intellectual property from American industry, benefitting from the billions spent in R & D and employee development without having to lift a finger. China steals military secrets and military aircraft designs from America with impunity. Chinese cyber crimes are on the rise, requiring zero “insider access to U.S. systems, companies, or supply chains.” U.S. officials estimate Chinese theft of American trade secrets to be “between $200 billion and $600 billion every year since the early 2000s. Put together, the leaking of economic secrets translates to a loss of between $4 trillion and $12 trillion over the past 20 years.”

China’s involvement in transnational drug trafficking has caused the deaths of thousands of Americans. Mexico and China are the primary source countries for fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances in the U.S. and facilitate drug smuggling through the Chinese app TikTok.

Chinese companies also invest millions in federal lobbying. In 2020 ByteDance, “the Beijing-based parent of the TikTok app, spent $2.61 million“—or ten times what it spent in 2019—to “push back” against President Trump’s efforts to ban the app. The company hired “47 lobbyists to influence Congress, some 30 people more than in 2019.” Alibaba Group Holding spent $3.16 million, and Tencent Holdings, which owns WeChat, spent $1.52 million in 2020 alone.

China has even infiltrated our Federal Reserve, according to Ohio’s Republican Senator Rob Portman. A report from the Senator released on July 26 shows that China has been targeting the Fed since at least 2013. The report allegedly identifies individuals connected with Chinese institutions forming a “network of informants within the Federal Reserve intended to give Beijing access to sensitive U.S. economic data.” Portman said:

“I am concerned by the threat to the Fed and hope our investigation, which is based on the Fed’s own documents and corresponds with assessments and recommendations made by the FBI, wakes the Fed up to the broad threat from China to our monetary policy. The risk is clear, I urge the Fed to do more, working with the FBI, to counter this threat from one of our foremost foreign adversaries.”

WATCH ➡️ China is trying to infiltrate the Federal Reserve + steal information, per a senior Senate Republican. Sen. Rob Portman, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security, said China has been targeting the Fed since at least 2013.@SimoneReports has more 👇. pic.twitter.com/fWiQ0jksd5 — Straight Arrow News (@StraightArrow__) July 26, 2022

A Beijing-based education company is also being investigated for its involvement in unaccompanied migrant housing. Puxin Limited, allegedly the third-largest education and after-school programming company in Communist China, bailed out the American Hebrew Academy (AHA) campus in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 2019. Puxin loaned $26 million to the former Jewish College Prep boarding school. Puxin’s “business model is school acquisitions—the company takes over failing schools, provides guidance and oversees the student recruitment and marketing, curriculum and service offerings, teacher management, IT systems, and financial management of the acquired institution.”

A July 18 letter written to Xavier Becerra and Alejandro Mayorkas from Thom Tillis and other members of Congress highlights concerns over the “Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) to finalize an agreement to open an Influx Care Facility (ICF) to house unaccompanied children (UC) at the American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro, North Carolina.” Secretary Becerra allegedly told Rep. Richard Hudson in May of 2021 that there was “no plan that we have to shelter children in North Carolina.” However, Tillis received notice on June 9, 2022, that ORR had “procured a lease to use the AHA as an ICF. “Further, the letter states, “HHS announced a federally funded contract worth almost $50 million over five years to operate the facility.” The letter highlights concerns over “the prospect of $50 million in taxpayer funds being potentially misused or mishandled by a troubled Chinese company.” Oddly, the school never opened but “sat unused until this lease was agreed to.” Concerns were also raised over the potential for importation of criminal gangs and “the suspension and delisting of Puxin,” implying that Tax Payer dollars could potentially become the funding source for the Chinese loan.

#BREAKING: Fox is reporting that the recently closed American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro, NC, will be converted into a facility to host unaccompanied migrant children after the Biden administration signed a 5 year, nearly $50 million lease. #BreakingNews https://t.co/8Jlk3u5f8C — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) July 11, 2022

The Biden administration is allegedly considering reopening the People’s Republic of China Consulate in Houston, which was closed in July of 2020 by the Trump administration, “to stop China from funding criminal and covert activities relating to the theft of trade secrets and malign influence operations.”

#Biden is considering giving #China one of its most-important asks: the reopening of the #Houston consulate. #Beijing was using that outpost as a headquarters for spying and infiltration. This is the last thing the #BidenAdministration should say yes to. — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) June 11, 2022

With the upcoming elections, it is important to reflect on the March 2021 foreign election interference report declassified by Avril Haines entitled “Foreign Threats to the 2020 US Federal Elections” from the office of DNI John Ratcliffe. The report was originally classified and presented to select members of Congress on Jan. 7, 2021. Referencing the threat report, DNI Ratliffe offered a rare analysis of its findings just before he left office. As reported by UncoverDC Ratcliffe stated that intelligence analysts lacked the tradecraft to provide accurate information on Chinese influence or interference in American elections. Rather, Ratcliffe highlighted the idea that intelligence analysts tended to focus on Russian targets and operations because of their familiarity with the subject matter. The report also indicated that intelligence over the years had become highly politicized with the IC altering and/or misapplying definitions or “analytic tradecraft” concerning election interference. Ratcliffe highlighted the importance of such shortcomings because such blindspots can adversely impact good policy making. The report was prepared as a wake-up call to the intelligence community (IC).

Remarks from FBI Director Christopher Wray in July 2020 referencing the threat of China should be sobering to even the most intrepid American. He said at the time, the FBI was “opening a new China-related counterintelligence case about every 10 hours and of the nearly 5,000 active FBI counterintelligence cases currently underway across the country, almost half are related to China.” Wray continued:

“It’s the people of the United States who are the victims of what amounts to Chinese theft on a scale so massive that it represents one of the largest transfers of wealth in human history. If you are an American adult, it is more likely than not that China has stolen your personal data. It’s the people of the United States who are the victims of what amounts to Chinese theft on a scale so massive that it represents one of the largest transfers of wealth in human history. If you are an American adult, it is more likely than not that China has stolen your personal data.

Our data isn’t the only thing at stake here—so are our health, our livelihoods, and our security.”