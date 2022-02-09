A former executive of the EcoHealth Alliance has come forward as a material witness to claim “numerous unethical and criminal behaviors” took place during his tenure there. Andrew G. Huff, Ph.D., MS is the former VP of Data and Technology at EcoHealth Alliance, an organization that studies emerging infectious diseases “across a large portfolio of government contracts.” In his letter to the Senate Whistleblower committee, Huff says he “participated in all executive leadership meetings” attended by Peter Daszak and others. EcoHealth Alliance has become well known for its DARPA DEFUSE project on gain-of-function research on bat-borne coronaviruses.

Andrew Huff Sends Whistleblower Letter

UncoverDC spoke with Huff’s publicist on Tuesday, who provided the Feb. 8 letter from Huff to Senator Roger F. Wicker (R-Mississippi), the Ranking Member of the Whistleblower Committee for the United States Senate.

Huff says he was privy to information from all manner of operations and management at EcoHealth. He consulted on and reviewed proposals, including those associated with gain-of-function research on the development of SARS-COV2 and the EcoHealth Alliance partnership with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In late October 2021, Huff says he “came forward as a material witness and whistleblower related to numerous unethical and criminal behaviors that took place at EcoHealth Alliance. EcoHealth Alliance engaged in fraud against the U.S. government (Timecard Fraud and contract reimbursement fraud).” Huff “brought them to the attention of Peter Daszak, Dr. Aleksei Chamura, and CFO Harvey Kasdan. After raising these issues at the meeting, Harvey Kasdan went home from work, had a heart attack, and died.”

Huff’s letter states that Daszak disclosed to him in late 2015 and early 2016 that he was working with the CIA. In fact, at the end of his letter, he posits “that Dr. Peter Daszak could be a double agent working on behalf of the Chinese government based on his observations of his behavior and the nature of statements related to working with the Chinese (did not see risks, concerns, or other obvious problems) related to conducting gain of function work or other high-risk laboratory work in China.”

Huff has posted several documents on Twitter in the past ten days, including an InQTel pitch deck authored and presented by Dr. Daszak in 2015 and an EcoHealth Alliance grant funding proposal. Huff also posted an Intelligence Advanced Research Project Agency Report (IARPA) report he wrote.

The InQTel pitch deck PowerPoint presentation entitled “Identifying predictable patterns in disease emergence” is essentially a discussion of the global economic impact of emerging zoonotic diseases and their impact on countries and principal airports worldwide. The PowerPoint presentation also maps human-animal contact risk and hypothesizes which species will produce the next pandemic. InQTel is a CIA investment organization, a well-know fact in the intelligence community.

IARPA is the agency to which Huff submitted a report in spite of the fact that EcoHealth Alliance had no funding on books for the report. Huff also links in the Jan. 31 tweet a 2013 grant funding proposal submitted to the NIH by Daszak and the EcoHealth Alliance for federal assistance called “The Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.” UncoverDC wrote a story on that research in September of 2021.

Huff emphatically states in his letter that while the executive leadership team was discussing gain of function work and research in China, he openly opposed the research. He was concerned about “training in the CCP in bioweapons and intellectual property theft,” among other things. Huff explains that “the EcoHealth Alliance and foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management in place, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” Daszak dismissed his concerns.

Work Before Receipt of Funding

Notably, Huff explains the way organizations like EcoHealth perform their work in relation to the eventual funding of their research. He states that it is common practice for scientists to “work before the receipt of funding to complete the work. This is how the best scientists collect the necessary ‘preliminary data’ to obtain funding on highly competitive grants.” In other words, scientists know they need to substantiate and justify their work with data preliminary to requests for funding. The contracts are not inconsequential and often involve millions of taxpayer dollars and years of research.

Huff then makes the connection specific to the DEFUSE project. Knowing that EcoHealth Alliance always “worked ahead of the work,” Huff said there was a “high likelihood that the work in the DARPA DEFUSE proposal written and submitted by EcoHealth Alliance was well underway before an award determination by DARPA was made.”

UncoverDC wrote a story on the issue of the timing of funding research with its reporting on the Project Veritas DARPA Whistleblower. It seems there were multiple contracts, possibly renewals of contracts for the ongoing research. In fact, a court document filed by Intercept Journalist Sharon Lerner on May 7, 2021, shows a list of contracts, starting in 2012, for the bat-borne gain-of-function research. The lawsuit contains many other NIH research grants on infectious diseases in its appendices.

The Intercept was trying through its lawsuit to get the “NIH to disclose records demonstrative of funding it provided to virologist Dr. Peter Daszak to study the emergence of zoonotic diseases such as Sars-CoV-2.” Lerner was repeatedly denied the documents, but in Sept. 2021, Lerner and another journalist published a story releasing a trove of documents obtained by FOIA and multiple appeals.

This type of “funding chess” may well be the plausible deniability Anthony Fauci has used to so adamantly deny his organization’s (NIH) involvement in gain-of-function research. A deep dive into government research, proposals, and grants is a labyrinth of documents that even the most seasoned researcher struggles to navigate and understand. The NIH announced a moratorium on funding for gain-of-function research on Oct. 17, 2014. The moratorium was lifted in 2017. DARPA rejected the 2018 funding request, saying it was too dangerous. Huff says that the EcoHealth Alliance has been “into bat coronavirus research” before Fauci and the NIH were involved, as far back as 2008.

Are We Captives of the “Scientific-Technological Elite?”

On Feb. 5, Huff tweeted a warning that, as President Eisenhower warned, “public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.”

He also makes some bold claims about the Wuhan outbreak and its nexus to the development of the vaccine.

The COVID-19 Timeline And Cover-Up

The Thinking Conservative published a story originally written by Jeff Carlson and Hans Mahncke of the Epoch Times, which shows a three-page “COVID-19 Outbreak and Cover-Up” timeline endorsed by Huff. The timeline begins in 1956 with the establishment of the Wuhan Microbiology Laboratory and travels through time to February 2020 and the debate over the origin of the virus.

Huff Talks About CIA/COVID Cover-up

In mid-January, Huff begins to talk about how his computer and vehicle with Onstar were hacked. He says he was vandalized, and bugs were installed throughout his house. At the same time, Huff moved over to the social media platform GETTR and reposted a Jan. 12 string of tweets about his belief that EcoHealth Alliance is a CIA front organization to collect viral samples and collect intelligence on foreign laboratory capacity. The series of posts can be found below:

Then on Feb. 2, Huff makes an analogy between training the Chinese to enrich uranium and training them to make Sars-Cov-2 in their labs. He believes the U.S. government effectively aided the Chinese in setting off the pandemic because of its alliance with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and then tried to cover it all up when things got out of hand.

Huff is involved in litigation over the origin of COVID-19, and he is currently writing a book. Notably, Huff is not the only one in a legal battle over the origins of COVID-19. Huff retweeted Gary Ruskin of U.S. Right To Know, who says he filed a lawsuit on Jan. 14 against the United States Defense Threat Reduction Agency (USTRA). It is the “ninth FOIA lawsuit regarding the origins of COVID-19 and the risks of Biolabs where pathogens of pandemic potential are stored and manipulated.” The organization has filed “four lawsuits against federal agencies for violating provisions of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).”

Huff attended a 2 p.m. private meeting with the staff of the Senate Intel Committee to begin the process of exposing government corruption in research related to the SARS-COV2 virus, otherwise known as COVID-19. Huff has in his possession many documents he has not yet released.

This is an emerging story, and UncoverDC will continue to cover Huff’s documents as they are released.