Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the Ranking Member on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee, stated yesterday that should the GOP take back the House in November 2022, investigating the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Dr. Anthony Fauci will be a top investigative priority.

Speaking to Just the News on Capitol Hill before the State of the Union, Jordan indicated he plans to pursue a formal investigation into the web of deceit surrounding Dr. Fauci regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. He remarked:

“All the lies from the misinformation, the disinformation from [Dr.] Fauci and the CDC. That is because they knew from the get-go [coronavirus] came from the lab, likely came from a lab, gain of function likely done, and our tax dollars were used.”

For nearly two years, Jordan and U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall (R-KS), Rand Paul, M.D. (R-KY), and others have been vocal in holding Dr. Fauci accountable for his role in handling the pandemic and the alleged corruption that continues to surface. Just last month, the trio was relentless in pushing for answers on whether any of the scientists who “changed their tune” on the origins of COVID-19 received grant funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Offering an example, Jordan explained:

“Drs. Kristian Anderson and Robert Garry believed the virus did not come from nature and may have escaped from a lab (and) reversed their position after speaking with Dr. Fauci at the outset of the pandemic. Months later, in May 2020, they received 8.9 million in grant money from Fauci.”

In addition to wanting answers about the origins of COVID-19, Fauci-sponsored grants, and the allocation of funding, Jordan has been vocal about Fauci’s regular role in the SARS-CoV-2 deception. He said, “Dr. Fauci hid the truth about the origins of the virus from the American people that it came from a Chinese lab. He hid that critical info from President Trump, our then-commander in chief.”

Rep. @Jim_Jordan says the top 3 investigations he would pursue under GOP Control of the house:

1. Fauci, the CDC and #COVID disinformation

2. The Border

3. The Weaponization of the #DOJ against US parents pic.twitter.com/UFo5eVBtSE — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) March 1, 2022

Backing up the deception, Jordan pointed out Fauci told former President Trump the opposite—that the coronavirus developed naturally—not the truth that “he was informed by top scientists and virologists it was made in a lab.” Moreover, Jordan emphasized Fauci didn’t tell Trump that U.S. tax dollars were used to fund gain-of-function research, a clear “dereliction of duty and ethical responsibility. Fauci must go.” Jordan, a staunch supporter of President Trump, continued, stating:

“Everything Dr. Fauci and the so-called experts told us about the virus has been wrong. They told us the virus didn’t come from a lab; it did. They said there was no gain-of-function research; there was. President Biden said if you get vaccinated, you won’t get the virus; that was false. They said masks work; then the CDC says, years later, that cloth masks don’t work. Fauci said the lockdown would work; it didn’t. A new Johns Hopkins University study released Monday confirmed it didn’t work. And perhaps the most troubling thing is if anyone questions the policy or so-called science, the powerful elites bully or censor you. You get called a ‘conspiracy theorist.'”

Indeed, even though independent news outlets like UncoverDC have consistently questioned whether COVID-19 originated in a lab, legacy media outlets have vehemently shunned the possibility until recently. In Jan. 2022, the Telegraph reported that Sr. Jeremy Farrar, Director of the Wellcome Trust, expressed in a Feb. 2, 2020 email to Dr. Fauci and former NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins that “a likely explanation was that COVID had rapidly evolved from a Sars-like virus inside human tissue in a low-security lab. He went on to say that such evolution may have “accidentally created a virus primed for rapid transmission between humans.” Setting the narrative to support the draconian measures swiftly inflicted upon the planet while safeguarding their position of authority, Dr. Collins replied:

“I share your view that a swift convening of experts in a confidence-inspiring framework is needed, or the voices of conspiracy will quickly dominate, doing great potential harm to science and international harmony.”