Nine-year-old Tanner Donaldson suffers from stage 5 chronic kidney disease and urgently needs a kidney transplant. Miraculously, his father, Dane, is a perfect match to donate one of his kidneys. In early 2018, Cleveland Children’s Hospital approved the transplant. Shockingly, however, the hospital is now denying Tanner’s transplant following the execution of a “cruel, illogical, and unscientific” policy that demands the donor—but not Tanner—to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In disbelief of the hospital’s flawed morality, on Jan. 13, ICAN attorney Aaron Siri sent a letter to the Cleveland Clinic for Bioethics within the Cleveland Children’s Hospital declaring that “in any other year,” Tanner would be post-op and on the road to recovery. He contends it is unethical for the hospital (which received $113,956,124 in funding from the NIH in 2021) to refuse treatment to Tanner because it believes the risk is more significant that he might contract COVID-19 from the transplant rather than the real, actual impending danger of renal failure due to Stage 5 kidney disease. Addressing the hospital’s Interim Director Jane Jankowski, DPS, Siri wrote:

The Hospital’s primary concern should be patient care, and that care should be science-driven. As the Director of Bioethics, your job is to weigh the ethics of a given situation. Presently, it appears the Hospital is operating under a psychosis of flawed morality in choosing to sacrifice the health and wellness of its 9-year-old patient in exchange for what it perceives to be the “greater good.”

The Hospital’s expectation, that the Donaldsons should ignore their legitimate questions and concerns regarding a novel therapy for the prevention of disease, particularly when the entire family has already contracted and recovered from the disease, goes against one of the most fundamental tenets of medical ethics— informed consent. Given your role, we believe that such a disregard of core ethical conventions warrants your immediate attention and concern.

Tanner’s Medical Journey Towards Approved Transplant

As described in Siri’s letter, Tanner was born with a rare birth defect called posterior urethral valves (PUV). The condition caused irreversible kidney damage in utero and resulted in bladder and urinary dysfunctions as well as stage 4 chronic kidney disease (CKD). Before Tanner was born, his parents spoke with several specialists that revealed a kidney transplant would inevitably be in their son’s future.

On Jun. 13, 2017, the Kidney Transplant Program at Cleveland Children’s Hospital approved Tanner for a pre-emptive kidney transplant. In the process, Doctors informed the Donaldsons that the optimal scenario for a positive transplant outcome for Tanner would be if a family member were found to be a match. In early 2018, after a battery of extensive and invasive tests, they learned that Dane was a match for Tanner. Blessed with the ideal plan, the hospital approved Tanner’s transplant.

Leading up to the transplant, the Donaldsons—who would do anything for their son—have worked tirelessly to follow detailed catheterization procedures to preserve what kidney function Tanner does have for as long as possible. While awaiting the transplant, the regimen they’ve followed has allowed Tanner to live his life with some sense of normalcy. Siri points out they have complied with monthly lab work, quarterly follow-up visits, and annual transplant testing.

In preparation for Tanner’s transplant, Dane wholly altered his diet and lifestyle “so that his son would get the kidney he needs to have not only the childhood but the life he deserves.” Dane’s faithful choices to his body and health align with his decision to decline the COVID-19 “vaccine,” which he did from a reflective position regarding his seriously held religious beliefs. Additionally, as someone who has recovered from and now has robust natural immunity to COVID-19, Dane also paid close attention to the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

What Happened to “Do No Harm?”

In his 9 page letter addressing Tanner’s denied kidney transplant, Siri reminds Director Jankowski that all physicians pledge to an oath of “Do No Harm.” He asserts that by refusing patients medical treatment unless they are injected with the COVID-19 “vaccine,” Cleveland Children’s Hospital is violating the very principle of the respected oath. Likewise, the directive “places doctors into the role of judge and jury rather than a facilitator of patient autonomy and informed consent.” Siri contends it is not the role of a doctor or hospital to “influence a person’s autonomous choice of healthcare decisions for their body.” He further explains Dane’s well-thought position on the gene-therapy drug, stating:

“Dane’s medical objections to the “vaccine” are not fleeting or speculative; they are grounded in verifiable scientific data regarding both natural immunity to the disease, as well as the number of known and unknown risks associated with the vaccine.”

Forced COVID-19 Vaccination is Void of Science

Coupled with the recent revelation that the CDC has not been publishing large portions of the COVID data it collects, Siri offers extensive data in his letter as to why the hospital’s position is unsubstantiated and unethical. He summarizes that forcing Dane Donaldson to receive the COVID-19 jab in order for his child to receive a kidney transplant is void of any scientific foundation and “evidences ulterior motives on the part of the hospital for mass vaccination.” Foremost, as acknowledged by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Siri and ICAN have repeatedly pointed out that “those with natural immunity pose less risk of spreading COVID-19 than the vaccinated.” He explains:

CDC’s Director, Dr. Walensky, has acknowledged that the COVID-19 vaccines do not “prevent transmission.” In contrast to this failure of the vaccines, as conceded by the CDC on Nov. 5, 2021, there has yet to be one documented case of a person who “(1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.” In fact, several independent studies confirm that reinfections for COVID-19 are exceedingly rare and reaffirm the durability of natural immunity.

Furthermore, as Siri points out, the risks of the COVID-19 “vaccine” far overshadow any benefit for those with natural immunity. Notably, the COVID-19 “vaccines” are “novel therapies with both known and unknown risks.” Siri documents that as of Dec. 3, 2021, the VAERS database reported 21,002 deaths, 110,609 hospitalizations, and 1,000,227 total adverse events linked to COVID-19 “vaccines.” Similarly, through its disclosure of internal documents—and the shocking revelation the company wanted to delay access to underlying licensing data until 2096—Pfizer revealed that as of Feb. 28, 2021, the pharmaceutical giant was aware of 158,893 adverse events after the administration of its COVID-19 “vaccine.” Siri added:

At any other time in history, mass vaccination protocols under these same circumstances at a minimum would have been paused to conduct further testing and analysis, as well as investigate related cases of reported adverse health events and death. In 1976, the H1N1 (Swine Flu) vaccination program was halted after just 3 deaths and 94 instances of paralysis (Guillain Barre Syndrome) associated with administration of the Swine Flu vaccine.

Now in January 2022, twelve months of mass vaccination on an unprecedented scale has resulted in over 20,000 deaths and over 35,000 permanently disabled Americans. There is a shocking lack of concern from both the medical and public health establishment to align public health policy with the true morbidity and mortality of these products. In fact, institutions such as the Hospital seem to be in a separate reality, not only aggressively pushing COVID-19 “vaccines” onto patients but are coercing consent through withholding necessary medical treatment for those who choose to remain unvaccinated.

9-year-old Tanner Donaldson denied kidney transplant because the donor, who is his father, has not gotten the Covid shot. There is a special place in hell for people like this.https://t.co/l7CcfC1aJe — JustInCaseYourCrazy (@movingFWD1274) February 22, 2022

What is the Future of Tanner’s Transplant Surgery?

In closing his letter to Ms. Jankowski, Siri cautions that as Tanner endures Stage 5 kidney disease, his condition will only continue to worsen each day. He argues that due to an “unexplained and unjustified policy out of his control,” not only have Tanner’s dreams of a “normal life” been broken, but his chance at “even living a full adult life is at risk by way of an unethical practice being embraced by the Hospital administration.”

Siri requests that Cleveland Children’s Hospital reconsider its position on refusing to perform Tanner’s transplant unless his father receives a COVID-19 “vaccine.” Undoubtedly, striving to force Tanner’s parents into compromising their principles and religious beliefs with its unwavering and questionable COVID-19 stance is immoral.

Reinforcing that sentiment, in a Feb. 21, 2022, legal update titled “ICAN Demands Reconsideration of Kidney Transplant for a 9-year-old Boy,” ICAN explains it has urged the hospital to stop trying to coerce Tanner’s parents into “making an impossible choice between known harm or likely future harm by the very individuals who swear an oath to ‘Do No Harm.'”