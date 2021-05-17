Rand Paul questioned Anthony Fauci in a May 11th Senate Hearing on the efforts to fight the Covid-19 Pandemic. “Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?” he asked, to which Fauci replied, “Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely, entirely, and completely incorrect… the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In an interview after on Fox News, Rand Paul said:

“[It’s] incontrovertibly true. What he’s arguing is, he’s parsing his words. He knows his group gave money, but he’s saying, oh, it wasn’t for juicing up these superviruses, we gave it for other research… but it’s even worse than that… Dr. Xi, the bat scientist that’s the most famous one from the Wuhan institute, when she published her papers which scientists across the board are saying are gain of function, she gave credit to Dr. Fauci… we have this in black and white from a peer-reviewed journal.. he can’t escape this.”

Fauci testified alongside Biden appointee Rochelle P. Walensky, the Director of the CDC, as of Jan 20th. Walensky is an advisor to the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (UNAIDS), who is a partner to both the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as reported by UncoverDC on May 12. The Gates foundation partnered with Johns Hopkins’ Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Health Security and the World Economic Forum to host Event 201. That pandemic exercise, which occurred in New York, NY on October 18, 2019, and the similar worldwide event that would follow a year later, prompted theories about the incentives of all involved.

Another witness present was Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the Center for Biologic Evaluation and Research (CBER) for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). CBER is “responsible for assuring the safety and effectiveness of biological products, including vaccines, allergenic products, blood and blood products, and cellular, tissue, and gene therapies.” He has a degree in molecular biology, private sector executive oncological experience, and hematological pharmaceutical product development and has been with the FDA since 2012. In May of 2020, Marks was added to the Coronavirus task force in a Pence announcement under Trump but only remained for a few days, for reasons unknown, though various anonymous claims were reported.

Further testimony from Dr. David Kessler, Chief Science Officer of Biden’s Covid Response Team, was heard. Kessler has formerly been Commissioner of the FDA, co-chair of the Covid-19 Advisory Board, and Head of Operation Warp Speed. He has been part of the FDA in all administrations since George Herbert Walker Bush. His controversial actions included attempts to regulate tobacco and respondent lawsuits. He is the author of ‘The End of OverEating’ about how fat, salt, and sugar condition us to eat more and change our brain circuitry.

UDC has been reporting on COVID-19 from the beginning. In a classic example of our prescient and accurate reporting, Editor-In-Chief Tracy Beanz was early to show that CDC Data arrived in certain states as early as November of 2019, which was only confirmed by the CDC and recognized by legacy media a year later.